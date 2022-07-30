Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Mobile CPUs Confirmed For Late 2022 Launch

Intel confirmed recently during its Q2 2022 earnings call that the 13th Gen Raptor Lake mobile CPUs will launch later this year. There will be two versions of the 13th Gen CPUs, desktop, and mobile variants, with both releasing towards the second half of this year, one year after the mobile version of the 12th Gen Core Alder Lake mobile processors.

Intel Confirms 13th Gen Raptor Lake Mobile CPUs Launching After Desktop CPUs In Late 2023

The Alder Lake desktop series, Alder Lake-S, was released last year towards the end of October. Non-K variations of the chip did not release until January this year, while the Alder Lake mobile series debuted a month later. After the Alder Lake, mobile P and H-series processors launched the final HX chipset, a desktop-focused processor, which arrived in May 2022.

We are building on Alder Lake leadership with Raptor Lake in the second half of this year and Meteor Lake in 2023 […] To date, we’ve shipped more than 35 million units of Alder Lake. Within the current market, we also see relative strength in the premium segments we serve across consumer and commercial. We expect to build on this momentum with the launch of our next-gen product family – Raptor Lake – starting with our desktop SKUs this fall, followed by our mobile family by the end of the year. The Raptor Lake family will offer customers significant advantages, including double-digit performance gains gen-on-gen and socket compatibility with Alder Lake. And in 2023, we will deliver our first disaggregated CPU built on Intel 4 – Meteor Lake – which is showing good health in our and our customers’ labs. —Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel, discussing the second quarter earnings, July 28, 2022

Intel also announced the company's yearly Innovation event, which will happen on September 28, 2022, where the company is anticipating revealing the Raptor Lake desktop processors. The Raptor Lake CPUs are expected to ship in October.

Like the desktop parts which we already know several configurations of, the mobile Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake lineup can come with increased core and clocks. The desktop variants will get a bump from 16 cores and 24 threads to 24 cores and 32 threads with clocks reaching above 5.5 GHz. For mobile, we can see a rise in number of cores too, especially the E-cores but whether the blue team saves them up for a Raptor Lake-HX vaiant remains to be seen.

Image source: Intel via VideoCardz

Another expected Intel development released soon is the company's NUC Extreme systems, which are expected to plan during the fourth quarter of 2022. The new NUC Extreme systems will offer the new Raptor Lake desktop CPU variants and are also expected to launch later this fall.

It is unknown what the company will pair with the new Raptor Lake mobile CPUs but with Arc GPUs mostly lining up close to the Raptor Lake CPUs, it is expected that those would be used entirely on mobile systems such as NUC and Laptops.

Intel Mobility CPU Lineup: