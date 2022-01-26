Download: iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 Final for iPhone, iPad Released
You can download Apple's iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 final updates for both iPhone and iPad right now. These updates are packed with bug fixes.
iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 Now Available for Download with Loads of Bug Fixes
If you were expecting that Apple is going to be drop an extremely feature-packed software update today, then you'd be wrong. But if you're anything like us, then you're going to love what Apple has seeded to the public today - it's iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 packed with bug fixes and performance enhancements. We're huge suckers for such updates as it ensures excellent performance and day-to-day usage.
iOS 15.3 includes bug fixes and security updates for your iPhone and is recommended for all users.
Needless to say that you should just go ahead and download iOS 15.3 and iPadOS onto your iPhone and iPad immediately. The update is available over the air like any other iOS and iPadOS release and here's what you need to do in order to get it:
- Make sure you have 50% or more battery life on your iPhone and iPad. If not, then plug it in to AC power.
- Connect to Wi-Fi, or if you have 5G, you can download the update on cellular as well. But keep in mind that the latter will be taxing on your data plan.
- Once the battery and Wi-Fi prerequisites have been followed, launch the Settings app.
- Now tap on General then go to Software Update.
- Let the page load for a little while and the update will show up. Tap on Download and Install and your device will request the update from Apple and it will be eventually installed.
Again, this update does not add any new features to your iPhone or iPad. It is purely a bug fix and performance release.
If you are looking to clean install the update, that is an option available as well. Just download the IPSW file compatible with your device from the list below and then follow our clean installation tutorial located at the foot of this post.
Download iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 IPSW Files
You will require the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 IPSW files for clean installing the update on your devices.
- iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13
- iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS
- iPhone 11, iPhone XR
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8, iPhone 7
- iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7 Plus
- 2020 iPhone SE 2
- iPhone SE
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPod touch seventh-generation
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro (5th-gen, 4th-gen, 3rd-gen, 2nd-gen, 1st-gen)
- 11-inch iPad Pro (3rd-gen, 2nd-gen, 1st-gen)
- 10.5-inch iPad Pro
- 9.7-inch iPad Pro
- iPad (5th-gen, 6th-gen, 7th-gen, 8th-gen, 9th-gen)
- iPad Air (2nd-gen, 3rd-gen, 4th-gen)
- iPad mini (4th-gen, 5th-gen, 6th-gen)
Follow the guide posted here on how to clean install:
