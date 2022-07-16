Intel Shows Off Its Flagship Arc Alchemist Graphics Card, The Arc A770 Limited Edition, Runs Under 70C In Gaming

Alongside the unveiling of its Arc A750 Limited Edition graphics card, Intel has also shown off its flagship Alchemist GPU, the Arc A770 Limited Edition.

Intel's Arc A770 Limited Edition & Flagship Alchemist Graphics Cards Showcased During The WAN Show

Intel seems to be using popular Tech Tubers to market and talk about its Alchemist graphics cards. While the first and only Alchemist graphics card, the Arc A380, is only available in China, the high-end lineup is being focused on the US market as made evident in the showcased during the WAN Show and an interview with GamersNexus earlier this week.

So talking about the graphics card, the Intel Arc A770 also comes in a reference Limited Edition flavor, just like its brother, the Arc A750. This confirms our theory that both the high-end GPUs will come in Limited Edition flavors but that doesn't mean they won't get standard & custom designs. In fact, AIBs have already teased custom designs that are in the work and will be available later this Summer when the Arc Alchemist lineup is officially available on shelves.

Talking about the design, the Intel Arc A770 Limited Edition comes with a sleek dual-slot and dual-fan design that incorporates a black color theme with silver accents in a fully enclosed shroud that also covers the backplate. The card has an illuminated RGB accent bar that runs across the sides & an RGB-lit logo that can be controlled through Intel's Arc Control software utility. It is reported that the Limited Edition cooler is actually over-engineered for the ACM-G10 GPU and delivers less than 70C temperatures at full load during gaming. The card features the standard display output configuration of triple DisplayPort and a single HDMI 2.1 port.

The card ships with an Addressable ARGB header in the package which can be used to sync the RGB accent light with your motherboard. It's a cool feature that is only seen on custom cards. As far as availability is concerned for the Limited Edition cards, they will be available through major retailers worldwide and not be limited to Intel's own Arc store.

The Intel Arc 7 lineup is going to utilize the flagship ACM-G10 GPU and we already know about the mobility variants which include the Arc A770M and the Arc A730M. Similarly, the Arc A770 is one of the top-end variants for desktop PCs that is equipped with the full ACM-G10 configuration, utilizing 32 Xe-Cores for 4096 ALUs, and 32 ray tracing units.

In terms of clocks, the GPU should operate at a peak boost of 2.4 GHz which is always going to be higher than its advertised engine clock speed. At 2400 MHz, the GPU should be able to deliver close to 20 TFLOPs of FP32 horsepower. The card also features 16 GB of GDDR6 memory across a 256-bit bus interface. The GPU is supplied power through an 8+6 pin connector configuration which maxes out at 300W though the actual TGP/TBP should be lower than that around the 250W range. As for performance, we should expect the Arc A770 to land in between the NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti & the RTX 3070 considering the Arc A750 is up to 17% faster than the RTX 3060.

Expect more information on Intel's Arc graphics card lineup in the coming months.

Intel ARC ACM-G10 vs NVIDIA GA104 & AMD Navi 22 GPUs

Graphics Card Name Intel ARC A770 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT GPU Name ACM-G10 NVIDIA GA104 AMD Navi 22 Architecture Xe-HPG Ampere RDNA 2 Process Node TSMC 6nm Samsung 8nm TSMC 7nm Die Size 406mm2 392mm2 335mm2 Transistors 21.7B 17.4B 17.2B Transistor Density 53.4M Transistors/mm2 44.4M Transistors/mm2 51.2M Transistors/mm2 FP32 Cores 32 Xe Cores 48 SM Units 40 Compute Units FP32 Units 4096 6144 2560 Max Clock ~2400 MHz 1770 MHz 2581 MHz FP32 TFLOPs ~20 TFLOPs 21.75 TFLOPs 13.21 TFLOPs Memory Bus 256-bit 256-bit 192-bit Memory Capacity 16 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6 Launch Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Q1 2021