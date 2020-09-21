iOS 14 Adoption Rate Reaches 25 Percent in Less Than a Week

Apple released iOS 14 to the public less than a week ago and its adoption rate has reached 25 percent on all compatible devices. To put it more clearly, iOS 14 is now running on more than 25 percent of all iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch devices. iOS 14 is a major upgrade pertaining to the number of features it brings to the table. Let's dive in to see some more details on the topic.

iOS 14 Adoption Rate Reaches 25 Percent, Faster Than iOS 13 in the First Week of Release

The new research is conducted by mobile analytics company Mixpanel and also takes iPadOS 14 into account other than iOS 14. The results how the iOS 14 is outpacing last year's iOS 13 which in this time frame was installed on 20 percent of all iOS devices. iOS 14 adoption brings us down to conclude that it is a major upgrade.

iOS 14 introduced widgets to users which was one of the most highly demanded features. Morever, the widgets look really appealing and display information on the Home screen, something which the platform was never able to do. What this means is that iOS 14 users will finally see something else on the Home screen other than apps. Widgets are the biggest addition on iOS Home screen since the initial days of the platform. Henceforth, iOS 14 adoption rate is justified.

Other than this, iOS 14 also brings a boatload of other features that contributes to better user experience. It contributes greatly to privacy and security as well as with its orange and green indicators when the camera and mic are in use by a third-party application.

iOS 14 adoption results by Mixpanel are recorded based on the websites and app visits that features its mobile analytics SDKs. While the data is not official, it is roughly accurate with Apple's results. Apple takes its time when it comes to revealing numbers pertaining to its software.

We will share more details on iOS 14 adoption as soon as we hear it. Let us know your favorite features of the platform in the comments.