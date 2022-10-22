NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 “Ada” Laptop GPUs Leaked: Include RTX 4090, RTX 4080 Ti, RTX 4070, RTX 4060 Ti, RTX 4060

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 "Ada" Laptop GPUs have leaked out and will include at least five variants with the RTX 4090 being the flagship.

NVIDIA Readies At Least Five GeForce RTX 40 "Ada" Laptop GPUs Featuring RTX 4090, RTX 4080 Ti, RTX 4080 Ti, RTX 4070, RTX 4060 Ti & RTX 4060

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 "Ada" Laptop GPU SKUs have been leaked by REHWK who posted a chart from an OEM marketing slide listing down several next-gen SKUs. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX "Ada Lovelace" GPUs for the mobility platforms will be branded under the "GN21" series and will include at least five SKUs. These include:

GeForce RTX 4090 (GN21-X11)

GeForce RTX 4080 Ti (GN21-X9)

GeForce RTX 4070 (GN21-X6)

GeForce RTX 4060 Ti (GN21-X4)

GeForce RTX 4060 (GN21-X2)

This won't be the first time that we have seen the mobility GPUs leak out. Back in July, GPU IDs for several NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards, both desktop, and laptop, were leaked out. In the previous leak, none of the SKU names were confirmed and Kopite7kimi did point out that the flagship won't be called the RTX 4080. Well, it turns out that was correct since the flagship will use the RTX 4090 branding. What's more interesting is there's neither the RTX 4080 (Non-Ti) nor an RTX 4070 Ti or RTX 4050 featured within the lineup.

It was revealed by Kopite7kimi that each GPU is represented by its GPU in the "X*" identifier. The X11 GPUs will feature the AD103 GPU, the X9 will feature the AD104, X6 will feature the AD106 and both X4/X2 will be utilizing the AD107 GPU cores. The leaker also revealed that the AD103 & AD104 chips will have a TGP of 175W while the AD106 GPUs will have a TGP of up to 140W.

GN21-X11 is based on AD103. So I don't think it will be called RTX 4080 Mobile.

And X9, AD104, X6 AD106, X4, X2 AD107.

I told you their power comsumption beforce, but no names.

A truth. The power limits:

AD102, 800W;

AD103 (DT), 450W, AD103 (Mobile), 175W;

AD104 (DT), 400W, AD104 (Mobile), 175W;

AD106 (DT), 260W, AD106 (Mobile), 140W.

NVIDIA has definitely moved its lineup one tier up as far as the naming scheme is concerned. The last-gen GeForce RTX 3080 Ti which is also the flagship laptop GPU for NVIDIA at the moment was utilizing the GA103 GPU core but NVIDIA will be using the RTX 4090 branding for its upcoming Ada AD103 GPU. NVIDIA is expected to introduce its laptop GeForce RTX 40 "Ada" lineup at CES 2023 & will also be unveiling additional SKUs in the RTX 40 desktop family such as the renamed RTX 4080 12 GB.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 "Ada" Laptop GPUs: