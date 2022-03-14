iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 Released with Universal Control, ProMotion Support for Third-Party Apps, More

Full and final version of iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 for iPhone and iPad is now available for download. You can grab the update over the air.

iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 Final Updates Arrive with Tons of New Features Including the Much-Awaited Universal Control

Compared to iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3, the newly released iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 updates are packed with a ton of new features. This includes the ability to unlock your iPhone using Face ID while wearing a mask even if you are not wearing your Apple Watch, a handful of new emoji, 120Hz ProMotion support for third-party apps if you have an iPhone 13 Pro or Pro Max and, of course, Universal Control. The latter is a big one, given the feature was announced last year.

We will let the official feature list do the talking here and then we will show you how you can download everything onto your iPhone and iPad:

Universal Control

Universal Control allows you to use a single mouse and keyboard across iPad and Mac

Text can be typed on either iPad or Mac and you can drag and drop files between them

Emoji

New emoji including faces, hand gestures, and household objects

Handshake emoji allows you to choose separate skin tones for each hand

FaceTime

SharePlay sessions can be initiated directly from supported apps

Siri

Siri can provide time and date information while offline on iPad Pro with A12Z Bionic and later

Siri now includes an additional voice, expanding the diversity of options

This release also includes the following enhancements for your iPad:

Volume controls can be set to adjust as you rotate your iPad, on iPad (5th generation and newer), iPad mini (4th and 5th generation), iPad Air 2, iPad Air (3rd and 4th generation), and iPad Pro

iCloud custom email domains can be managed from Settings

Safari webpage translation adds support for Italian and Chinese (Traditional)

Podcasts app adds episode filters for seasons, played, unplayed, saved, or downloaded episodes

News offers enhanced discovery of audio content in the Today feed and Audio tab

Camera in keyboard can be used to add text to Notes and Reminders

Shortcuts adds support for tags in Reminders; add, remove, or query tags when creating and editing Shortcuts

Security recommendations can now be hidden

Saved passwords can now include your own notes in Settings

This release also includes bug fixes for your iPad:

Keyboard may insert period between typed numbers

News widgets in Today View may not open articles when tapped

Photos and videos may not sync to iCloud Photo Library

Speak Screen Accessibility feature may quit unexpectedly within the Books app

Live Listen may not turn off when switched off in Control Center

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

Just like any other iOS or iPadOS update, this one is available to download over the air. First and foremost, you have to make sure that you have 50% or more battery life remaining in order to go forward. Plugging your iPhone or iPad to a wall outlet is recommended at this point. Other than that, you can download the update using 5G or Wi-Fi. Support for downloading updates using 4G LTE is included with iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4. For now, you're limited to 5G and Wi-Fi only.

Launch the Settings app on your phone or tablet.

Go to General > Software Update.

Wait for the page to refresh and then tap on Download and Install.

At this point, your device will send a request to Apple after which the download will begin. Once done, everything will be verified and installed. The whole thing may take around half an hour. Do not use your iPhone and iPad during this time.

You also have the option to perform a clean installation of the update. Simply grab the IPSW firmware file from the links below and follow our clean installation guide at the very end of this post.

We only recommend performing a clean installation of iOS and iPadOS if you're running into a lot of issues, including bad battery life, occasional slowdowns and more. Provided you're facing all of these issues, and more, then it's probably a good idea to go ahead with a clean install. It will take some time, you will lose your files and settings therefore backup everything using iCloud, iTunes or Finder before going ahead.

Download iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 IPSW Files

You will require the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 IPSW files for clean installing the update on your devices. You can find them below:

Follow the guide posted here on how to clean install:

