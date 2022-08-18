Intel’s Raptor Lake-HX Core i5-13600HX Mobility CPU With 14 Cores & 20 Threads Spotted

Intel isn't just working on its 13th Gen Desktop lineup but also has enthusiast Raptor Lake-HX chips in the works and one such chip, the Core i5-13600HX, has appeared within the Bapco database.
Intel's Raptor Lake-HX CPU Spotted: Core i5-13600HX With 14 Cores and 20 Threads
The Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake-HX Mobility CPU lineup will be replacing the Alder Lake-HX family with the new Raptor Cove P-Cores & a higher number of Gracemont E-Cores. It is interesting that we are seeing Raptor Lake-HX this early on since HX parts are usually reserved for a few months later than the Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPUs. As per the listing, the Raptor Lake-HX CPUs are being tested on the reference Alder Lake SBGA platform.
The particular CPU that has been spotted is the Intel Core i5-13600HX which seems to be a nice upgrade over the existing Core i5-12600HX. The CPU comes with 14 cores and 20 threads, same configuration that we will be getting for the Core i5-13600K. The configuration includes 6 P-Cores and 8 E-Cores so that's 12 threads from the P-Cores and 8 threads from the E-Cores. Considering the core configuration is the same, we will be getting the same cache count too, rated at up to 44 MB.
Versus the Core i5-12600HX, the Core i5-13600HX will offer a 17% higher core and a 25% higher thread count over its predecessor. The Core i5-12600HX offered up to a 4.60 GHz frequency so we can expect the latter to offer a boost frequency close to or over 5 GHz. The particular sample was tested with 32 GB of DDR4-3200 memory but we will definitely see DDR5 configurations on higher-end laptops when they are ready to launch. The GPU used was the onboard Iris Xe chip but expect next-gen laptops with Raptor Lake-HX CPUs to pack Intel's own Arc discrete graphics solutions and high-end options from AMD and NVIDIA.
Intel Raptor Lake-HX Mobility CPU Lineup Specs (Preliminary):
|CPU Name
|Family Name
|Cores / Threads
|Base Clock
|Boost Clock
|Cache
|GPU Config
|TDP
|Max Turbo Power
|Intel Core i9-13950HX
|Raptor Lake-HX
|8+16 / 32
|TBD
|TBD
|68 MB
|TBD
|55W
|TBD
|Intel Core i9-12950HX
|Alder Lake-HX
|8+8 / 24
|2.3 GHz
|5.0 GHz
|30 MB
|32 EU @ 1550 MHz
|55W
|157W
|Intel Core i9-12900HX
|Alder Lake-HX
|8+8 / 24
|2.3 GHz
|5.0 GHz
|30 MB
|32 EU @ 1550 MHz
|55W
|157W
|Intel Core i7-12850HX
|Alder Lake-HX
|8+4 / 20
|2.1 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|25 MB
|32 EU @ 1450 MHz
|55W
|157W
|Intel Core i7-13700HX
|Raptor Lake-HX
|8+8 / 24
|TBD
|TBD
|54 MB
|TBD
|55W
|TBD
|Intel Core i7-12800HX
|Alder Lake-HX
|8+4 / 20
|2.0 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|25 MB
|32 EU @ 1450 MHz
|55W
|157W
|Intel Core i7-12650HX
|Alder Lake-HX
|6+8 / 20
|2.0 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|25 MB
|32 EU @ 1450 MHz
|55W
|157W
|Intel Core i5-13600HX
|Raptor Lake-HX
|6+8 / 20
|TBD
|TBD
|44 MB
|TBD
|55W
|TBD
|Intel Core i5-12600HX
|Alder Lake-HX
|6+4 / 16
|2.5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|20 MB
|32 EU @ 1350 MHz
|55W
|157W
|Intel Core i5-12450HX
|Alder Lake-HX
|4+4 / 12
|2.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|12 MB
|16 EU @ 1300 MHz
|55W
|157W
News Source: Momomo_US
