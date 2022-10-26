Intel’s Fastest Raptor Lake-P Mobility CPU, The 13th Gen Core i9-13900HK, Benchmarked

Intel's Core i9-13900HK which will be the fastest Raptor Lake-P Mobility CPU in the 13th Gen lineup has been benchmarked again.

Intel's 13th Gen Core i9-13900HK Flagship Raptor Lake-P Mobility CPU Benchmarks Leak

The 13th Gen Raptor Lake mobility lineup is going to be split into two performance-oriented CPU segments. There will be the Raptor Lake-H55 and the Raptor Lake HX SKUs. The H55 parts will be utilizing a die configuration designed for thin gaming laptops while the HX parts will feature a die similar to the desktop offerings. The H55 CPUs will offer up to 14 cores and 20 threads while the Raptor Lake-HX lineup will offer up to 24 cores and 32 threads.

The Intel Core i9-13900HK Raptor Lake-P CPU benchmarked here comes with 14 cores and 20 threads in a 6+8 configuration. The CPU has a base clock of 2.60 GHz and boosts up to 5.4 GHz which is where earlier reports had expected the boost clocks to land. The CPU is equipped with 24.0 MB of L3 cache and was featured on a Samsung 960XFH Laptop with 32 GB of DDR5 DRAM.

Intel's top Raptor Lake-P Core i9-13900HK CPU with a boost clock of up to 5.4 GHz has been benchmarked within Geekbench 5 once again. (Image Credits: Benchleaks)

In terms of performance, the Intel Core i9-13900HK Raptor Lake-P CPU scored 1870 points in the single-core and 12,436 points in the multi-core tests. The CPU is just about on par with its 12th Gen predecessor so we expect that there's still room for final optimization.

Intel Raptor Lake-H CPUs Geekbench Benchmark (Single-Core) Single-Core Score 0 400 800 1200 1600 2000 2400 0 400 800 1200 1600 2000 2400 Core i9-12900H 2k Core i9-12900HX 1.9k Core i9-13900HK 1.9k Core i9-12950HX 1.9k Core i7-12850HX 1.8k Core i7-13700H 1.8k Core i5-12600HX 1.6k Ryzen 9 6900HX 1.6k Core i9 11980HK 1.6k Ryzen 5980HX 1.5k Ryzen 9 5900HX 1.4k

Intel Raptor Lake-H CPUs Geekbench Benchmark (Multi-Core) Multi-Core Score 0 4000 8000 12000 16000 20000 24000 0 4000 8000 12000 16000 20000 24000 Core i9-12900HX 16k Core i9-12900H 14.5k Core i9-12950HX 13.7k Core i9-13900HK 12.4k Core i7-12850HX 12k Core i7-13700H 10.8k Ryzen 9 6900HX 10.2k Core i9 11980HK 9.1k Ryzen 5980HX 8.2k Core i5-12600HX 8k Ryzen 9 5900HX 7.6k

Intel recently confirmed during its investor relations meeting that the 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs for mobility platforms will be launching in late 2022 after the desktop launch. The actual products may not hit retail until late Winter or early 2023 but we expect Intel to utilize its own Arc A-series GPUs along with high-end RTX 40 series options from NVIDIA which are also headed for a CES 2023 unveiling.

Intel Mobility CPU Lineup:

CPU Family Arrow Lake Meteor Lake Raptor Lake Alder Lake Process Node (CPU Tile) Intel 20A '5nm EUV" Intel 4 '7nm EUV' Intel 7 '10nm ESF' Intel 7 '10nm ESF' CPU Architecture Hybrid (Four-Core) Hybrid (Triple-Core) Hybrid (Dual-Core) Hybrid (Dual-Core) P-Core Architecture Lion Cove Redwood Cove Raptor Cove Golden Cove E-Core Architecture Skymont Crestmont Gracemont Gracemont Top Configuration TBD 6+8 (H-Series) 6+8 (H-Series) 6+8 (H-Series) Max Cores / Threads TBD 14/20 14/20 14/20 Planned Lineup H/P/U Series H/P/U Series H/P/U Series H/P/U Series GPU Architecture Xe2 Battlemage 'Xe-LPG'

or

Xe3 Celestial "Xe-LPG" Xe-LPG 'Xe-MTL' Iris Xe (Gen 12) Iris Xe (Gen 12) GPU Execution Units 192 EUs (1024 Cores)? 128 EUs (1024 Cores)

192 EUs (1536 Cores) 96 EUs (768 Cores) 96 EUs (768 Cores) Memory Support TBD DDR5-5600

LPDDR5-7400

LPDDR5X - 7400+ DDR5-5200

LPDDR5-5200

LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-4800

LPDDR5-5200

LPDDR5X-4267 Memory Capacity (Max) TBD 96 GB 64 GB 64 GB Thunderbolt 4 Ports TBD 4 4 4 WiFi Capability TBD WiFi 6E WiFi 6E WiFi 6E TDP TBD 15-45W 15-45W 15-45W Launch 2H 2024? 2H 2023 1H 2023 1H 2022

News Sources: Benchleaks , Videocardz