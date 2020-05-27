A limited stock of 128GB iPhone 7 renewed smartphones has arrived, and it can be yours for just $227. It's fully unlocked for use on every carrier.

Grab Hold of a Fully Unlocked, Renewed 128GB iPhone 7 for a Low Price of Just $227

There are a ton of iPhone options out there, regardless of you're buying used or new. And if your priority is saving money while getting work done, then you just can't go wrong with the iPhone 7. Even after all these years the smartphone works like a champ and even runs Apple's latest software update, a feature which not a lot of smartphones can boast these days. Right now, you can pick up an iPhone 7 for just $227. But wait, it gets better. This smartphone on offer packs 128GB of internal storage!

Apart from that monstrous storage which you can use for photos, videos, apps and games, you also get a powerful A10 Fusion chip, which still stands fast and strong in 2020. Despite its age, don't let this chip fool you at all. Whether it's Fortnite, PUBG or any other casual gaming title, this chip will handle it all without issues.

There are a decent set of cameras on this phone that snap wonderful photos in the right lighting conditions with video going all the way up to 4K at 60 frames per second, you know, for times when you want every pixel to count.

Since this is an Amazon renewed smartphone therefore you can expect it to ship with at least 80% or more battery health remaining. You will get a Lightning cable and wall adapter in the box. You won't get a pair of headphones so you will have to supply your own. Lastly, this smartphone is fully unlocked and you can use it on any carrier of your choice with 4G LTE.

Buy Apple iPhone 7, 128GB, Black - Fully Unlocked (Renewed) - $227

While you are here, be sure to check out the following deal: