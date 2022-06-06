Download New iOS 16, iPadOS 16 Beta Wallpaper for Any Device

The new iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 beta is now available for download and so is the new wallpaper that comes with it.

At this point it is simply a fact of life that Apple is going to ship a new wallpaper with every new iOS or iPadOS release. This year is no different and you can experience the new wallpaper by simply downloading the new betas onto your devices.

But, you don't have to do that as the wallpaper has been ripped out of the software itself and made available for download for everyone around the globe. Whether you have an iPhone, iPad, Android, PC or a Mac, you can download it and have it live in the background for the time to come.

If you wan to download the wallpaper in its maximum quality without losing a single ounce of pixel, then make sure to download it from here. If you don't wander around pixel peeping, then just click on the wallpaper below and download it that way. But remember, the zip file is obviously of higher quality compared to the one embedded here.







Apart from the wallpaper itself, you can obviously go ahead and download iOS 16 beta and iPadOS 16 beta onto a compatible device as well. It's not something everything can go ahead and do as it is available for developers only. You too can join the beta party by paying Apple $99 and get complete beta access. But remember, this is extremely unstable software and there are a ton of things that can go wrong while daily driving it.

Therefore, it is highly recommended that you install the update on a spare device, if you have one lying around. Even better if you can wait for a few betas to arrive first before installing iOS 16 or iPadOS 16 beta. That way, most of the bugs will be ironed out and you'll be ready for smooth sailing.

Rest is entirely your call.

