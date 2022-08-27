Menu
Company

Intel Z790 Motherboards With Up To DDR5-6800 & DDR4-5333 Memory Support Spotted

Hassan Mujtaba
Aug 27, 2022
Intel Z790 Motherboards With Up To DDR5-6800 & DDR4-5333 Memory Support Spotted 1

Intel's Z790 motherboards are coming soon for 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs & will offer improved DDR5 & DDR4 memory support.

Intel Z790 Motherboards To Offer Faster DDR5 & DDR4 Memory Support For 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs

In a datasheet leaked by Videocardz, presumably from MSI, we can see that the Z790 chipset motherboards will offer faster DDR5 and DDR4 memory speeds compared to the existing Z690 motherboards. A total of three motherboards have been listed, one supporting DDR5 and the other two with DDR4 support.

Related StoryJason R. Wilson
Intel Smooth Sync Support Added To Linux Graphics Drivers, Great For Budget Gamers

Intel Z790 DDR5 Motherboard Datasheet From MSI (Image Credits: Videocardz):

Intel Z790 Motherboards With Up To DDR5-6800 & DDR4-5333 Memory Support Spotted 2

According to the datasheet, the DDR5 Z790 motherboard will feature four DIMM slots with support for 128 GB capacities with speeds listed as follows:

  • 1 DIMM Per Channel (1-Rank) - Up To DDR5-6800+
  • 1 DIMM Per Channel (1-Rank) - Up To DDR5-6400+
  • 2 DIMM Per Channel (2-Rank) - Up To DDR5-6400+
  • 2 DIMM Per Channel (2-Rank) - Up To DDR5-5600+

As for Z790 DDR4 motherboards, it looks like the maximum memory speed supported here will be up to DDR4-5333+. Following are the speeds listed for the faster Z790 DDR4 configuration:

  • 1 DIMM Per Channel (1-Rank) - Up To DDR4-5333+
  • 1 DIMM Per Channel (1-Rank) - Up To DDR4-4800+
  • 2 DIMM Per Channel (2-Rank) - Up To DDR4-4400+
  • 2 DIMM Per Channel (2-Rank) - Up To DDR4-4000+

Intel Z790 DDR4 Motherboard Datasheet From MSI (Image Credits: Videocardz):

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
Intel’s Flagship Arc A770 Graphics Card Premiered & Unboxed During “Gamer Days” Event

On Z690 motherboards, the fastest memory speeds are listed as following for the DDR5 and DDR4 motherboards in each respective segment.

  • MEG (DDR5) - Up To DDR5-6666+
  • MPG (DDR5) - Up To DDR5-6666+
  • MAG (DDR5) - Up To DDR5-6400+
  • MPG (DDR4) - Up To DDR5-5200+
  • MAG (DDR4)  - Up To DDR4-5200+

For comparison, the AMD X670E Motherboards that have been listed so far range from DDR5-6600 to DDR5-6000 speeds. We recently reported two ASRock X670E motherboards and Biostar's X670E Valkyrie which recently got their specifications listed in detail. You can read more on that here.

Biostar X670E Valkyrie Motherboard:

  • Supports Dual Channel DDR5 6000+(OC)/ 5800(OC)/ 5600(OC)/ 5400(OC)/ 5200(OC)/ 5000(OC)/ 4800
  • 4 x DDR5 DIMM Memory Slot, Max. Supports up to 128 GB Memory
  • Each DIMM supports non-ECC 8/ 16/ 32 GB DDR5 module

ASRock X670E Taichi Carrera Motherboard

  • Dual Channel DDR5 Memory Technology
  • 4 x DDR5 DIMM Slots
  • Supports DDR5 ECC / non-ECC, un-buffered memory up to 6600+(OC)
  • Max. capacity of system memory: 128GB
  • Supports Extreme Memory Profile (XMP) and EXTended Profiles for Overclocking (EXPO) memory modules

Intel Z790 motherboards will be launching in October along with the 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPU lineup. The motherboards will have support for PCIe Gen 5.0 and DDR5 memory however they won't have a PCIe Gen 5.0 M.2 slot directly connected to the CPU Gen 5 lanes unless the board vendors decided to split the discrete GPU x16 lanes.

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs Expected Features:

  • Up To 24 Cores & 32 Threads
  • Brand New Raptor Cove CPU Cores (Higher P-Core IPC)
  • Based on 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' process node
  • Up To 6.0 GHz clock speeds (expected)
  • Double The E-Cores on certain variants
  • Increased Cache for both P-Cores & E-Cores
  • Supported on existing LGA 1700 motherboards
  • New Z790, H770, and B760 motherboards
  • Up To 28 PCIe Lanes (PCH Gen 4 + Gen 3)
  • Up To 28 PCIe Lanes (CPU Gen 5 x16 + Gen 4 x12)
  • Dual-Channel DDR5-5600 Memory Support
  • 20 PCIe Gen 5 Lanes
  • Enhanced Overclocking Features
  • 125W PL1 TDP (Flagship SKUs)
  • AI PCIe M.2 Technology
  • Q4 2022 Launch (October Possibly)

The Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs including the flagship Core i9-13900K is expected to launch in October on the Z790 platform. The CPUs will be going up against AMD's Ryzen 7000 CPU lineup which also launches in Fall 2022.

Intel Raptor Lake vs AMD Raphael Desktop CPUs Comparison 'Expected'

CPU FamilyAMD Raphael (RPL-X)Intel Raptor Lake (RPL-S)
Process NodeTSMC 5nmIntel 7
ArchitectureZen 4 (Chiplet)Raptor Cove (P-Core)
Gracemont (E-Core)
Flagship SKURyzen 9 7950XCore i9-13900K
Cores / ThreadsUp To 16/32Up To 24/32
Total L3 Cache64 MB (+3D V-Cache)36 MB
Total L2 Cache16 MB32 MB
Total Cache80 MB68 MB
Max Clocks (1T)5.7 GHz5.8 GHz
Memory SupportDDR5DDR5/DDR4
Memory Channels2 Channel (2DPC)2 Channel (2DPC)
Memory SpeedsDDR5-5600DDR5-5600
DDR4-3200
Platform Support600-Series (X670E/X670/B650/A620)600-Series (Z690/H670/B650/H610)
700-Series (Z790/H770/B760)
PCIe Gen 5.0Both GPU & M.2 (Extreme chipsets only)Both GPU & M.2 (700-Series only but split)
Integrated GraphicsAMD RDNA 2Intel Iris Xe
SocketAM5 (LGA 1718)LGA 1700/1800
TDP (Max)170W (TDP)
230W (PPT)		125W (PL1)
240W+ (PL2)
LaunchSeptember 2022October 2022

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order