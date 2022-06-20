Intel Sapphire Rapids Xeon W5-3433 ‘Fishhawk Falls’ HEDT Workstation CPU Spotted: 16 Golden Cove Cores, 32 Threads & 45 MB L3 Cache
Intel's next-generation Sapphire Rapids Xeon-W CPU, the W5-3433, which is designed for the HEDT workstation platform has been spotted within the SiSoftware Sandra database.
The Intel Sapphire Rapids chip that has been spotted is part of the Xeon W family as confirmed in its naming convention. This shows that the chip is not part of the standard server lineup but is in fact part of the upcoming 'Fishhawk Falls' HEDT platform that will be aimed at the consumer PC segment.
Looking at the specifications the chip has to offer, the Intel Xeon W5-3433 CPU is equipped with 16 cores and 32 threads. Based on the cache configuration of 2 MB of L2 per core, it can be confirmed that this is indeed a Sapphire Rapids chip and not a standard Alder Lake 'LGA 1700' SKU. The chip is equipped with 45 MB of L3 cache and 32 MB of L2 cache for a combined total of 77 MB. The chip is an early engineering sample as made evident by its 2 GHz clock speed.
As for performance, the CPU produces 456.00 GOPS in the Arithmetic test which is lower than the 490.41 GOPS produced by the AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3955WX 16 core chip. Once again, the lower clocks are to blame but with 16 Golden Cove cores at hand, we can expect some nice single & multi-core performance at hand versus AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 5000 lineup.
Intel's Fishhawk Falls HEDT Xeon family will be launching in two flavors of Sapphire Rapids chips, the Expert parts with up to 56 cores and the Mainstream parts with up to 24 cores. The 16-core chip that has leaked today seems to be part of the mainstream lineup.
As for the platform, there's support for 4-Channel (EEC) DDR5 support & the number of PCIe Gen 5.0 lanes will drop to 64. The prices will be largely similar to the previous Core-X CPUs so we can expect around $500-$3000 US for these chips. Earlier rumors have suggested that the Fishhawk HEDT family will be based around the W790/C790 PCH but given that there are at least two platforms in the works, there might be a much higher-end PCH SKU. The launch is said to take place in Q4 2022, around the same time as 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs. Summing things up for the Sapphire Rapids mainstream segment:
- Intel 'Mainstream' Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPUs
- Up To 24 Cores / 48 Threads
- Up To 5.2 GHz Boost Clocks
- Up To 4.6 GHz All-Core Boost
- LGA 4677 Socket Support
- 64 PCIe Gen 5.0 Lanes
- 4-Channel DDR5 Memory (Up To 512 GB)
- Q4 2022 Launch
We can't say for sure if Intel's recent Sapphire Rapids server lineup delay will affect the HEDT parts too but if that's the case, then we might see the launch slip from 2H of 2022 to 1H of 2023. AMD is also working on its next-gen Threadripper lineup so Intel better hurry up and launch its HEDT first or they'll have to compete with some monstrous chips from the red team.
Intel HEDT Processor Families:
|Intel HEDT Family
|Sapphire Rapids-X? (Sapphire Rapids Expert)
|Alder Lake-X? (Sapphire Rapids Mainstream)
|Cascade Lake-X
|Skylake-X
|Skylake-X
|Skylake-X
|Broadwell-E
|Haswell-E
|Ivy Bridge-E
|Sandy Bridge-E
|Gulftown
|Process Node
|10nm ESF
|10nm ESF
|14nm++
|14nm+
|14nm+
|14nm+
|14nm
|22nm
|22nm
|32nm
|32nm
|Flagship SKU
|TBA
|TBA
|Core i9-10980XE
|Xeon W-3175X
|Core i9-9980XE
|Core i9-7980XE
|Core i7-6950X
|Core i7-5960X
|Core i7-4960X
|Core i7-3960X
|Core i7-980X
|Max Cores/Threads
|56/112?
|24/48
|18/36
|28/56
|18/36
|18/36
|10/20
|8/16
|6/12
|6/12
|6/12
|Clock Speeds
|~4.5 GHz
|~5.0 GHz
|3.00 / 4.80 GHz
|3.10/4.30 GHz
|3.00/4.50 GHz
|2.60/4.20 GHz
|3.00/3.50 GHz
|3.00/3.50 GHz
|3.60/4.00 GHz
|3.30/3.90 GHz
|3.33/3,60 GHz
|Max Cache
|105 MB L3
|45 MB L3
|24.75 MB L3
|38.5 MB L3
|24.75 MB L3
|24.75 MB L3
|25 MB L3
|20 MB L3
|15 MB L3
|15 MB L3
|12 MB L3
|Max PCI-Express Lanes (CPU)
|112 Gen 5
|65 Gen 5
|44 Gen3
|44 Gen3
|44 Gen3
|44 Gen3
|40 Gen3
|40 Gen3
|40 Gen3
|40 Gen2
|32 Gen2
|Chipset Compatiblity
|W790?
|W790?
|X299
|C612E
|X299
|X299
|X99 Chipset
|X99 Chipset
|X79 Chipset
|X79 Chipset
|X58 Chipset
|Socket Compatiblity
|LGA 4677?
|LGA 4677?
|LGA 2066
|LGA 3647
|LGA 2066
|LGA 2066
|LGA 2011-3
|LGA 2011-3
|LGA 2011
|LGA 2011
|LGA 1366
|Memory Compatiblity
|DDR5-4800?
|DDR5-5200?
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2800
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2133
|DDR3-1866
|DDR3-1600
|DDR3-1066
|Max TDP
|~500W
|~400W
|165W
|255W
|165W
|165W
|140W
|140W
|130W
|130W
|130W
|Launch
|Q4 2022?
|Q4 2022?
|Q4 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2017
|Q2 2016
|Q3 2014
|Q3 2013
|Q4 2011
|Q1 2010
|Launch Price
|TBA
|TBA
|$979 US
|~$4000 US
|$1979 US
|$1999 US
|$1700 US
|$1059 US
|$999 US
|$999 US
|$999 US
News Sources: Videocardz , Momomo_US