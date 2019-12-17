Intel's Tiger Lake 10nm CPUs have once again shown up on Geekbench, highlighting their single and multi-core performance metrics compared to existing processors. The Intel Tiger Lake CPU family is expected to launch next year, featuring a brand new chip architecture and the latest Xe GPU architecture.

Intel Tiger Lake 10nm CPUs Performance Measured In Geekbench - Higher IPC Leads To 4 Core, 1.2 GHz 10nm++ Chip Beating Out a 6 Core, 1.6 GHz 14nm+++ CPU

Previously, we have seen a Tiger Lake-Y CPU entry over at Geekbench. The entry was nothing to get exciting over as the score was pretty low but it did point out to the new cache redesign that Intel's Tiger Lake CPUs were going to feature. The new entries are for the Tiger Lake-U lineup which is the 15-25W TDP optimized line and have been spotted by TUM_APISAK.

EVGA SR-3 DARK LGA 3647 Motherboard Detailed – Massive Board With Stunning VRM Design, Breaks 3DMark TimeSpy World Record

We are looking at the same configuration for the new Intel Tiger Lake-U entries, featuring 4 cores and 8 threads with a clock speed of 1.20 GHz (Base Frequency). The Tiger Lake CPUs feature 3 MB L3 cache per core and 1.25 MB of L2 cache per core. This would mean that the Tiger Lake-U chips are featuring a total of 12 MB L3 cache and 5 MB of L2 cache.









In terms of performance, the two entires yield almost similar scores. One configuration includes 16 GB of LPDDR4 memory while the other includes 8 GB of DDR4 SODIMM. The 16 GB configuration scores 1162 points in single-core and 4047 points in the multi-core benchmark. The 8GB config has a better score of 1189 points in single-core and 4274 points in the multi-core benchmark. Both of these scores are much higher than the Tiger Lake-Y CPU we saw a month ago which highlights that those chips were still in the very early development phase when tested.

Compared to some existing processors, the 14nm Comet Lake-U and the 10nm+ Ice Lake-U, the Tiger Lake-U processors show promising performance. The fastest Core i7-10710U Comet Lake-U chip with 6 cores, 12 threads and a higher base clock of 1.61 GHz is surpassed in both single and multi-core performance tests by the Tiger Lake-U chip. The Ice Lake-U based Core i7-1065G7 has a higher single and multi-core score but it also comes with a higher clock speed of 1.5 GHz. Plus, the single-core score is within reach of the Tiger Lake-U processors and a 1.5 GHz 10nm++ part can easily outperform the Ice Lake-based chip with ease.

Intel Tiger Lake-U Leaked Geekbench Performance:

CPU Intel Ice Lake-U Core i7-1065G7 Intel Tiger Lake-U (Config 1) Intel Tiger Lake-U (Config 2) Intel Comet Lake-U Core i7-10710U Intel Ice Lake-Y Process Node 10nm+ 10nm++ 10nm++ 14nm+++ 10nm+ Cores / Threads 4/8 4/8 4/8 6/12 4/8 Base Clock 1.50 GHz 1.20 GHz 1.20 GHz 1.60 GHz 1.20 GHz Single-Core Score 1233 1189 1162 1110 146 Multi-Core Score 4757 4274 4047 4249 529

Intel Tiger Lake processors are expected to arrive in 2020 and would feature some new changes to the architecture. First up, they would have the new Willow Cove cores replacing Sunny Cove cores which are currently featured on Ice Lake processors. Along with the new cores, we would get cache redesigns as stated above, new transistor-level optimizations and enhanced security features. That and coupled with the Xe GPU architecture, the 10nm++ node should also deliver increased clocks compared to the first iteration of the 10nm+ architecture.

There have been recent rumors and talks regarding Intel backporting a 10nm++ product (Tiger Lake) to 14nm+++ (Rocket Lake). Substantial evidence has been found, but since the product is aiming for a 2021 launch, there's no official word from Intel on the matter. But, given that this roadmap talks about backporting, we may indeed see Rocket Lake CPUs featuring a backport of the Willow Cove cores that are to utilize a 10nm++ node on the mobility platform.