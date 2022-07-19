AMD Ryzen 7000 “Zen 4” CPUs Including AVX-512 Benchmarks & AM5 Motherboards Get Improved Support In AIDA64

Finalwire has just announced the release of the latest version of AIDA64 which adds improved support for AMD Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" CPUs and the accompanying AM5 series motherboards.

Press Release: FinalWire Ltd. today announced the immediate availability of AIDA64 Extreme 6.75 software, a streamlined diagnostic and benchmarking tool for home users; the immediate availability of AIDA64 Engineer 6.75 software, a professional diagnostic and benchmarking solution for corporate IT technicians and engineers; the immediate availability of AIDA64 Business 6.75 software, an essential network management solution for small and medium scale enterprises; and the immediate availability of AIDA64 Network Audit 6.75 software, a dedicated network audit toolset to collect and manage corporate network inventories.

The new AIDA64 update introduces improvements for AMD Zen 4 processors and AM5 motherboards and supports the latest AMD and Intel CPU platforms as well as the new graphics and GPGPU computing technologies by both AMD and NVIDIA.

Note: The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card got preliminary support in the previous version and has now received added monitoring support too.

Improved support for AMD Zen 4 processors and AM5 motherboards

Preliminary 64-bit multi-threaded AVX-512 and AVX2 optimized benchmarks for the upcoming AMD Zen 4 desktop and server processors. Enhanced support for AM5 motherboards. Detailed chipset information for the integrated memory controller of the new AMD processors.

New features & improvements

GPU details for AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT, 6750 XT, 6950 XT

GPU details for Glenfly Arise

GPU details for nVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 and GeForce GTX 1630

Fixed: SMTP TLS 1.2 support

What’s new since AIDA64 v6.00

Microsoft Windows 11 and Windows Server 2022 support

SHA3-512 cryptographic hash benchmark utilizing AVX, AVX2, and AVX-512

AVX-512 and AVX2 accelerated benchmarks for Intel Alder Lake and Raptor Lake processors

AVX-512 accelerated benchmarks for Intel Ice Lake, Rocket Lake, and Tiger Lake processors

AVX2 and FMA accelerated 64-bit benchmarks for AMD 4700S Cardinal CPU

AVX2 and FMA accelerated 64-bit benchmarks for AMD Zen 2 Matisse and Renoir processors

AVX2 and FMA accelerated 64-bit benchmarks for AMD Zen 3 Vermeer and Cezanne processors

AVX2 optimized benchmarks for Intel Alder Lake-N CPU

AVX accelerated 64-bit benchmarks for Zhaoxin ZX-C+, Zhaoxin KaiXian KX-5000, KaiXian KX-6000 processors

SSE4 accelerated benchmarks for Intel Jasper Lake and Lakefield processors

Further optimized SHA3-512 cryptographic hash benchmark

Optimized AVX-512 stress testing of Intel Skylake-X, Cannon Lake, Ice Lake, Tiger Lake, Rocket Lake, Alder Lake, and Raptor Lake processors

Enhanced support for AMD Epyc 7003 Milan CPU

Art.Lebedev Optimus Popularis, BeadaPanel, Elgato Stream Deck, EVGA Z10 RGB, Matrix Orbital EVE3, Matrix Orbital EVE4, VoCore LCD display support

Improved LCD display support for Crystalfontz CFA Series

SteelSeries Apex 5, Apex 7, Apex 7 TKL, Apex Pro, Apex Pro TKL, Rival 710 OLED display support

Monitoring of Corsair H60i, H100i, H100i Platinum, H115i, H115i Platinum, H150i RGB Pro XT liquid coolers

Enhanced RGB LED monitoring module

Cooler Master MP750 RGB LED mousepad support

Aqua Computer High Flow Next, Aqua Computer LeakShield, Aqua Computer Octo, Corsair Obsidian 1000D, EVGA iCX2, EVGA iCX3, Farbwerk 360, NZXT GRID+ V3, NZXT Kraken X53/X63/X73/Z63/Z73, NZXT Smart Device sensor support

Full support for Hygon C86 Mukti/Dhyana CPU

Improved support for processors with 64 or more cores

Improved support for 3rd generation AMD Threadripper processors

Improved support for Intel Raptor Lake CPU and DDR5 memory modules

Preliminary support for Intel Meteor Lake CPU

Enhanced support for LGA-1700 motherboards

Improvements for AMD A520, B550, and X570 chipset based motherboards

Support for PCI Express 4.0 controllers and devices

Support for DDR5 XMP 3.0 memory profiles

Advanced support for LSI RAID controllers

NVMe 1.4, OpenCL 3.0, SMBIOS 3.4.0, WDDM 3.1 support

Support for VMware Workstation v16

Ramaxel AM620 and AV310 SSD support

GPU details for AMD Radeon Pro W5500, Radeon RX 590 GME, Radeon RX 5500, Radeon RX 5600 XT, Radeon RX 5700, Radeon RX 6400, Radeon RX 6500 XT, Radeon RX 6600, Radeon RX 6700, Radeon RX 6800, Radeon RX 6900, Radeon VII Series

GPU details for nVIDIA GeForce GT 1010, GeForce GTX 1600, GeForce GTX 1650 Ti, GeForce MX330, GeForce MX350, GeForce MX450, GeForce RTX 2000 Super, GeForce RTX 2060 Series, GeForce RTX 3000 Series

Fixed handling of per-core HyperThreading (Intel Comet Lake-S)

Fixed lockup at startup on systems with multiple CPU groups

Retired SHA1 and VP8 benchmarks

The AIDA64 product family for Windows PCs consists of three business editions and a home edition. The company's flagship IT asset management offering with hardware diagnostic features is AIDA64 Business, while a dedicated network inventory solution called AIDA64 Network Audit is also available, for a lower license fee. Designed for corporate engineers and IT technicians, AIDA64 Engineer includes expert tools not available in AIDA64 Extreme, the home edition of the software. Today all four AIDA64 editions are updated to v6.75.