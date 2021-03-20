Intel's NUC 11 Extreme is launching soon with 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs and a Xe graphics chip, all within a singular chassis design. The NUC 11 Extreme will replace the aging NUC 9 Extreme that has been in the market since early 2020.

Intel NUC 11 Extreme Compute Element Pictured & Detailed, Featuring 11th Gen Tiger Lake-H CPUs & Xe Graphics

First and foremost, the biggest change that the Intel NUC 11 Extreme brings is the addition of 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs which replace the 9th Gen Coffee Lake CPUs featured on the NUC 9 Extreme. The Compute Element will come in three configurations starting with the Core i5-11000H series as the base followed by Core i7-11000H and Core i9-11000H chips. All of these chips are aimed at the mobility platform and feature 45W TDPs. While the slide doesn't explicitly mention any specs, we've already seen detailed specs in various leaks.

The graphics side for the NUC 11 Compute Element will be powered by the onboard Intel Xe GPU which packs 32 Execution Units or 256 cores. The core clocks are not mentioned but they should end up around the 1500 MHz mark. The Compute Element will also be integrated into a 5L chassis, similar to the Ghost Canyon (NUC 9 Extreme) so we can expect Intel to feature its own & allow for 3rd party discrete graphics solutions from NVIDIA and AMD.

Other specifications for the Intel NUC 11 Extreme Compute Element include dual-channel DDR4-3200 MHz memory support (1.2V SODIMM) with capacities of up to 64 GB, triple M.2 key M slots which include a single Gen4 NVME and dual Gen 3 NVMe capabilities. The NUC 11 Extreme is also Optane SSD and Optane Memory (M10 / H10) ready. For I/O, you will get an HDMI 2.0b output, 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports, support for triple 4K displays via Intel UHD graphics, WiFi6 AX210 and BT 5.0, 6 USB 3.1 Gen 2 (Type-A) ports, a 7.1 channel HD audio (via DP/HDMI), 2 USB 3.1 + 2 USB 2.0 front panel headers.

The whole Compute Element Unit is powered by a single 8-pin power connector so we can expect the TDP to be around 150-200W considering the board also draws power from the PCIe slot (75W). The design is similar to the NUC 9 Extreme Compute Element, featuring a dual-slot design and a single blower-type fan that circulates air within the shroud that includes a finned heatsink with several heat pipes. The shroud also features the iconic Intel Extreme 'Skull' logo. We know that there are Panther and Phantom Canyon codenames for the NUC 11 Extreme but we aren't sure whether the compute element uses the same codenames or a different one since that was the case with NUC 9 Extreme (Ghost Canyon) too.

We don't have a solid date for when the 11th Gen Tiger Lake-based Intel NUC 11 Extreme Compute Element would launch but one can expect it to arrive in the first half of 2021.Specs for the 11th Gen Tiger Lake-H CPUs can be found listed in the table below:

Intel 11th Generation Tiger Lake CPU Specs Official:

CPU Name CPU Architecture Platform Cores/Threads Base Clock Boost Clock Cache GPU (Xe) Cores GPU (Xe) Clock TDP Core i9-11980HK 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-H 8/16 2.6 GHz 5.0 GHz 24 MB TBA TBA 45W (cTDP 65W) Core i9-11900H 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-H 8/16 2.5 GHz 4.9 GHz 24 MB TBA TBA 45W (cTDP 35W) Core i7-11800H 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-H 8/16 2.4 GHz 4.6 GHz 24 MB TBA 45W (cTDP 35W) Core i5-11400H 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-H 6/12 2.7 GHz 4.1 GHz 15 MB TBA TBA 45W (cTDP 35W) Core i5-11260H 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-H 6/12 2.0 GHz 4.6 GHz 15 MB TBA TBA 45W (cTDP 35W) Core i7-11370H 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-H 4/8 3.3 GHz 4.8 GHz 12 MB TBA TBA 35W (cTDP 45W) Core i5-11300H 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-H 4/8 3.1 GHz 4.4 GHz 12 MB TBA TBA 35W (cTDP 45W) Core i7-1185G7 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 4/8 3.0 GHz 4.8 GHz 12 MB 96 EUs (768 Cores) 1350 MHz 15W (cTDP 28W) Core i7-1165G7 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 4/8 2.8 GHz 4.7 GHz 12 MB 96 EUs (768 Cores) 1300 MHz 15W (cTDP 28W) Core i5-1135G7 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 4/8 2.4 GHz 4.2 GHz 8 MB 80 EUs (640 Cores) 1300 MHz 15W (cTDP 28W) Core i3-1125G4 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 4/8 2.0 GHz 3.7 GHz 8 MB 96 EUs (768 Cores) 1250 MHz 15W (cTDP 28W) Core i3-1115G4 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 2/4 3.0 GHz 4.1 GHz 6 MB 48 EUs (384 Cores) 1250 MHz 15W (cTDP 28W) Core i7-1160G7 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 4/8 1,2 GHz 4.4 GHz 12 MB 96 EUs (768 Cores) 1100 MHz 7W (cTDP 15W) Core i5-1130G7 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 4/8 1.1 GHz 4.0 GHz 8 MB 80 EUs (640 Cores) 1100 MHz 7W (cTDP 15W) Core i3-1120G4 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 4/8 1.1 GHz 3.5 GHz 8 MB 48 EUs (384 Cores) 1100 MHz 7W (cTDP 15W) Core i3-1110G4 10nm Tiger Lake SuperFin Tiger Lake-U 2/4 1.8 GHz 3.9 GHz 6 MB 48 EUs (384 Cores) 1100 MHz 7W (cTDP 15W)

