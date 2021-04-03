Intel To Refresh Tiger Lake-U & Tiger Lake-H Notebook CPUs To Counter AMD Ryzen 5000U & Ryzen 5000H Cezanne Chips
Intel seems to be preparing a refresh of its existing Tiger Lake-U and Tiger Lake-H CPUs with faster quad-core models. The lineup will be pitted against AMD's Ryzen 5000U and Ryzen 5000H Cezanne CPUs that are available in several configurations.
Intel Readies Tiger Lake-U & Tiger Lake-H Refresh CPU Lineup To Tackle AMD Ryzen 5000 Cezanne Notebook Chips
Four models have leaked out by several retailers & OEMs. The models include two Tiger Lake-U & two Tiger Lake-H CPUs. Now you may be wondering that why is Intel offering a refresh for its yet-to-be-released Tiger Lake-H SKUs already but the refreshed lineup is mainly for the H35 variants that feature quad cores while the H45 variants launch in mid of 2021. Both lineups are based on the same Willow Cove cores and feature quad-core-only configurations.
Intel Tiger Lake-H35 Core i7-11390H & Core i5-11320H
The Intel Tiger Lake-H35 lineup will feature the Core i7-11390H and the Core i5-11320H. The Core i7-11390H will be the fastest chip in the lineup featuring 4 cores, 8 threads, 12 MB cache, 96 EUs & 768 cores. The chip will feature a base clock of 3.4 GHz and boost clocks of 4.6 GHz (all-core) / 5.00 GHz (1-core).
The Intel Core i5-11320H also features 4 cores and 8 threads with a similar cache configuration of 12 MB. The chip offers a 3.2 GHz base clock, 4.3 GHz (all-core) boost, and 4.5 GHz (1-core) boost. It comes with the same TDP of 35W which is configurable down to 28W. The Core i5-11320H will likely get 80 EUs or 640 cores.
Intel 11th Generation Tiger Lake-H CPU Specs:
|CPU Name
|CPU Architecture
|Platform
|Cores/Threads
|Base Clock
|Boost Clock (Max on 1-Core)
|Cache
|GPU (Xe) Cores
|GPU (Xe) Clock
|TDP
|Core i9-11980HK
|10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin
|Tiger Lake-H
|8/16
|2.6 GHz
|5.0 GHz
|24 MB
|32 EUs (256 Cores)
|1450 MHz
|45W (cTDP 65W)
|Core i9-11900H
|10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin
|Tiger Lake-H
|8/16
|2.5 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|24 MB
|32 EUs (256 Cores)
|1450 MHz
|45W (cTDP 35W)
|Core i7-11800H
|10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin
|Tiger Lake-H
|8/16
|2.4 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|24 MB
|32 EUs (256 Cores)
|1450 MHz
|45W (cTDP 35W)
|Core i5-11600H
|10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin
|Tiger Lake-H
|6/12
|2.9 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|12 MB
|32 EUs (256 Cores)
|1450 MHz
|45W (cTDP 35W)
|Core i5-11400H
|10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin
|Tiger Lake-H
|6/12
|2.7 GHz
|4.5GHz
|12 MB
|32 EUs (256 Cores)
|1450 MHz
|45W (cTDP 35W)
|Core i5-11260H
|10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin
|Tiger Lake-H
|6/12
|2.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|12 MB
|32 EUs (256 Cores)
|1450 MHz
|45W (cTDP 35W)
|Core i7-11390H
|10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin
|Tiger Lake-H
|4/8
|3.4 GHz
|5.0 GHz
|12 MB
|96 EUs (768 Cores)
|1350 MHz
|35W (cTDP 45W)
|Core i7-11375H
|10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin
|Tiger Lake-H
|4/8
|3.3 GHz
|5.0 GHz
|12 MB
|96 EUs (768 Cores)
|1350 MHz
|35W (cTDP 45W)
|Core i7-11370H
|10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin
|Tiger Lake-H
|4/8
|3.3 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|12 MB
|96 EUs (768 Cores)
|1350 MHz
|35W (cTDP 45W)
|Core i5-11320H
|10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin
|Tiger Lake-H
|4/8
|3.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|12 MB
|96 EUs (768 Cores)
|1350 MHz
|35W (cTDP 45W)
|Core i5-11300H
|10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin
|Tiger Lake-H
|4/8
|3.1 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|12 MB
|96 EUs (768 Cores)
|1350 MHz
|35W (cTDP 45W)
Intel Tiger Lake-U Core i7-1195G7 & Core i5-1155G7
The Intel Tiger Lake-U lineup will also get two new CPUs for the UP3 platform. As per the info, the U Series will consist of the Core i7-1195G7 and the Core i5-1155G7. Both of these chips have 4 cores & 8 threads with a 12 MB cache. The most interesting part about these chips is that they retain the same clocks as the existing parts they are meant to replace so a possible change is speculated to come in the form of the all-core boost frequency which will be higher than the existing models. It is very likely that this would be the case for the 28W CPUs that can be configured down to 12W too.
Intel 11th Generation Tiger Lake-U CPU Specs:
|CPU Name
|CPU Architecture
|Platform
|Cores/Threads
|Base Clock
|Boost Clock (Max on 1-Core)
|Cache
|GPU (Xe) Cores
|GPU (Xe) Clock
|TDP
|Core i7-1195G7
|10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin
|Tiger Lake-U
|4/8
|3.0 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|12 MB
|96 EUs (768 Cores)
|1350 MHz
|12W (cTDP 28W)
|Core i7-1185G7
|10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin
|Tiger Lake-U
|4/8
|3.0 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|12 MB
|96 EUs (768 Cores)
|1350 MHz
|12W (cTDP 28W)
|Core i7-1165G7
|10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin
|Tiger Lake-U
|4/8
|2.8 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|12 MB
|96 EUs (768 Cores)
|1300 MHz
|12W (cTDP 28W)
|Core i5-1155G7
|10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin
|Tiger Lake-U
|4/8
|2.8 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|12 MB
|96 EUs (768 Cores)
|1300 MHz
|12W (cTDP 28W)
|Core i5-1145G7
|10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin
|Tiger Lake-U
|4/8
|2.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|8 MB
|80 EUs (640 Cores)
|1300 MHz
|12W (cTDP 28W)
|Core i5-1135G7
|10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin
|Tiger Lake-U
|4/8
|2.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|8 MB
|80 EUs (640 Cores)
|1300 MHz
|12W (cTDP 28W)
|Core i3-1125G4
|10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin
|Tiger Lake-U
|4/8
|2.0 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|8 MB
|48 EUs (384 Cores)
|1250 MHz
|12W (cTDP 28W)
|Core i3-1115G4
|10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin
|Tiger Lake-U
|2/4
|3.0 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|6 MB
|48 EUs (384 Cores)
|1250 MHz
|12W (cTDP 28W)
|Core i7-1180G7
|10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin
|Tiger Lake-U
|4/8
|2.2 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|12 MB
|96 EUs (768 Cores)
|1100 MHz
|7W (cTDP 15W)
|Core i7-1160G7
|10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin
|Tiger Lake-U
|4/8
|1.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|12 MB
|96 EUs (768 Cores)
|1100 MHz
|7W (cTDP 15W)
|Core i5-1140G7
|10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin
|Tiger Lake-U
|4/8
|1.8 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|8 MB
|80 EUs (640 Cores)
|1100 MHz
|7W (cTDP 15W)
|Core i5-1130G7
|10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin
|Tiger Lake-U
|4/8
|1.1 GHz
|4.0 GHz
|8 MB
|80 EUs (640 Cores)
|1100 MHz
|7W (cTDP 15W)
|Core i3-1120G4
|10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin
|Tiger Lake-U
|4/8
|1.1 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|8 MB
|48 EUs (384 Cores)
|1100 MHz
|7W (cTDP 15W)
|Core i3-1110G4
|10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin
|Tiger Lake-U
|2/4
|1.8 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|6 MB
|48 EUs (384 Cores)
|1100 MHz
|7W (cTDP 15W)
For these moderate clock speed boosts, you can expect a small improvement in performance in various notebooks that will make use of them. As for the products themselves, it looks like OEMs are already working on laptops with designs such as the Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga, the Dell XPS 13 9310 & Intel NUC M15 Laptop already under work. Expect the laptops to launch around mid of this year after Tiger Lake-H45 notebooks have entered the market.
News Sources: Videocardz , NotebookCheck , Momomo_Us
