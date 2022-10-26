Menu
Intel’s Fastest Raptor Lake-P Mobility CPU, The 13th Gen Core i9-13900HK, Benchmarked

Hassan Mujtaba
Oct 26, 2022, 06:35 AM EDT
Intel's Fastest Raptor Lake-P Mobility CPU, The 13th Gen Core i9-13900HK, Benchmarked 1

Intel's Core i9-13900HK which will be the fastest Raptor Lake-P Mobility CPU in the 13th Gen lineup has been benchmarked again.

The 13th Gen Raptor Lake mobility lineup is going to be split into two performance-oriented CPU segments. There will be the Raptor Lake-H55 and the Raptor Lake HX SKUs. The H55 parts will be utilizing a die configuration designed for thin gaming laptops while the HX parts will feature a die similar to the desktop offerings. The H55 CPUs will offer up to 14 cores and 20 threads while the Raptor Lake-HX lineup will offer up to 24 cores and 32 threads.

The Intel Core i9-13900HK Raptor Lake-P CPU benchmarked here comes with 14 cores and 20 threads in a 6+8 configuration. The CPU has a base clock of 2.60 GHz and boosts up to 5.4 GHz which is where earlier reports had expected the boost clocks to land. The CPU is equipped with 24.0 MB of L3 cache and was featured on a Samsung 960XFH Laptop with 32 GB of DDR5 DRAM.

Intel's top Raptor Lake-P Core i9-13900HK CPU with a boost clock of up to 5.4 GHz has been benchmarked within Geekbench 5 once again. (Image Credits: Benchleaks)

In terms of performance, the Intel Core i9-13900HK Raptor Lake-P CPU scored 1870 points in the single-core and 12,436 points in the multi-core tests. The CPU is just about on par with its 12th Gen predecessor so we expect that there's still room for final optimization.

Intel Raptor Lake-H CPUs Geekbench Benchmark (Single-Core)
Single-Core Score
0
400
800
1200
1600
2000
2400
0
400
800
1200
1600
2000
2400
Core i9-12900H
2k
Core i9-12900HX
1.9k
Core i9-13900HK
1.9k
Core i9-12950HX
1.9k
Core i7-12850HX
1.8k
Core i7-13700H
1.8k
Core i5-12600HX
1.6k
Ryzen 9 6900HX
1.6k
Core i9 11980HK
1.6k
Ryzen 5980HX
1.5k
Ryzen 9 5900HX
1.4k
Intel Raptor Lake-H CPUs Geekbench Benchmark (Multi-Core)
Multi-Core Score
0
4000
8000
12000
16000
20000
24000
0
4000
8000
12000
16000
20000
24000
Core i9-12900HX
16k
Core i9-12900H
14.5k
Core i9-12950HX
13.7k
Core i9-13900HK
12.4k
Core i7-12850HX
12k
Core i7-13700H
10.8k
Ryzen 9 6900HX
10.2k
Core i9 11980HK
9.1k
Ryzen 5980HX
8.2k
Core i5-12600HX
8k
Ryzen 9 5900HX
7.6k

Intel recently confirmed during its investor relations meeting that the 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs for mobility platforms will be launching in late 2022 after the desktop launch. The actual products may not hit retail until late Winter or early 2023 but we expect Intel to utilize its own Arc A-series GPUs along with high-end RTX 40 series options from NVIDIA which are also headed for a CES 2023 unveiling.

Intel Mobility CPU Lineup:

CPU FamilyArrow LakeMeteor LakeRaptor LakeAlder Lake
Process Node (CPU Tile)Intel 20A '5nm EUV"Intel 4 '7nm EUV'Intel 7 '10nm ESF'Intel 7 '10nm ESF'
CPU ArchitectureHybrid (Four-Core)Hybrid (Triple-Core)Hybrid (Dual-Core)Hybrid (Dual-Core)
P-Core ArchitectureLion CoveRedwood CoveRaptor CoveGolden Cove
E-Core ArchitectureSkymontCrestmontGracemontGracemont
Top ConfigurationTBD6+8 (H-Series)6+8 (H-Series)6+8 (H-Series)
Max Cores / ThreadsTBD14/2014/2014/20
Planned LineupH/P/U SeriesH/P/U SeriesH/P/U SeriesH/P/U Series
GPU ArchitectureXe2 Battlemage 'Xe-LPG'
or
Xe3 Celestial "Xe-LPG"		Xe-LPG 'Xe-MTL'Iris Xe (Gen 12)Iris Xe (Gen 12)
GPU Execution Units192 EUs (1024 Cores)?128 EUs (1024 Cores)
192 EUs (1536 Cores)		96 EUs (768 Cores)96 EUs (768 Cores)
Memory SupportTBDDDR5-5600
LPDDR5-7400
LPDDR5X - 7400+		DDR5-5200
LPDDR5-5200
LPDDR5-6400		DDR5-4800
LPDDR5-5200
LPDDR5X-4267
Memory Capacity (Max)TBD96 GB64 GB64 GB
Thunderbolt 4 PortsTBD444
WiFi CapabilityTBDWiFi 6EWiFi 6EWiFi 6E
TDPTBD15-45W15-45W15-45W
Launch2H 2024?2H 20231H 20231H 2022

News Sources: Benchleaks , Videocardz

