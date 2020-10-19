iPhone 12 Running in Dual-SIM Throttles Data Speeds to 4G Instead of Running Them in 5G Mode

Both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are able to run in dual-SIM mode, but there are going to be some limitations. Dual-SIM mode is convenient for when you want to separate personal and work numbers but if you’re buying an iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro to run either models in dual-SIM mode and experience 5G speeds at the same time, then we have to be the bearer of bad news. According to Apple Sales FAQ shared with retailers and carriers, the ‌iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro‌ will not support 5G on either line when the dual-SIM mode is active.

Fortunately, the Limitation Isn’t Said to Last for Long as Apple Will Reportedly Issue a Software Update in the Future

If customers disable one SIM and start using the other, then they’ll be able to experience 5G speeds. According to MacRumors, this isn’t going to be the case if the owner starts using both SIMs in unison. This will certainly come as a massive blow to customers since the convenience of having multiple numbers in a single phone was unparalleled. Then again, those other devices weren’t providing support for 5G connectivity either.

iPhone 12 Sales Could Be the Highest Since iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus Launch, According to Latest Report

You should also be reminded that Apple was using the term ‘5G’ during its iPhone 12 presentation like it was the key selling point of all the new smartphone models so to limit something like this is definitely disappointing. Fortunately, the future might not be that bleak at all because there’s a possibility Apple will issue a software update which will get rid of this limitation once and for all. As for when that software update will arrive, we don’t know for sure, but we’ll continue to update you in the future.

To remind you, both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro support mmWave and sub-6GHz networks in the U.S. This means that not only will you be able to experience those massive spikes of downlink speeds when connected to a mmWave node, you’ll also be able to experience much faster speeds than the LTE standard when connected to a 5G network from a distance. Just take a look at these initial speed results yourself and be the judge.

It’s such a shame that dual-SIM mode had to disable 5G mode as well, but let us keep our fingers crossed for that software update.

News Source: MacRumors