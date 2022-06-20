  ⋮  

Intel Sapphire Rapids Xeon W5-3433 ‘Fishhawk Falls’ HEDT Workstation CPU Spotted: 16 Golden Cove Cores, 32 Threads & 45 MB L3 Cache

By Hassan Mujtaba
Submit
Intel Sapphire Rapids HEDT & Raptor Lake Mainstream Desktop CPUs Rumored To Launch In Q3 2022

Intel's next-generation Sapphire Rapids Xeon-W CPU, the W5-3433, which is designed for the HEDT workstation platform has been spotted within the SiSoftware Sandra database.

Intel Xeon W5-3433, 16 Core Sapphire Rapids HEDT Workstation CPU With 45 MB L3 Cache Spotted

The Intel Sapphire Rapids chip that has been spotted is part of the Xeon W family as confirmed in its naming convention. This shows that the chip is not part of the standard server lineup but is in fact part of the upcoming 'Fishhawk Falls' HEDT platform that will be aimed at the consumer PC segment.

Intel Arc A380 Graphics Card’s First Custom Design Being Sold For Over $500 US in China, Gets Close-Up PCB Shots

Looking at the specifications the chip has to offer, the Intel Xeon W5-3433 CPU is equipped with 16 cores and 32 threads. Based on the cache configuration of 2 MB of L2 per core, it can be confirmed that this is indeed a Sapphire Rapids chip and not a standard Alder Lake 'LGA 1700' SKU. The chip is equipped with 45 MB of L3 cache and 32 MB of L2 cache for a combined total of 77 MB. The chip is an early engineering sample as made evident by its 2 GHz clock speed.

As for performance, the CPU produces 456.00 GOPS in the Arithmetic test which is lower than the 490.41 GOPS produced by the AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3955WX 16 core chip. Once again, the lower clocks are to blame but with 16 Golden Cove cores at hand, we can expect some nice single & multi-core performance at hand versus AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 5000 lineup.

Intel's Fishhawk Falls HEDT Xeon family will be launching in two flavors of Sapphire Rapids chips, the Expert parts with up to 56 cores and the Mainstream parts with up to 24 cores. The 16-core chip that has leaked today seems to be part of the mainstream lineup.

BCLK ‘Non-K CPU’ Overclocking Motherboards For Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs Are Here But Chipzilla Isn’t Happy About Them

As for the platform, there's support for 4-Channel (EEC) DDR5 support & the number of PCIe Gen 5.0 lanes will drop to 64. The prices will be largely similar to the previous Core-X CPUs so we can expect around $500-$3000 US for these chips. Earlier rumors have suggested that the Fishhawk HEDT family will be based around the W790/C790 PCH but given that there are at least two platforms in the works, there might be a much higher-end PCH SKU. The launch is said to take place in Q4 2022, around the same time as 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs. Summing things up for the Sapphire Rapids mainstream segment:

  • Intel 'Mainstream' Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPUs
  • Up To 24 Cores / 48 Threads
  • Up To 5.2 GHz Boost Clocks
  • Up To 4.6 GHz All-Core Boost
  • LGA 4677 Socket Support
  • 64 PCIe Gen 5.0 Lanes
  • 4-Channel DDR5 Memory (Up To 512 GB)
  • Q4 2022 Launch

Intel Promises 3x Performance Boost With Its Next-Gen Sapphire Rapids HBM 'Xeon Scalable' CPU Lineup 1

We can't say for sure if Intel's recent Sapphire Rapids server lineup delay will affect the HEDT parts too but if that's the case, then we might see the launch slip from 2H of 2022 to 1H of 2023. AMD is also working on its next-gen Threadripper lineup so Intel better hurry up and launch its HEDT first or they'll have to compete with some monstrous chips from the red team.

Intel HEDT Processor Families:

Intel HEDT FamilySapphire Rapids-X? (Sapphire Rapids Expert)Alder Lake-X? (Sapphire Rapids Mainstream)Cascade Lake-XSkylake-XSkylake-XSkylake-XBroadwell-EHaswell-EIvy Bridge-ESandy Bridge-EGulftown
Process Node10nm ESF10nm ESF14nm++14nm+14nm+14nm+14nm22nm22nm32nm32nm
Flagship SKUTBATBACore i9-10980XEXeon W-3175XCore i9-9980XECore i9-7980XECore i7-6950XCore i7-5960XCore i7-4960XCore i7-3960XCore i7-980X
Max Cores/Threads56/112?24/4818/3628/5618/3618/3610/208/166/126/126/12
Clock Speeds~4.5 GHz~5.0 GHz3.00 / 4.80 GHz3.10/4.30 GHz3.00/4.50 GHz2.60/4.20 GHz3.00/3.50 GHz3.00/3.50 GHz3.60/4.00 GHz3.30/3.90 GHz3.33/3,60 GHz
Max Cache105 MB L345 MB L324.75 MB L338.5 MB L324.75 MB L324.75 MB L325 MB L320 MB L315 MB L315 MB L312 MB L3
Max PCI-Express Lanes (CPU)112 Gen 565 Gen 544 Gen344 Gen344 Gen344 Gen340 Gen340 Gen340 Gen340 Gen232 Gen2
Chipset CompatiblityW790?W790?X299C612EX299X299X99 ChipsetX99 ChipsetX79 ChipsetX79 ChipsetX58 Chipset
Socket CompatiblityLGA 4677?LGA 4677?LGA 2066LGA 3647LGA 2066LGA 2066LGA 2011-3LGA 2011-3LGA 2011LGA 2011LGA 1366
Memory CompatiblityDDR5-4800?DDR5-5200?DDR4-2933DDR4-2666DDR4-2800DDR4-2666DDR4-2400DDR4-2133DDR3-1866DDR3-1600DDR3-1066
Max TDP~500W~400W165W255W165W165W140W140W130W130W130W
LaunchQ4 2022?Q4 2022?Q4 2019Q4 2018Q4 2018Q3 2017Q2 2016Q3 2014Q3 2013Q4 2011Q1 2010
Launch PriceTBATBA$979 US~$4000 US$1979 US$1999 US$1700 US$1059 US$999 US$999 US$999 US

News Sources: Videocardz , Momomo_US

Submit

Related