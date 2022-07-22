Menu
Company

Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads & a 1.80 GHz ES Clock Speed

Hassan Mujtaba
Jul 22, 2022
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted - Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads & a 1.80 GHz ES Clock Speed

It's not just the 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU architecture that has been confirmed by the blue camp but a bootlog of its upcoming Xeon HEDT lineup which includes the W9-3495 CPU with 56 cores & 112 threads has been spotted too.

Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted - Workstation Chip With 56 Cores & 112 Threads

From previous reports, we know that Intel's Sapphire Rapids HEDT workstation lineup will come in two flavors, the "Expert" lineup featuring up to 56 cores and 112 threads and the "Mainstream" line with up to 24 cores and 48 threads. We have already seen the Xeon W5-3433, a mainstream chip in the family leak out with a total of 16 Golden Cove cores, 32 threads, and 45 MB of L3 cache and we now have a new part that is definitely part of the Expert lineup and comes with the top 56 core and 112 thread configuration.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
Intel Confirms Redwood Cove P-Cores & Crestmont E-Cores For 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPUs

Starting with Intel's Sapphire Rapids HEDT family, the company will be more focused on the workstation platform. This is evident by the naming convention which has dropped the use of "Core" branding and switched to "Xeon". Just like the Core lineup, the Xeon chips will come in various segments starting with the Xeon W9, Xeon W7, Xeon W5, and Xeon W3. Each segment comes with its own SKUs with various configurations that will be compatible with the next-gen "Fishhawk Falls" platform. We can also confirm that this much is true because we have seen an internal roadmap that lists the following:

Starting with Sapphire Rapids, the Intel® Xeon brand will be used for all platforms going forward.

The X-series CPUs and Chipsets are no longer going to exist and will be replaced by the W-series chipsets which include the Sapphire Rapids Xeon W CPU and W790/W680 chipsets for workstation users. This is the same approach that AMD has taken with its Threadripper lineup of CPUs, moving them to PRO status and workstation-only.

Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted - Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads & a 1.80 GHz ES Clock Speed 2

As for the newly leaked chip, this is definitely a top-end Intel Sapphire Rapids HEDT SKU. The Intel Xeon W9-3495 CPU looks to be an ES sample with its 1.80 GHz base clock speed. it carries 56 cores and 112 threads. The CPU should carry the same 112.5 MB of L3 cache as the Xeon Platinum 8490H which is the top chip on offer within the Sapphire Rapids-SP lineup. The CPU carries both AVX-512 & AMX instructions so it's definitely going to offer a major performance uplift in apps that benefit from those but at the cost of higher power draw. Furthermore, Intel seems to have AVX-512 up and running only on its Workstation parts whereas the mainstream consumer platform has gotten rid of it entirely. AMD is taking a different approach and will have AVX-512 on consumer-level chips like the upcoming Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs.

Intel Sapphire Rapids-X - Xeon-W Expert Workstation Platform

The Sapphire Rapids "Fishhawk Falls" expert workstation platform will be succeeding Ice Lake-W Xeon CPUs that launched back in 2020. These will feature up to 56 Golden Cove cores and as low as 12 cores that will boost beyond 4 GHz. It will be a diverse portfolio with lots of SKUs with TDPs scaling up to 350W for the flagship models. As for price, these chips are expected between $3000-$5000 which puts them in the ultra-premium performance category.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900K & Core i5-13600K CPU Benchmarks Leaked: 13th Gen Core i9 Up To 10% Faster Than 5950X, i5 Up To 97% Faster Than 5600X
Intel Emeralds Rapids-SP, Granite Rapids-SP & Diamond Rapids-SP Xeon CPUs Detailed

The Fishhawk Falls platform is going to be a robust and next-gen ecosystem comprising 8-Channel DDR5-4400 (1DPC) / DDR5-4800 (2DPC) and up to 112 PCIe Gen 5.0 lanes. These will come with ECC support and up to 4 TB DDR5 memory is possible (theoretically). There's also a good chance that we might see dual-socket SPR Expert Workstation motherboards that would boost the core count per platform to 112 cores, almost double the amount featured on AMD's flagship Threadripper, the 5995WX (64 Zen 3 cores). So summing things up:

  • Intel 'Expert' Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPUs
  • Up To 56 Cores / 112 Threads
  • LGA 4677 Socket Support (Possible Dual-Socket Motherboards)
  • 112 PCIe Gen 5.0 Lanes
  • 8-Channel DDR5 Memory (Up To 4 TB)

Currently, there's no information available on when these CPUs are going to launch. Previous rumors have pointed out that the Intel Sapphire Rapids Xeon Workstation lineup will launch with Raptor Lake CPUs in October but that's not an official confirmation plus while we have seen a handful of leaks for Raptor Lake CPUs already, there have been little to none for the HEDT CPU lineup.

Intel HEDT Processor Families:

Intel HEDT FamilySapphire Rapids-X? (Sapphire Rapids Expert)Alder Lake-X? (Sapphire Rapids Mainstream)Cascade Lake-XSkylake-XSkylake-XSkylake-XBroadwell-EHaswell-EIvy Bridge-ESandy Bridge-EGulftown
Process Node10nm ESF10nm ESF14nm++14nm+14nm+14nm+14nm22nm22nm32nm32nm
Flagship SKUTBATBACore i9-10980XEXeon W-3175XCore i9-9980XECore i9-7980XECore i7-6950XCore i7-5960XCore i7-4960XCore i7-3960XCore i7-980X
Max Cores/Threads56/112?24/4818/3628/5618/3618/3610/208/166/126/126/12
Clock Speeds~4.5 GHz~5.0 GHz3.00 / 4.80 GHz3.10/4.30 GHz3.00/4.50 GHz2.60/4.20 GHz3.00/3.50 GHz3.00/3.50 GHz3.60/4.00 GHz3.30/3.90 GHz3.33/3,60 GHz
Max Cache105 MB L345 MB L324.75 MB L338.5 MB L324.75 MB L324.75 MB L325 MB L320 MB L315 MB L315 MB L312 MB L3
Max PCI-Express Lanes (CPU)112 Gen 565 Gen 544 Gen344 Gen344 Gen344 Gen340 Gen340 Gen340 Gen340 Gen232 Gen2
Chipset CompatiblityW790?W790?X299C612EX299X299X99 ChipsetX99 ChipsetX79 ChipsetX79 ChipsetX58 Chipset
Socket CompatiblityLGA 4677?LGA 4677?LGA 2066LGA 3647LGA 2066LGA 2066LGA 2011-3LGA 2011-3LGA 2011LGA 2011LGA 1366
Memory CompatiblityDDR5-4800?DDR5-5200?DDR4-2933DDR4-2666DDR4-2800DDR4-2666DDR4-2400DDR4-2133DDR3-1866DDR3-1600DDR3-1066
Max TDP~500W~400W165W255W165W165W140W140W130W130W130W
LaunchQ4 2022?Q4 2022?Q4 2019Q4 2018Q4 2018Q3 2017Q2 2016Q3 2014Q3 2013Q4 2011Q1 2010
Launch PriceTBATBA$979 US~$4000 US$1979 US$1999 US$1700 US$1059 US$999 US$999 US$999 US

News Sources: Videocardz , @InstLatX64,

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
Filter videos by
Order