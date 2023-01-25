Justin Roiland Resigns from Squanch Games Following Domestic Violence Charges

Earlier this month, NBC reported that Squanch Games founder and High On Life creator Justin Roiland (also widely known as the co-creator and voice actor of Rick and Morty) was awaiting trial after having been charged and arrested with felony domestic battery and false imprisonment in Orange County, California, in August 2020.

Yesterday, Deadline broke the news that American cable television channel Adult Swim had severed ties with Justin Roiland, whose roles in the Rick and Morty animated series will be recast in the upcoming season. Hulu, which airs the animated series Solar Opposites (also starring Roiland in the role of Korvo), did not make any announcements yet.

On the gaming side, Squanch Games announced a few hours ago that Justin Roiland resigned last week.

On January 16, 2023, Squanch Games received Justin Roiland's resignation.

The passionate team at Squanch will keep developing games we know our fans will love while continuing to support and improve High On Life.

High On Life launched last month on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X. The game didn't exactly thrill Chris Wray, who gave it a 6 out of 10 in Wccftech's review.

High on Life is likely a divisive game. While the gameplay is more than sufficient - if you're happy with an unrefined, almost arcade-style shooter - you then come to the dialogue and "comedy", which, to me, was overdone to the point of annoyance. Funny to begin with but repeated so much that a drinking game would lead to liver failure. Fortunately, being on game pass, you don't have to fork out too much to see if you like it.

However, the game conceived by Justin Roiland and the rest of the team at Squanch Games was very successful with the public on Steam and Game Pass, where it became the biggest single player game launch ever.