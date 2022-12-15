The Witcher 3, High on Life, and Conqueror’s Blade Get ‘Game On’ Driver Support for Intel Arc Graphics Cards

Updated 12/15/2022 10:58 GMT+5: Corrected an error which incorrectly mentioned that the games would feature XeSS support on day 1. The Intel change-log actually only mentions Game On driver support - which is equivalent to NVIDIA's Game Ready driver program.

Intel XeSS is yet another graphics card software meant to boost performance and resolution quality, akin to Nvidia’s DLSS and AMD’s FSR software. All three of them are unique to their own graphics architecture, with Intel’s being used on Arc graphics cards. Anyways, the XeSS-supported library continues to grow somewhat.

Earlier today, Intel announced that its XeSS technology would come to new titles. Intel also simultaneously released Game On driver support for three titles, which are are High On Life, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’s next-gen update, and Conqueror’s Blade’s Scorpio update. Outside of that, there are some more release notes to sift through in today’s driver update.

First off, other games and their performance. This part is kind of short, as the newest driver only really causes a small improvement in PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds compared to previously (4% general performance uplift). Other games supported by XeSS remain unchanged mostly.

Secondly, there’s a small developer highlight in this update; this update includes support for Microsoft DirectStorage 1.1, with GPU-accelerated decompression features. Intel also has a list of supported products for this update, which is also included in the release notes. Various Intel A700 and A300 graphics cards are supported, so be sure to check if yours is on that list.

That being said, on a generalistic note, the update is kind of small. It’s not a massive list of increased support, but that’s fine; moreover, the software still is getting updates. You’ll be able to download the latest Intel graphics driver update on Intel’s website.

We’ll continue to update as more information on Intel’s XeSS drivers and updates are released. High on Life is available now on PC via Steam, Xbox Series, and Xbox One. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’s next-gen update is available now on PC via Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series. Conqueror’s Blade is available now on PC via Steam and the MY.GAMES store.