iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 Beta 4 is Surprisingly Quite Stable

Looking to Test Out iOS 16 or iPadOS 16 Beta 4 on Your Daily Driver iPhone or iPad? Go Right Ahead, it's Very Stable

There was a time I used to take beta software for a spin way before anyone else. It's the sort of excitement I lived for. But, a couple of years back, I had extremely awful experiences with beta software, therefore I had to dial things down a little and wait for subsequent beta releases until things got a little stable for use on a day to day basis.

Fast forward to 2022 and Apple is offering iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 beta for download. Whether or you are a registered developer or a public beta tester, you can go right ahead and take the beta for a spin. However, the initial betas, despite being stable, had issues in places which you wouldn't see coming. For example, iPhone heating up while scrolling Twitter or Instagram. It was wild.

But, we now have beta 4 to deal with and things have surprisingly stabled out. Having taken the beta for a spin on an iPhone 12 and the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, I was actually blown away at how stable it actually is. When I say 'stable', I mean 'relatively stable' compared to the first beta which was released back in June, which was a hot mess.

Right now, things are stable enough to be called 'daily driver software.' But, when it comes to battery life, things might be a little different for everyone out there. For instance, I know someone testing out the software on an iPhone 13 Pro, and they said battery life is just not that good. For me, it's absolutely fine. Do keep in mind that I performed a clean installation and that usually helps a lot.

I'll sum thing up really quickly here - iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 beta 4 is basically very, very close to daily driver software. Some of your apps and games may or may not work well on it since it is unfinished software. You might run into battery related issues. But, the core functionality of it all is surprisingly great. You won't see missing app icons on the Home Screen or a broken Lock Screen when it comes to day to day usage.

If you are ready to download and take the beta for a spin, make sure you check out the following: