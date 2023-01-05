The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Edition is Getting a Physical PS5 and XSX Release in January

Last month, CD Projekt Red released their long-awaited next-gen update for The Witcher 3, improving the game’s lighting, effects, and visual detail, as well as adding some new content inspired by the Netflix Witcher TV series. It was a solid update for fans, but what if you’re still into physical media and want to purchase the new native Xbox Series X/S and PS5 versions of The Witcher 3 on disc?

Rumors recently began to spread that physical versions of The Witcher 3 – Complete Edition for Xbox Series X/S and PS5 would be released, and CD Projekt Red has now provided a statement to Insider Gaming confirming the fact…

“CD Projekt Red is planning a physical release of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition for late January 2023. It will be available both for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The box will include a disc containing the base game and the Hearts of Stone & Blood and Wine expansions.

All official DLCs and upgrades released during the last seven years by CD Projekt Red will also be part of this set — including the free next-gen update, featuring dozens of visual, performance, and technical enhancements (including ray tracing support, faster loading times on consoles, a variety of mods integrated into the experience, and much more). The box will contain only the aforementioned disc. Price and availability are determined by retailers in each territory.“

CD Projekt Red are still remaining mum on price or a launch date, although per Insider Gaming’s report, The Witcher 3 will cost in the $30 to $35 range, and will arrive on January 26. Of course, take these details with a minor grain of salt until CDPR actually confirms them.

The Witcher 3 can be played on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Switch. The next-gen features are available on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 (get more detail on them here).