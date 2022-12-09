The Dyson Zone Headphones Can Purify the Air Around You for Just $949

If you are a nerd and love invention and design, then it is safe to say that you are familiar with James Dyson and what he has created over the past couple of years. Dyson is primarily known for creating some really gorgeously designed vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, and even a blade-less fan that looks like something out of the future. However, the company's latest product is something different... we are talking about wireless, noise-canceling headphones called the Dyson Zone.

Dyson Steps in the World of High-End Headphones with the Dyson Zone, an Air Purifying Set of Wireless Headphones

Ideally, if some other company decides to take the road less traveled, I would not be surprised. Why? Well, generic headphones are always a part of the market, but no, not the Dyson Zone. From the looks of it, the headphone looks like it is built in-house and has a freaking air purifier inside that will purify the air around the wearer.

The Dyson Zone headphones will be available in January next month. The headphones will first launch in China, followed by other regions such as the United States, United Kingdom, Singapore, and Hong Kong in March. As far as the price is concerned, Dyson has set them up for a modest $949. And you thought the Sony WH-1000XM5 or the AirPods Max were expensive.

So, the selling point of these headphones is the air purification system, and we know that. However, Dyson has expanded on that and talked about how the system will filter air pollution when you are out or at home. The included attachment will cover your nose and mouth, and the electrostatic filters will do their magic by capturing up to 99 percent of particle pollution. All of this sounds impressive, but there must be a way to monitor all of this, right? Don't worry, it wouldn't be very Dyson of the company to note think of that as the companion app takes care of just that. However, if you want to avoid looking like Sub Zero in public, you can remove the purification unit and go around without that.

Now coming back to why anyone would want a pair of headphones--the audio. I had my concerns but based on the information Dyson has provided, these headphones do look good. Based on the information provided to us, the Dyson Zone will be featuring up to 50 hours of battery life on a single charge, which is already better than what other headphones give. You are also getting state-of-the-art noise canceling all because of the fact that there are 11 built-in microphones, and eight of them are for ANC. For comparison, Sony's leading WH-1000XM5 has 8, and Apple's AirPods Max comes with nine microphones in total. These microphones will allow the headphones to reduce the sound up to 38 decibels, but that's not impressive enough; the Zone will be able to monitor the surroundings up to an insane 384,000 times a second. You are also getting an impressive audio reproduction ranging from 6Hz to 21kHz, and wrapping it all up, we will have 40mm neodymium drivers, that Dyson claims are "scientifically tuned" to mitigate additional distortion.

Now coming down to the price. The Dyson Zone will come as a complete package and cost you a hefty $949. The headphones will be available for pre-order in the U.S. sometime in March. However, Dyson does not want to take your money and hand you a subpar product, which is why you will have a chance to book an appointment to see if they sound and wear as you would like them to. All of this sounds very promising, but we will have to wait for the reviews to pour in to see whether you are getting your money's worth. For more information, you can consult Dyson's official announcement page.