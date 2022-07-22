Intel Confirms Redwood Cove P-Cores & Crestmont E-Cores For 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPUs

Intel has confirmed its next-gen Redwood Cove P-Core and Crestmont E-Core architectures for the 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPUs. The architectures were confirmed through the Intel Open Source web repository as discovered by @InstLatX64.
Intel 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPUs Confirmed To Feature Redwood Cove P-Cores & Crestmont E-Cores
The Redwood Cove P-Core and Crestmont E-Core architectures were first reported by Moore's Law are Dead back in 2020 & we have since seen multiple reports for the hybrid architecture. Now, Intel has finally confirmed through its own Open-Source listing that Redwood Cove and Crestmont cores are indeed real and will be utilized within 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPUs. The Redwood Cove will be a primary "Core" CPU while Crestmont will be powering the "Atom" cores.
Intel 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPUs: Intel 4 Process Node, Tiled Arc GPU Design, Hybrid Cores, 2023 Launch To Tackle Zen 5
The 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPUs are going to be a gamer changer in the sense that they will adopt a brand new tiled architecture approach. Based on the 'Intel 4' process node, the new CPUs will be offering a 20% improvement in performance per watt through EUV technology and are set to tape out by 2H 2022 (manufacturing-ready). The first Meteor Lake CPUs are scheduled to ship out by 1H 2023 and availability is expected later the same year. The desktop parts are rumored to hit shelves by the second half of 2023 and will tackle AMD's Zen 5 CPUs by the time they launch.
According to Intel, the 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPUs will feature a brand new tiled architecture and what this basically means is that the company has decided to go full-on chiplet. There are 4 main tiles on the Meteor Lake CPUs. There's the IO Tile, the SOC Tile, the GFX Tile & the Compute Tile. The Compute Tile comprises the CPU Tile and GFX Tile. The CPU Tile will be making use of a new hybrid core design consisting of Redwood Cove P-Cores and Crestmont E-Cores, delivering higher-performance throughput at lower power while the graphics tile will be unlike anything we have seen before. The CPUs will scale from 5 to 125W which is from ultra-low TDP mobile to high-end desktop PCs.
As Raja Koduri states, the Meteor Lake CPUs will be utilizing a tiled Arc graphics powered GPU which will make it an entirely new class of graphics on a chip. It's neither an iGPU nor a dGPU & currently regarded as tGPU (Tiled GPU / Next-Gen Graphics Engine). The Meteor Lake CPUs will utilize the brand new Xe-HPG graphics architecture, allowing for increased performance at the same level of power efficiency as existing integrated GPUs. This will also enable enhanced support for DirectX 12 Ultimate and XeSS, features that are only supported by the Alchemist lineup as of right now.
Intel Mainstream Desktop CPU Generations Comparison:
|Intel CPU Family
|Processor Process
|Processors Cores/Threads (Max)
|TDPs
|Platform Chipset
|Platform
|Memory Support
|PCIe Support
|Launch
|Sandy Bridge (2nd Gen)
|32nm
|4/8
|35-95W
|6-Series
|LGA 1155
|DDR3
|PCIe Gen 2.0
|2011
|Ivy Bridge (3rd Gen)
|22nm
|4/8
|35-77W
|7-Series
|LGA 1155
|DDR3
|PCIe Gen 3.0
|2012
|Haswell (4th Gen)
|22nm
|4/8
|35-84W
|8-Series
|LGA 1150
|DDR3
|PCIe Gen 3.0
|2013-2014
|Broadwell (5th Gen)
|14nm
|4/8
|65-65W
|9-Series
|LGA 1150
|DDR3
|PCIe Gen 3.0
|2015
|Skylake (6th Gen)
|14nm
|4/8
|35-91W
|100-Series
|LGA 1151
|DDR4
|PCIe Gen 3.0
|2015
|Kaby Lake (7th Gen)
|14nm
|4/8
|35-91W
|200-Series
|LGA 1151
|DDR4
|PCIe Gen 3.0
|2017
|Coffee Lake (8th Gen)
|14nm
|6/12
|35-95W
|300-Series
|LGA 1151
|DDR4
|PCIe Gen 3.0
|2017
|Coffee Lake (9th Gen)
|14nm
|8/16
|35-95W
|300-Series
|LGA 1151
|DDR4
|PCIe Gen 3.0
|2018
|Comet Lake (10th Gen)
|14nm
|10/20
|35-125W
|400-Series
|LGA 1200
|DDR4
|PCIe Gen 3.0
|2020
|Rocket Lake (11th Gen)
|14nm
|8/16
|35-125W
|500-Series
|LGA 1200
|DDR4
|PCIe Gen 4.0
|2021
|Alder Lake (12th Gen)
|Intel 7
|16/24
|35-125W
|600 Series
|LGA 1700/1800
|DDR5 / DDR4
|PCIe Gen 5.0
|2021
|Raptor Lake (13th Gen)
|Intel 7
|24/32
|35-125W
|700-Series
|LGA 1700/1800
|DDR5 / DDR4
|PCIe Gen 5.0
|2022
|Meteor Lake (14th Gen)
|Intel 4
|TBA
|35-125W
|800 Series?
|LGA 1851
|DDR5
|PCIe Gen 5.0
|2023
|Arrow Lake (15th Gen)
|Intel 20A
|40/48
|TBA
|900-Series?
|LGA 1851
|DDR5
|PCIe Gen 5.0
|2024
|Lunar Lake (16th Gen)
|Intel 18A
|TBA
|TBA
|1000-Series?
|TBA
|DDR5
|PCIe Gen 5.0?
|2025
|Nova Lake (17th Gen)
|Intel 18A
|TBA
|TBA
|2000-Series?
|TBA
|DDR5?
|PCIe Gen 6.0?
|2026
With that said, Intel is expected to disclose new details on its 14th Gen Meteor Lake and 15th Gen Arrow Lake CPUs at HotChip34 in August so we will be getting a bit more information regarding the next-gen chip lineup from team Blue.
Comments