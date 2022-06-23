  ⋮  

ASUS PRO WS W790E-SAGE Motherboard For Intel Sapphire Rapids ‘Fishhawk Falls’ HEDT Workstation CPUs Spotted

By Hassan Mujtaba
ASUS's upcoming PRO WS W790E-SAGE motherboard which will feature support for Intel's next-gen Sapphire Rapids 'Fishhawk Falls' HEDT CPUs has been spotted.

The motherboard, ASUS Pro WS W790E-SAGE was listed in the upcoming changes for HWiNFO. The upcoming version of the hardware diagnostic utility will be adding an 'Enhanced Sensor Monitoring' support for the motherboard which has yet to be released. The ASUS SAGE series of motherboards are always designed for HEDT CPU families with the last one being for AMD's Ryzen Threadripper in WRX80 flavor and SAGE II for Intel's Core-X lineup on the X299 chipset.

Intel Raptor Lake CPUs Could Be The First x86 Chips To Offer 6 GHz Clock Frequencies, New Overclocking Features Detailed In XTU Update

With more and more Intel Xeon Workstation CPUs leaking out based on the Sapphire Rapids chip design, it is very likely that we are definitely getting a new HEDT platform this year but whether it's going to launch with Raptor Lake or a little bit later remains to be seen. This does reveal that the new motherboards will utilize the W790 chipset which falls in line with previous rumors.

The ASUS Pro WS W790E-SAGE HEDT motherboard for next-gen Sapphire Rapids Xeon Workstation CPUs has been spotted at HWiNFO. (Image Credits: Komachi)

Intel's Fishhawk Falls HEDT Xeon family will be launching in two flavors of Sapphire Rapids chips, the Expert parts with up to 56 cores and the Mainstream parts with up to 24 cores. The 16-core chip that has leaked today seems to be part of the mainstream lineup.

As for the platform, there's support for 4-Channel (EEC) DDR5 support & the number of PCIe Gen 5.0 lanes will drop to 64. The prices will be largely similar to the previous Core-X CPUs so we can expect around $500-$3000 US for these chips. Earlier rumors have suggested that the Fishhawk HEDT family will be based around the W790/C790 PCH but given that there are at least two platforms in the works, there might be a much higher-end PCH SKU. The launch is said to take place in Q4 2022, around the same time as 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs. Summing things up for the Sapphire Rapids mainstream segment:

  • Intel 'Mainstream' Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPUs
  • Up To 24 Cores / 48 Threads
  • Up To 5.2 GHz Boost Clocks
  • Up To 4.6 GHz All-Core Boost
  • LGA 4677 Socket Support
  • 64 PCIe Gen 5.0 Lanes
  • 4-Channel DDR5 Memory (Up To 512 GB)
  • Q4 2022 Launch

Intel Promises 3x Performance Boost With Its Next-Gen Sapphire Rapids HBM 'Xeon Scalable' CPU Lineup 1

We can't say for sure if Intel's recent Sapphire Rapids server lineup delay will affect the HEDT parts too but if that's the case, then we might see the launch slip from 2H of 2022 to 1H of 2023. AMD is also working on its next-gen Threadripper lineup so Intel better hurry up and launch its HEDT first or they'll have to compete with some monstrous chips from the red team.

Intel HEDT Processor Families:

Intel HEDT FamilySapphire Rapids-X? (Sapphire Rapids Expert)Alder Lake-X? (Sapphire Rapids Mainstream)Cascade Lake-XSkylake-XSkylake-XSkylake-XBroadwell-EHaswell-EIvy Bridge-ESandy Bridge-EGulftown
Process Node10nm ESF10nm ESF14nm++14nm+14nm+14nm+14nm22nm22nm32nm32nm
Flagship SKUTBATBACore i9-10980XEXeon W-3175XCore i9-9980XECore i9-7980XECore i7-6950XCore i7-5960XCore i7-4960XCore i7-3960XCore i7-980X
Max Cores/Threads56/112?24/4818/3628/5618/3618/3610/208/166/126/126/12
Clock Speeds~4.5 GHz~5.0 GHz3.00 / 4.80 GHz3.10/4.30 GHz3.00/4.50 GHz2.60/4.20 GHz3.00/3.50 GHz3.00/3.50 GHz3.60/4.00 GHz3.30/3.90 GHz3.33/3,60 GHz
Max Cache105 MB L345 MB L324.75 MB L338.5 MB L324.75 MB L324.75 MB L325 MB L320 MB L315 MB L315 MB L312 MB L3
Max PCI-Express Lanes (CPU)112 Gen 565 Gen 544 Gen344 Gen344 Gen344 Gen340 Gen340 Gen340 Gen340 Gen232 Gen2
Chipset CompatiblityW790?W790?X299C612EX299X299X99 ChipsetX99 ChipsetX79 ChipsetX79 ChipsetX58 Chipset
Socket CompatiblityLGA 4677?LGA 4677?LGA 2066LGA 3647LGA 2066LGA 2066LGA 2011-3LGA 2011-3LGA 2011LGA 2011LGA 1366
Memory CompatiblityDDR5-4800?DDR5-5200?DDR4-2933DDR4-2666DDR4-2800DDR4-2666DDR4-2400DDR4-2133DDR3-1866DDR3-1600DDR3-1066
Max TDP~500W~400W165W255W165W165W140W140W130W130W130W
LaunchQ4 2022?Q4 2022?Q4 2019Q4 2018Q4 2018Q3 2017Q2 2016Q3 2014Q3 2013Q4 2011Q1 2010
Launch PriceTBATBA$979 US~$4000 US$1979 US$1999 US$1700 US$1059 US$999 US$999 US$999 US

News Source: KOMACHI_ENSAKA

