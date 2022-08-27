Intel Z790 Motherboards With Up To DDR5-6800 & DDR4-5333 Memory Support Spotted

Intel's Z790 motherboards are coming soon for 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs & will offer improved DDR5 & DDR4 memory support.

Intel Z790 Motherboards To Offer Faster DDR5 & DDR4 Memory Support For 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs

In a datasheet leaked by Videocardz, presumably from MSI, we can see that the Z790 chipset motherboards will offer faster DDR5 and DDR4 memory speeds compared to the existing Z690 motherboards. A total of three motherboards have been listed, one supporting DDR5 and the other two with DDR4 support.

Intel Z790 DDR5 Motherboard Datasheet From MSI (Image Credits: Videocardz):

According to the datasheet, the DDR5 Z790 motherboard will feature four DIMM slots with support for 128 GB capacities with speeds listed as follows:

1 DIMM Per Channel (1-Rank) - Up To DDR5-6800+

1 DIMM Per Channel (1-Rank) - Up To DDR5-6400+

2 DIMM Per Channel (2-Rank) - Up To DDR5-6400+

2 DIMM Per Channel (2-Rank) - Up To DDR5-5600+

As for Z790 DDR4 motherboards, it looks like the maximum memory speed supported here will be up to DDR4-5333+. Following are the speeds listed for the faster Z790 DDR4 configuration:

1 DIMM Per Channel (1-Rank) - Up To DDR4-5333+

1 DIMM Per Channel (1-Rank) - Up To DDR4-4800+

2 DIMM Per Channel (2-Rank) - Up To DDR4-4400+

2 DIMM Per Channel (2-Rank) - Up To DDR4-4000+

Intel Z790 DDR4 Motherboard Datasheet From MSI (Image Credits: Videocardz):

On Z690 motherboards, the fastest memory speeds are listed as following for the DDR5 and DDR4 motherboards in each respective segment.

MEG (DDR5) - Up To DDR5-6666+

MPG (DDR5) - Up To DDR5-6666+

MAG (DDR5) - Up To DDR5-6400+

MPG (DDR4) - Up To DDR5-5200+

MAG (DDR4) - Up To DDR4-5200+

For comparison, the AMD X670E Motherboards that have been listed so far range from DDR5-6600 to DDR5-6000 speeds. We recently reported two ASRock X670E motherboards and Biostar's X670E Valkyrie which recently got their specifications listed in detail. You can read more on that here.

Biostar X670E Valkyrie Motherboard: Supports Dual Channel DDR5 6000+(OC)/ 5800(OC)/ 5600(OC)/ 5400(OC)/ 5200(OC)/ 5000(OC)/ 4800

4 x DDR5 DIMM Memory Slot, Max. Supports up to 128 GB Memory

Each DIMM supports non-ECC 8/ 16/ 32 GB DDR5 module ASRock X670E Taichi Carrera Motherboard Dual Channel DDR5 Memory Technology

4 x DDR5 DIMM Slots

Supports DDR5 ECC / non-ECC, un-buffered memory up to 6600+(OC)

Max. capacity of system memory: 128GB

Supports Extreme Memory Profile (XMP) and EXTended Profiles for Overclocking (EXPO) memory modules

Intel Z790 motherboards will be launching in October along with the 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPU lineup. The motherboards will have support for PCIe Gen 5.0 and DDR5 memory however they won't have a PCIe Gen 5.0 M.2 slot directly connected to the CPU Gen 5 lanes unless the board vendors decided to split the discrete GPU x16 lanes.

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs Expected Features:

Up To 24 Cores & 32 Threads

Brand New Raptor Cove CPU Cores (Higher P-Core IPC)

Based on 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' process node

Up To 6.0 GHz clock speeds (expected)

Double The E-Cores on certain variants

Increased Cache for both P-Cores & E-Cores

Supported on existing LGA 1700 motherboards

New Z790, H770, and B760 motherboards

Up To 28 PCIe Lanes (PCH Gen 4 + Gen 3)

Up To 28 PCIe Lanes (CPU Gen 5 x16 + Gen 4 x12)

Dual-Channel DDR5-5600 Memory Support

20 PCIe Gen 5 Lanes

Enhanced Overclocking Features

125W PL1 TDP (Flagship SKUs)

AI PCIe M.2 Technology

Q4 2022 Launch (October Possibly)

The Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs including the flagship Core i9-13900K is expected to launch in October on the Z790 platform. The CPUs will be going up against AMD's Ryzen 7000 CPU lineup which also launches in Fall 2022.

Intel Raptor Lake vs AMD Raphael Desktop CPUs Comparison 'Expected'