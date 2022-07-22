Intel Confirms Redwood Cove P-Cores & Crestmont E-Cores For 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPUs

Intel has confirmed its next-gen Redwood Cove P-Core and Crestmont E-Core architectures for the 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPUs. The architectures were confirmed through the Intel Open Source web repository as discovered by @InstLatX64.

Intel 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPUs Confirmed To Feature Redwood Cove P-Cores & Crestmont E-Cores

The Redwood Cove P-Core and Crestmont E-Core architectures were first reported by Moore's Law are Dead back in 2020 & we have since seen multiple reports for the hybrid architecture. Now, Intel has finally confirmed through its own Open-Source listing that Redwood Cove and Crestmont cores are indeed real and will be utilized within 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPUs. The Redwood Cove will be a primary "Core" CPU while Crestmont will be powering the "Atom" cores.

Intel 14th Gen Meteor Lake Redwood Cove & Crestmont Core Architecture Confirmed. (Image Credits: @InstLatX64)

Intel 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPUs: Intel 4 Process Node, Tiled Arc GPU Design, Hybrid Cores, 2023 Launch To Tackle Zen 5

The 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPUs are going to be a gamer changer in the sense that they will adopt a brand new tiled architecture approach. Based on the 'Intel 4' process node, the new CPUs will be offering a 20% improvement in performance per watt through EUV technology and are set to tape out by 2H 2022 (manufacturing-ready). The first Meteor Lake CPUs are scheduled to ship out by 1H 2023 and availability is expected later the same year. The desktop parts are rumored to hit shelves by the second half of 2023 and will tackle AMD's Zen 5 CPUs by the time they launch.

According to Intel, the 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPUs will feature a brand new tiled architecture and what this basically means is that the company has decided to go full-on chiplet. There are 4 main tiles on the Meteor Lake CPUs. There's the IO Tile, the SOC Tile, the GFX Tile & the Compute Tile. The Compute Tile comprises the CPU Tile and GFX Tile. The CPU Tile will be making use of a new hybrid core design consisting of Redwood Cove P-Cores and Crestmont E-Cores, delivering higher-performance throughput at lower power while the graphics tile will be unlike anything we have seen before. The CPUs will scale from 5 to 125W which is from ultra-low TDP mobile to high-end desktop PCs.

As Raja Koduri states, the Meteor Lake CPUs will be utilizing a tiled Arc graphics powered GPU which will make it an entirely new class of graphics on a chip. It's neither an iGPU nor a dGPU & currently regarded as tGPU (Tiled GPU / Next-Gen Graphics Engine). The Meteor Lake CPUs will utilize the brand new Xe-HPG graphics architecture, allowing for increased performance at the same level of power efficiency as existing integrated GPUs. This will also enable enhanced support for DirectX 12 Ultimate and XeSS, features that are only supported by the Alchemist lineup as of right now.

Intel Mainstream Desktop CPU Generations Comparison:

Intel CPU Family Processor Process Processors Cores/Threads (Max) TDPs Platform Chipset Platform Memory Support PCIe Support Launch Sandy Bridge (2nd Gen) 32nm 4/8 35-95W 6-Series LGA 1155 DDR3 PCIe Gen 2.0 2011 Ivy Bridge (3rd Gen) 22nm 4/8 35-77W 7-Series LGA 1155 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2012 Haswell (4th Gen) 22nm 4/8 35-84W 8-Series LGA 1150 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2013-2014 Broadwell (5th Gen) 14nm 4/8 65-65W 9-Series LGA 1150 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2015 Skylake (6th Gen) 14nm 4/8 35-91W 100-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2015 Kaby Lake (7th Gen) 14nm 4/8 35-91W 200-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2017 Coffee Lake (8th Gen) 14nm 6/12 35-95W 300-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2017 Coffee Lake (9th Gen) 14nm 8/16 35-95W 300-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2018 Comet Lake (10th Gen) 14nm 10/20 35-125W 400-Series LGA 1200 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2020 Rocket Lake (11th Gen) 14nm 8/16 35-125W 500-Series LGA 1200 DDR4 PCIe Gen 4.0 2021 Alder Lake (12th Gen) Intel 7 16/24 35-125W 600 Series LGA 1700/1800 DDR5 / DDR4 PCIe Gen 5.0 2021 Raptor Lake (13th Gen) Intel 7 24/32 35-125W 700-Series LGA 1700/1800 DDR5 / DDR4 PCIe Gen 5.0 2022 Meteor Lake (14th Gen) Intel 4 TBA 35-125W 800 Series? LGA 1851 DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0 2023 Arrow Lake (15th Gen) Intel 20A 40/48 TBA 900-Series? LGA 1851 DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0 2024 Lunar Lake (16th Gen) Intel 18A TBA TBA 1000-Series? TBA DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0? 2025 Nova Lake (17th Gen) Intel 18A TBA TBA 2000-Series? TBA DDR5? PCIe Gen 6.0? 2026

With that said, Intel is expected to disclose new details on its 14th Gen Meteor Lake and 15th Gen Arrow Lake CPUs at HotChip34 in August so we will be getting a bit more information regarding the next-gen chip lineup from team Blue.