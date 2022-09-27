Menu
Intel Core i9-13900HK & i7-13700H Raptor Lake Mobility CPUs Specs & Benchmarks Leak Out

Hassan Mujtaba
Sep 27, 2022, 02:51 AM EDT
ÆPIC Leak is an Architectural CPU Bug Affecting 10th, 11th, and 12th Gen Intel Core CPUs

Intel is prepping the launch of its 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs which would include the high-end Core i9-13900HK and Core i7-13700H chips.

Intel's Core i9-13900HK & Core i7-13700H Raptor Lake Laptop CPU Benchmarks Leak Out Along With Specs

The 13th Gen Raptor Lake mobility lineup is going to be split into two performance-oriented CPU segments. There will be the Raptor Lake-H55 and the Raptor Lake HX SKUs. The H55 parts will be utilizing a die configuration designed for thin gaming laptops while the HX parts will feature a die similar to the desktop offerings. The H55 CPUs will offer up to 14 cores and 20 threads while the Raptor Lake-HX lineup will offer up to 24 cores and 32 threads.

The chips that have leaked out include the CoreT i9-13900HK and CoreT i7-13700H. Now, this is the first time we have seen a CoreT branding for laptop CPUs. Intel did announce that it will be using a brand new naming convention for its entry-level chips but those don't include the Core parts. It can be possible that the CoreT SKUs are TDP-optimized variants or just a poor identification of "TM' by the Geekbench database.

Both chips feature a total of 14 cores & 20 threads with 24 MB of L3 cache while the L2 cache is listed as 1.25 MB. Based on the amount of cache, it looks like this is the same Alder Lake silicon instead of the newer Raptor Lake silicon & doesn't feature the Raptor Cove cores which offer increased L2 and L3 cache sizes. It could also be possible that CoreT SKUs are a refresh while the standard Core parts will utilize the Raptor Lake die on them.

intel-coret-i9-13900hk-raptor-lake-mobility-cpu
intel-coret-i7-13700h-raptor-lake-mobility-cpu
2 of 9

The CPUs were featured on a Samsung 960XFH laptop and were running at base clock speeds of 2.60 GHz (CoreT i9-13900HK) and 2.40 GHz (CoreT i7-13700H), respectively. The CoreT i9-13900HK was running at up to 5.4 GHz boost clocks but averaged around 4.1 GHz while the CoreT i7-13700H ran at a maximum frequency of 5.0 GHz but averaged around 3.70 GHz. There's a huge disparity between the max and average clock frequencies which can hint at two things. Either the CPUs were being heavily thermal throttled or these are engineering samples that aren't optimized yet in terms of clock management.

As for performance, since the clock speeds weren't stable, these should be taken with a grain of salt as they hardly reflect the final performance. Both 13th Gen Intel Raptor Lake CPUs are slower than their predecessors which is to be expected and we can only see improvements as we get close to launch.

Intel Raptor Lake-H CPUs Geekbench Benchmark (Single-Core)
Single-Core Score
0
400
800
1200
1600
2000
2400
0
400
800
1200
1600
2000
2400
Core i9-12900H
2k
Core i9-12900HX
1.9k
Core i9-12950HX
1.9k
CoreT i9-13900HK
1.8k
Core i7-12850HX
1.8k
CoreT i7-13700H
1.8k
Core i5-12600HX
1.6k
Ryzen 9 6900HX
1.6k
Core i9 11980HK
1.6k
Ryzen 5980HX
1.5k
Ryzen 9 5900HX
1.4k
Intel Raptor Lake-H CPUs Geekbench Benchmark (Multi-Core)
Multi-Core Score
0
4000
8000
12000
16000
20000
24000
0
4000
8000
12000
16000
20000
24000
Core i9-12900HX
16k
Core i9-12900H
14.5k
Core i9-12950HX
13.7k
Core i7-12850HX
12k
CoreT i9-13900HK
11.8k
CoreT i7-13700H
10.8k
Ryzen 9 6900HX
10.2k
Core i9 11980HK
9.1k
Ryzen 5980HX
8.2k
Core i5-12600HX
8k
Ryzen 9 5900HX
7.6k

Intel recently confirmed during its investor relations meeting that the 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs for mobility platforms will be launching in late 2022 after the desktop launch. Intel might present their 13th Gen Raptor Lake mobility CPUs alongside the desktop chips later today at the upcoming Innovation event.

Intel Mobility CPU Lineup:

CPU FamilyArrow LakeMeteor LakeRaptor LakeAlder Lake
Process Node (CPU Tile)Intel 20A '5nm EUV"Intel 4 '7nm EUV'Intel 7 '10nm ESF'Intel 7 '10nm ESF'
CPU ArchitectureHybrid (Four-Core)Hybrid (Triple-Core)Hybrid (Dual-Core)Hybrid (Dual-Core)
P-Core ArchitectureLion CoveRedwood CoveRaptor CoveGolden Cove
E-Core ArchitectureSkymontCrestmontGracemontGracemont
Top ConfigurationTBD6+8 (H-Series)6+8 (H-Series)6+8 (H-Series)
Max Cores / ThreadsTBD14/2014/2014/20
Planned LineupH/P/U SeriesH/P/U SeriesH/P/U SeriesH/P/U Series
GPU ArchitectureXe2 Battlemage 'Xe-LPG'
or
Xe3 Celestial "Xe-LPG"		Xe-LPG 'Xe-MTL'Iris Xe (Gen 12)Iris Xe (Gen 12)
GPU Execution Units192 EUs (1024 Cores)?128 EUs (1024 Cores)
192 EUs (1536 Cores)		96 EUs (768 Cores)96 EUs (768 Cores)
Memory SupportTBDDDR5-5600
LPDDR5-7400
LPDDR5X - 7400+		DDR5-5200
LPDDR5-5200
LPDDR5-6400		DDR5-4800
LPDDR5-5200
LPDDR5X-4267
Memory Capacity (Max)TBD96 GB64 GB64 GB
Thunderbolt 4 PortsTBD444
WiFi CapabilityTBDWiFi 6EWiFi 6EWiFi 6E
TDPTBD15-45W15-45W15-45W
Launch2H 2024?2H 20231H 20231H 2022

News Sources: Benchleaks #1 , #2

