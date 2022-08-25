AMD Ryzen 7 7700X & Ryzen 5 7600X “Zen 4” CPUs Alleged Single-Core Performance Revealed, Ryzen 9 7950X Overclocking Rumors

AMD's Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" CPUs are approaching launch and there are new rumors surrounding the performance of Ryzen 7 7700X & Ryzen 5 7600X and the current overclocking capabilities of Ryzen 9 7950X.

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X & Ryzen 5 7600X "Alleged" Performance, Ryzen 9 7950X CPU Overclocking Rumors

Starting with the performance numbers, we have Greymon55 who has revealed the Cinebench R23 single-core figures for the AMD Ryzen 7 7700X and Ryzen 5 7600X "Zen 4" CPUs. The exact numbers have not been mentioned so the final performance may vary but according to the leaker, the Ryzen 7 7700X should score in the 2000 points range while the Ryzen 5 7600X should fall within the 1900 points range.

76 23 1 19xx

77 23 1 20xx — Greymon55 (@greymon55) August 25, 2022

If we take these figures into account, then we are looking at the AMD Ryzen 7 7700X sitting right next to the Core i7-12700K and in the best case scenario, if the score extends beyond 2000, the chip could even outpace the Core i9-12900K. Coming to the Ryzen 5 7600X, the CPU should have single-core performance on par or better than the Core i5-12600K while the Core i5-13600K sits much higher up. The leaker also states that the Ryzen 5 7600X can sustain an all-core overclock of up to 5.6 GHz but it wasn't mentioned if this particular benchmark used a stock or overclocked chip.

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X & Ryzen 5 7600X "Alleged" Cinebench R23 Performance (Single-Core) ST 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 Core i9-13900K Core i7-13700K Core i9-12900K Core i5-13600K Core i7-12700K Ryzen 7 7700X Core i5-12600K Ryzen 5 7600X Core i9-11900K Ryzen 9 5950X Ryzen 9 5900X Ryzen 7 5800X Ryzen 5 5600X

AMD Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" CPU BIOS Issues & Ryzen 9 7950X Flagship Overclocking

The second rumor comes from Harukaze5719 who has once again pointed out the various BIOS issues that are surrounding the launch of AMD's next-gen AM5 platform. We have already heard that the launch has been pushed back due to these issues. According to the rumor, AMD's Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs cannot even run CPU-z which is only amongst the list of several apps that we are hearing about.

Seems this wasn't shared... Currently, Ryzen 7000 series' CPU-Z test cannot run. Stuck in 80% due to unknown reason. 7950X ES 5.5G @1.428v.

R23 FPU passed 1 hour but not for P95 P95 passed at 5.2G FCLK 2600, 5200 CL30, 48ns.

Deepcool LS720 360mm AIO, early 90s at FPU — 포시포시 (@harukaze5719) August 25, 2022

So far, we have heard that there have been at least 7 AGESA 1.0.0.1 BIOS revisions in total, starting with Patch A to Patch G. The latest BIOS was issued this month and things aren't going smooth with that one either. In the previous post, I highlighted who Gigabyte was first to list the Patch D BIOS on their product page but that has since been replaced by a newer BIOS, the AGESA 1.0.0.1 Patch H. It comes with improved memory capability while supporting the latest AGESA firmware.

Previously, it was expected that the motherboard vendors will release AGESA BIOS v1.0.0.1 Patch D with their motherboards on launch but that doesn't seem to be the case anymore since the older BIOS is not optimized enough for AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs and the AM5 motherboard platform which also supports EXPO DDR5 memory. As such, there are reports that the official BIOS at launch would be v1.0.0.2 and we will also see future revisions of the BIOS moving forward.

Some overclocking figures for the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X ES CPU have also been revealed. According to the tweet, the flagship Zen 4 chip can hit an overclock of 5.5 GHz across all cores at 1.428V but it is not stable within Prime 95. On the flip side, the chip was stable within the Cinebench R23 FPU test for a good 1 hour. At 5.2 GHz across all cores, the chip was stable within Prime 95. All of this was done using a Deepcool LS720 360mm AIO cooler and the CPU reached 90 Degrees Celcius in the FPU tests. As for memory overclocking, the CPU achieved a decent DDR5-5600 (2600 FCLK) at CL30 timings.

AM5 X670E Motherboards Start Listing Their Maximum DDR5 (OC/EXPO) Memory Support

In addition to the performance and overclocking rumors, AMD's board partners have started listing the maximum OC and EXPO memory configurations for their next-gen AM5 motherboards that are based on the X670E chipset. ASRock has revealed that its X670E Taichi Carrara and the X670E Steel Legend motherboards will feature up to DDR5-6600+ (OC). Following is the full configuration as the company lists:

Dual Channel DDR5 Memory Technology

4 x DDR5 DIMM Slots

Supports DDR5 ECC / non-ECC, un-buffered memory up to 6600+(OC)

Max. capacity of system memory: 128GB

Supports Extreme Memory Profile (XMP) and EXTended Profiles for Overclocking (EXPO) memory modules

In addition to ASRock, Biostar has also listed its maximum DDR5 memory speed support for the flagship X670E Valkyrie motherboard. The maximum supported speed is slightly lower than the ASRock offerings at DDR5-6000 but do remember that this is going to be the sweet spot for AM5 overclocking, offering a 1:1 FCLK.

AMD Ryzen 7000 series Processors: Supports Dual Channel DDR5 6000+(OC)/ 5800(OC)/ 5600(OC)/ 5400(OC)/ 5200(OC)/ 5000(OC)/ 4800

4 x DDR5 DIMM Memory Slot, Max. Supports up to 128 GB Memory

Each DIMM supports non-ECC 8/ 16/ 32 GB DDR5 module

Lastly, this may not be as significant as the other topics that we have discussed but Biostar also seems to have posted a BIOS shot from their X670E Valkyrie motherboard as spotted by leaker, Momomo_US. The motherboard seems to be running an AMD Ryzen 5 7600X ES CPU as made evident by its 100-000000593-20_Y OPN code. The CPU comes in a "B1" revision and features 1 MB L2 cache per core (6 MB in total) and 32 MB of L3 cache (single CCD).

The AMD Ryzen 7 7700X "Zen 4" CPU will launch alongside the rest of the lineup next month. AMD also plans to do a full unveiling later this month.

AMD Ryzen 'Zen 4' Desktop CPU Expected Features:

Up To 16 Zen 4 Cores and 32 Threads

Over 15% Performance Uplift In Single-Threaded Apps

Brand New Zen 4 CPU Cores (IPC / Architectural Improvements)

Brand New TSMC 5nm process node with 6nm IOD

25% Performance Per Watt Improvement Vs Zen 3

>35% Overall Performance Improvement Vs Zen 3

8-10% Instructions Per Clock (IPC) Improvement Vs Zen 3

Support on AM5 Platform With LGA1718 Socket

New X670E, X670, B650E, B650 Motherboards

Dual-Channel DDR5 Memory Support

Up To DDR5-5600 Native (JEDEC) Speeds

28 PCIe Lanes (CPU Exclusive)

105-120W TDPs (Upper Bound Range ~170W)

You can find the full details of AMD's next-gen Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs and the respective 600-series motherboards in our full roundup of the next-gen family here.