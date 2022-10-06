Intel XeSS Improves Performance by Up to 50% in Enlisted

These are busy times when it comes to Intel XeSS patches for PC game developers. Over the past ten days, we reported that the AI upscaling technique devised by Intel is now available in the following titles:

This afternoon, Gaijin Entertainment and Darkflow Software confirmed that Intel XeSS is now enabled in Enlisted, the free-to-play squad-based first-person shooter game set during World War II. Anton Yudintsev, co-founder of Gaijin Entertainment, stated:

We always seek to use the latest technologies in our games, especially when they improve the gaming experience. Playing at high frame rates is especially important in the case of fast-paced shooters like Enlisted, but the picture must also remain sharp. Intel XeSS (Xe Super Sampling) support will allow our users to play more comfortably and get a better experience.

According to the developers of Enlisted (who were also among the first to promise NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 support ahead of its launch), Intel XeSS can boost performance by up to 50% when running at 4K resolution and Ultra settings. However, there is a caveat: the current implementation only works with the new Intel Arc graphics cards, which are known to be the most optimized for the technology thanks to the built-in Xe Matrix Extensions (XMX) AI engines. Intel XeSS can work on AMD or NVIDIA graphics cards by falling back to the widely available DP4a instructions, but early results in games like Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Death Stranding Director's Cut have been underwhelming. It seems like Darkflow and Gaijin have decided to use the native implementation before going to the trouble of supporting Intel XeSS across other vendors, too.

This new update is far from the only recent addition to Enlisted, by the way. The developers also improved graphics elements like vegetation, fog, and water surfaces last month, and the game received the brand new Pacific War campaign featuring Japan.