Intel seems to be preparing a refresh of its existing Tiger Lake-U and Tiger Lake-H CPUs with faster quad-core models. The lineup will be pitted against AMD's Ryzen 5000U and Ryzen 5000H Cezanne CPUs that are available in several configurations.

Intel Readies Tiger Lake-U & Tiger Lake-H Refresh CPU Lineup To Tackle AMD Ryzen 5000 Cezanne Notebook Chips

Four models have leaked out by several retailers & OEMs. The models include two Tiger Lake-U & two Tiger Lake-H CPUs. Now you may be wondering that why is Intel offering a refresh for its yet-to-be-released Tiger Lake-H SKUs already but the refreshed lineup is mainly for the H35 variants that feature quad cores while the H45 variants launch in mid of 2021. Both lineups are based on the same Willow Cove cores and feature quad-core-only configurations.

Intel Tiger Lake-H35 Core i7-11390H & Core i5-11320H

The Intel Tiger Lake-H35 lineup will feature the Core i7-11390H and the Core i5-11320H. The Core i7-11390H will be the fastest chip in the lineup featuring 4 cores, 8 threads, 12 MB cache, 96 EUs & 768 cores. The chip will feature a base clock of 3.4 GHz and boost clocks of 4.6 GHz (all-core) / 5.00 GHz (1-core).

The Intel Core i5-11320H also features 4 cores and 8 threads with a similar cache configuration of 12 MB. The chip offers a 3.2 GHz base clock, 4.3 GHz (all-core) boost, and 4.5 GHz (1-core) boost. It comes with the same TDP of 35W which is configurable down to 28W. The Core i5-11320H will likely get 80 EUs or 640 cores.

Intel 11th Generation Tiger Lake-H CPU Specs:

CPU Name CPU Architecture Platform Cores/Threads Base Clock Boost Clock (Max on 1-Core) Cache GPU (Xe) Cores GPU (Xe) Clock TDP Core i9-11980HK 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-H 8/16 2.6 GHz 5.0 GHz 24 MB 32 EUs (256 Cores) 1450 MHz 45W (cTDP 65W) Core i9-11900H 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-H 8/16 2.5 GHz 4.9 GHz 24 MB 32 EUs (256 Cores) 1450 MHz 45W (cTDP 35W) Core i7-11800H 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-H 8/16 2.4 GHz 4.6 GHz 24 MB 32 EUs (256 Cores) 1450 MHz 45W (cTDP 35W) Core i5-11600H 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-H 6/12 2.9 GHz 4.6 GHz 12 MB 32 EUs (256 Cores) 1450 MHz 45W (cTDP 35W) Core i5-11400H 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-H 6/12 2.7 GHz 4.5GHz 12 MB 32 EUs (256 Cores) 1450 MHz 45W (cTDP 35W) Core i5-11260H 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-H 6/12 2.6 GHz 4.4 GHz 12 MB 32 EUs (256 Cores) 1450 MHz 45W (cTDP 35W) Core i7-11390H 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-H 4/8 3.4 GHz 5.0 GHz 12 MB 96 EUs (768 Cores) 1350 MHz 35W (cTDP 45W) Core i7-11375H 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-H 4/8 3.3 GHz 5.0 GHz 12 MB 96 EUs (768 Cores) 1350 MHz 35W (cTDP 45W) Core i7-11370H 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-H 4/8 3.3 GHz 4.8 GHz 12 MB 96 EUs (768 Cores) 1350 MHz 35W (cTDP 45W) Core i5-11320H 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-H 4/8 3.2 GHz 4.5 GHz 12 MB 96 EUs (768 Cores) 1350 MHz 35W (cTDP 45W) Core i5-11300H 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-H 4/8 3.1 GHz 4.4 GHz 12 MB 96 EUs (768 Cores) 1350 MHz 35W (cTDP 45W)

Intel Tiger Lake-U Core i7-1195G7 & Core i5-1155G7

The Intel Tiger Lake-U lineup will also get two new CPUs for the UP3 platform. As per the info, the U Series will consist of the Core i7-1195G7 and the Core i5-1155G7. Both of these chips have 4 cores & 8 threads with a 12 MB cache. The most interesting part about these chips is that they retain the same clocks as the existing parts they are meant to replace so a possible change is speculated to come in the form of the all-core boost frequency which will be higher than the existing models. It is very likely that this would be the case for the 28W CPUs that can be configured down to 12W too.





Intel 11th Generation Tiger Lake-U CPU Specs:

CPU Name CPU Architecture Platform Cores/Threads Base Clock Boost Clock (Max on 1-Core) Cache GPU (Xe) Cores GPU (Xe) Clock TDP Core i7-1195G7 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 4/8 3.0 GHz 4.8 GHz 12 MB 96 EUs (768 Cores) 1350 MHz 12W (cTDP 28W) Core i7-1185G7 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 4/8 3.0 GHz 4.8 GHz 12 MB 96 EUs (768 Cores) 1350 MHz 12W (cTDP 28W) Core i7-1165G7 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 4/8 2.8 GHz 4.7 GHz 12 MB 96 EUs (768 Cores) 1300 MHz 12W (cTDP 28W) Core i5-1155G7 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 4/8 2.8 GHz 4.7 GHz 12 MB 96 EUs (768 Cores) 1300 MHz 12W (cTDP 28W) Core i5-1145G7 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 4/8 2.5 GHz 4.4 GHz 8 MB 80 EUs (640 Cores) 1300 MHz 12W (cTDP 28W) Core i5-1135G7 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 4/8 2.4 GHz 4.2 GHz 8 MB 80 EUs (640 Cores) 1300 MHz 12W (cTDP 28W) Core i3-1125G4 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 4/8 2.0 GHz 3.7 GHz 8 MB 48 EUs (384 Cores) 1250 MHz 12W (cTDP 28W) Core i3-1115G4 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 2/4 3.0 GHz 4.1 GHz 6 MB 48 EUs (384 Cores) 1250 MHz 12W (cTDP 28W) Core i7-1180G7 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 4/8 2.2 GHz 4.6 GHz 12 MB 96 EUs (768 Cores) 1100 MHz 7W (cTDP 15W) Core i7-1160G7 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 4/8 1.2 GHz 4.4 GHz 12 MB 96 EUs (768 Cores) 1100 MHz 7W (cTDP 15W) Core i5-1140G7 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 4/8 1.8 GHz 4.2 GHz 8 MB 80 EUs (640 Cores) 1100 MHz 7W (cTDP 15W) Core i5-1130G7 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 4/8 1.1 GHz 4.0 GHz 8 MB 80 EUs (640 Cores) 1100 MHz 7W (cTDP 15W) Core i3-1120G4 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 4/8 1.1 GHz 3.5 GHz 8 MB 48 EUs (384 Cores) 1100 MHz 7W (cTDP 15W) Core i3-1110G4 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 2/4 1.8 GHz 3.9 GHz 6 MB 48 EUs (384 Cores) 1100 MHz 7W (cTDP 15W)

For these moderate clock speed boosts, you can expect a small improvement in performance in various notebooks that will make use of them. As for the products themselves, it looks like OEMs are already working on laptops with designs such as the Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga, the Dell XPS 13 9310 & Intel NUC M15 Laptop already under work. Expect the laptops to launch around mid of this year after Tiger Lake-H45 notebooks have entered the market.

