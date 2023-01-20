The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Console Physical Editions Lock Down a Solid January Release Date

Earlier this month, we heard that CD Projekt Red was prepping a physical release for the newly-released Xbox Series X/S and PS5 versions of The Witcher 3, but a specific release date wasn’t provided. Well, that's now changed, as we know the boxed version of The Witcher 3 – Complete Edition for XSX and PS5 will launch on January 26. These versions of the game will include all the new content included in the next-gen update as well as all previous expansions and DLC. You can get more details, below.

“The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition takes advantage of the extra power of modern gaming hardware to offer numerous visual and technical enhancements over the original. For PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, which are now receiving a physical release of the game, these include Performance and Ray Tracing modes, support for AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution, faster loading times, and more. On PlayStation 5 the game also utilizes the advanced haptics and adaptive triggers of the DualSense controller, allowing players to further immerse themselves in the experience.

Furthermore, the next-gen version introduces items and a quest inspired by The Witcher Netflix show, as well as quality of life additions: new camera options, quick Sign casting, Photo Mode, cross-platform progression, map and UI tweaks, a selection of community-created mods integrated into the experience — among many others. The Complete Edition also comes with all previously released content for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — the award-winning Hearts of Stone & Blood and Wine expansions, as well as 16 pieces of extra content.”

The next-gen version of The Witcher 3 is available on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5. A major patch for the next-gen update, which ought to further improve visuals and performance, is set to launch soon. Perhaps alongside the physical release? We shall see.