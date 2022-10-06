Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered Patch v1.1006.0.0 Introduces Intel XeSS Support, Updates AMD FSR to 2.1

A new Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered patch is now live on PC, introducing new features to the game.

Patch v1.1006.0.0 introduces support for the recently released Intel XeSS upscaling technology and updates AMD FSR to version 2.1.1, providing users with more options to achieve better performance without sacrificing visual quality too much. The update also introduces some performance improvements with ray tracing enabled.

Among the many additions featured by the new Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is also new connect to PSN option, which allows players to link their Steam and PlayStation Network accounts to unlock additional content.

You can find the Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered v1.1006.0.0 patch notes below.

Added support for Intel XeSS upscaling technology.

Updated AMD FSR to version 2.1.1.

Made changes to address performance degradation when raytracing is enabled.

Changed VRAM budgets to allow for more video memory usage.

Added Connect to PSN option in the menu.

Fixed a bug that could cause the screen to turn black when switching to DLAA after DLSS had been set to Ultra Performance mode.

Fixed corruption in ray-traced reflections at low render resolutions when screen space reflections are also enabled.

Reduced flicker in ray-traced reflections when DLSS or DLAA is enabled.

Fixed corruption in ray-traced reflections on Intel ARC GPUs.

Minor visual fixes for some cinematics in 32:9 aspect ratio.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is now available on PC and PlayStation 5 worldwide. The original game is available on PlayStation 4 as well.

Developed by Insomniac Games in collaboration with Marvel, and optimized for PC by Nixxes Software, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PC introduces an experienced Peter Parker who’s fighting big crime and iconic villains in Marvel’s New York. At the same time, he’s struggling to balance his chaotic personal life and career while the fate of Marvel’s New York rests upon his shoulders.