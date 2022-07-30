Menu
Company

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Mobile CPUs Confirmed For Late 2022 Launch

Jason R. Wilson
Jul 30, 2022
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Mobile CPUs Confirmed For Late 2022 Launch 1
Image source: Jason R. Wilson, Wccftech.

Intel confirmed recently during its Q2 2022 earnings call that the 13th Gen Raptor Lake mobile CPUs will launch later this year. There will be two versions of the 13th Gen CPUs, desktop, and mobile variants, with both releasing towards the second half of this year, one year after the mobile version of the 12th Gen Core Alder Lake mobile processors.

Intel Confirms 13th Gen Raptor Lake Mobile CPUs Launching After Desktop CPUs In Late 2023

The Alder Lake desktop series, Alder Lake-S, was released last year towards the end of October. Non-K variations of the chip did not release until January this year, while the Alder Lake mobile series debuted a month later. After the Alder Lake, mobile P and H-series processors launched the final HX chipset, a desktop-focused processor, which arrived in May 2022.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
Raja Koduri Crushes Intel Arc GPU Rumors, Says “We Are Very Much Committed To Our Roadmap”, AXG To Ramp Four New Product Lines By End of 2022

We are building on Alder Lake leadership with Raptor Lake in the second half of this year and Meteor Lake in 2023 […] To date, we’ve shipped more than 35 million units of Alder Lake. Within the current market, we also see relative strength in the premium segments we serve across consumer and commercial. We expect to build on this momentum with the launch of our next-gen product family – Raptor Lake – starting with our desktop SKUs this fall, followed by our mobile family by the end of the year. The Raptor Lake family will offer customers significant advantages, including double-digit performance gains gen-on-gen and socket compatibility with Alder Lake. And in 2023, we will deliver our first disaggregated CPU built on Intel 4 – Meteor Lake – which is showing good health in our and our customers’ labs.

—Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel, discussing the second quarter earnings, July 28, 2022

Intel also announced the company's yearly Innovation event, which will happen on September 28, 2022, where the company is anticipating revealing the Raptor Lake desktop processors. The Raptor Lake CPUs are expected to ship in October.

Like the desktop parts which we already know several configurations of, the mobile Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake lineup can come with increased core and clocks. The desktop variants will get a bump from 16 cores and 24 threads to 24 cores and 32 threads with clocks reaching above 5.5 GHz. For mobile, we can see a rise in number of cores too, especially the E-cores but whether the blue team saves them up for a Raptor Lake-HX vaiant remains to be seen.

Image source: Intel via VideoCardz

Another expected Intel development released soon is the company's NUC Extreme systems, which are expected to plan during the fourth quarter of 2022. The new NUC Extreme systems will offer the new Raptor Lake desktop CPU variants and are also expected to launch later this fall.

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Mobile CPUs Confirmed For Late 2022 Launch 2

It is unknown what the company will pair with the new Raptor Lake mobile CPUs but with Arc GPUs mostly lining up close to the Raptor Lake CPUs, it is expected that those would be used entirely on mobile systems such as NUC and Laptops.

Intel Mobility CPU Lineup:

CPU FamilyMeteor LakeRaptor LakeAlder Lake
Process NodeIntel 4 '7nm EUV'Intel 7 '10nm ESF'Intel 7 '10nm ESF'
CPU ArchitectureHybrid (Triple-Core)Hybrid (Dual-Core)Hybrid (Dual-Core)
P-Core ArchitectureRedwood CoveRaptor CoveGolden Cove
E-Core ArchitectureCrestmontGracemontGracemont
Top Configuration6+8 (H-Series)6+8 (H-Series)6+8 (H-Series)
Max Cores / Threads14/2014/2014/20
Planned LineupH/P/U SeriesH/P/U SeriesH/P/U Series
GPU ArchitectureXe2 Battlemage 'Xe-LPG'Iris Xe (Gen 12)Iris Xe (Gen 12)
GPU Execution Units128 EUs (1024 Cores)96 EUs (768 Cores)96 EUs (768 Cores)
Memory SupportDDR5-5600
LPDDR5-7400
LPDDR5X - 7400+		DDR5-5200
LPDDR5-5200
LPDDR5-6400		DDR5-4800
LPDDR5-5200
LPDDR5X-4267
Memory Capacity (Max)96 GB64 GB64 GB
Thunderbolt 4 Ports422
WiFi CapabilityWiFi 6EWiFi 6EWiFi 6E
TDP15-45W15-45W15-45W
Launch2H 20231H 20231H 2022

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
Filter videos by
Order