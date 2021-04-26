iOS 14.5 Enables Dual-SIM 5G on iPhone 12 Along with Smart Data Mode Improvements

Apple has improved how 5G works on the iPhone 12 lineup of smartphones and has tweaked Smart Data Mode as well.

iPhone 12 Now Supports Dual-SIM 5G, But there is Just a Small Catch which Makes Sense too

iOS 14.5 is packed with a ton of new features, but if you have an iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini iPhone 12 Pro or an iPhone 12 Pro Max, then there are some 5G improvements you should care about.

HomePod and HomePod mini Update 14.5 Now Available, How to Download

First and foremost, Apple has enabled support for 5G in dual-SIM mode. Previously you were limited to 4G LTE if you had two connections enabled at the same time. If you wanted to use 5G then you had to turn off one line. Now, you can use 5G while in dual-SIM mode.

According to Apple:

Dual SIM support enables 5G connectivity on the line that's using cellular data on iPhone 12 models

But, there is something which you should know here. 5G will be enabled on the line which is using cellular data. You cannot have two lines on 5G. In short, Apple has tossed in a compromise which many should settle on.

This little compromise makes sense too as 5G is meant for data and having it on both lines does not make any sense. So, having it on the one which is active for cellular data is the way to go.

Apple has baked in some improvements to how Smart Data Mode works. Rather than forcing the device on 5G, it reverts back to 4G LTE if you are not using your smartphone in order to save battery life. But, it appears as though this feature was not doing its job and Apple has tweaked certain aspects of it to improve battery life.

Microsoft’s Much Improved Surface Laptop 4 Gets Compared With MacBook Air in Latest 30-Second Ad

From Apple:

Smart Data Mode improvements further optimize your experience on 5G networks for better battery life and data usage on iPhone 12 models

If you wish to make use of these new features then you should install iOS 14.5 right now. It is free, available over the air, and only takes a few minutes to install.

While you are here, check out the following: