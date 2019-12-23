With 2020 approaching soon, Intel's Tiger Lake 10nm++ CPUs have started getting various leaks. The latest leak comes from Chinese tech portal, Zhihu, where a user has posted the performance metrics of a Tiger Lake-U engineering sample along with its specifications, showing a big increase to the clock speeds compared to Intel's Ice Lake processors.

Intel Tiger Lake 10nm++, 4 Core / 8 Thread CPU Engineering Sample With 4.3 GHz Allegedly Tested, Higher Clocks Than Ice Lake at 15W, Up To 64% Better Performance For 28W Variant

The chip that has been tested is said to be a Tiger Lake-U part with ES2 marking. This is the second engineering revision of the Tiger Lake-U chips that are expected to roll out in 2020. The chip has a total of 4 cores and 8 threads and is said to feature a single-core boost 4.30 GHz and a multi-core boost of 4.00 GHz. There's no other information such as cache and iGPU mentioned for this but the Tiger Lake-U CPU was compared against an Ice Lake-U processor.

The Ice Lake-U part was a 15W, Core i7-1065G7, which we know is also a 4 core, 8 thread part with a base clock of 1.30 GHz, a single-core boost of 3.50 GHz and a multi-core boost clock of 3.90 GHz. The Tiger Lake-U engineering samples were tested at both 15W and 28W, leading to many different results.

In SPEC Speed tests, the 15W Tiger Lake-U chip is around 17% faster than the Ice Lake-U processor. The 28W variant is around 31% faster than the Ice Lake-U chip and around 18% faster than the 15W configured Tiger Lake-U processor. In the SPEC Rate tests, the Tiger Lake-U 15W configuration is around 26% faster than the Ice Lake-U chip while the 28W variant is around 60% faster than the Ice Lake-U chip and around 30% faster than the 15W Tiger Lake-U chip. It is stated that the CPU has very high power efficiency compared to Ice Lake-U which is made possible through the second-gen 10nm node.

We have seen several Intel Tiger Lake-U series chips leak out over the past couple of weeks. The latest leak showcased its performance in the Geekbench 5 database. The leak showcased a base clock of 1.20 GHz (base frequency). The Tiger Lake CPUs feature 3 MB L3 cache per core and 1.25 MB of L2 cache per core. This would mean that the Tiger Lake-U chips are featuring a total of 12 MB L3 cache and 5 MB of L2 cache on the quad-core configurations.

So far, we haven't seen any 6 or 8 core CPU configurations for the Tiger Lake-U processor lineup but it is possible a 6 core variant may show up to tackle AMD's Renoir, Ryzen 4000 APU lineup which is expected to offer 8 cores and 8 threads in 15W packages. The H-series parts are even better with 8 core and 16 thread configs as mentioned in more detail here.

Intel Tiger Lake processors are expected to arrive in 2020 and will feature some new changes to the architecture. First up, they will have the new Willow Cove cores replacing Sunny Cove cores which are currently featured on Ice Lake processors. Along with the new cores, we will get cache redesigns as stated above, new transistor-level optimizations and enhanced security features. Intel will also be featuring their Xe GPUs on Tiger Lake chips which would deliver a 2x increase in perf over the Gen 11 GPU featured currently on Ice Lake chips.

That and coupled with the Xe GPU architecture, the 10nm++ node should also deliver increased clocks compared to the first iteration of the 10nm+ architecture.

There have been recent rumors and talks regarding Intel backporting a 10nm++ product (Tiger Lake) to 14nm+++ (Rocket Lake). Substantial evidence has been found, but since the product is aiming for a 2021 launch, there's no official word from Intel on the matter. But, given that this roadmap talks about backporting, we may indeed see Rocket Lake CPUs featuring a backport of the Willow Cove cores that are to utilize a 10nm++ node on the mobility platform.