Intel Arc Desktop Gaming Graphics Cards Confirmed Through Latest Drivers: Alchemist Lineup To Include A310, A380, A580, A750, A770, Pro A40, Pro A50

Intel's Arc Alchemist gaming graphics cards for desktop PCs have been confirmed in the latest GPU driver release. The 30.0.101.1732 driver brings new game support and optimizations for the Arc A-series mobility GPUs such ss Arc A370M & Arc A350M but it also reveals the desktop cards in their final naming scheme.

Intel Arc A-Series Desktop Gaming Graphics Cards Include A310, A380, A580, A770 & Two Pro Series Alchemist Variants

The lineup is pretty much a confirmation of what we have already reported but comes straight from Intel this time. There are a few variants missing in the drivers such as the Arc A350 but it may release later hence the preliminary support is being added to the listed cards.

Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Cards Delayed: Company Confirms Citing Software Readiness, Launch Rescheduled For Late Summer 2022

The Arc Alchemist lineup will include the flagship Arc A770 which will feature the full Arc ACM-G10 GPU with 32 Xe-Cores and a 256-bit bus interface. The previous rumor did state that the Arc A770 will come with lower memory and it looks like it was essentially an entirely different SKU as it will feature both 16 GB and 8 GB flavors. The core specifications will remain the same.

Moving on, we have the mid-tier Arc A750 and Arc A580. These cards are likely to compete with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 series lineup and are expected to feature 24 Xe-Cores (3072 ALUs) & 16 Xe-Cores (2048 ALUs), respectively. The Arc A750 is expected to feature 8 GB memory (256-bit) but it could also be equipped with 12 GB memory (192-bit bus) if it plans to go head to head against the 3060 series. The Arc A580 is expected to feature 8 GB of memory.

As for the entry-level lineup, Intel is expected to have three offerings, the Arc A380, A350, and A310. The models are likely to feature 8, 6, and 4 Xe-Cores with the top variant rocking 6 GB GDDR6 (96-bit) memory and the other two models featuring 4 GB GDDR6 memory (64-bit). The entry-level lineup will compete against NVIDIA's 3050 & AMD's Navi 24 offerings. In addition, to the gaming variants, Intel will also have two Pro variants, the Arc A50 and Arc A40. The first could utilize the ACM-G10 GPU while the latter could utilize the ACM-G11 GPU.

Lastly, there's one model that has so far not been confirmed and that's the Intel Arc A780. We don't know what this offering is going to offer over the already flagship A770 configuration but this could very well be the 'Limited Edition' model.

Intel recently confirmed that due to a lack of software driver readiness and COVID lockdowns impacting the supply chain, they had to reschedule the Arc desktop card lineup to late Summer 2022. The only GPUs available within the entire Arc range are the A370M and Arc A350M for laptops and that too for specific markets such as South Korea and APAC. Intel is expected to roll out its mobility GPUs in other regions by end of Q2 2022.

Intel Arc A-Series Desktop Graphics Card Lineup 'Rumored':

Graphics Card Variant GPU Variant GPU Die Execution Units Shading Units (Cores) Memory Capacity Memory Speed Memory Bus TGP Arc A780 Xe-HPG 512EU (TBD) Arc ACM-G10 512 EUs (TBD) 4096 (TBD) 16 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 256-bit ~275W Arc A770 Xe-HPG 512EU (TBD) Arc ACM-G10 512 EUs (TBD) 4096 (TBD) 16 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 256-bit ~250W Arc A770 Xe-HPG 512EU (TBD) Arc ACM-G10 512 EUs (TBD) 4096 (TBD) 8 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 256-bit ~250W Arc A750 Xe-HPG 384EU (TBD) Arc ACM-G10 384 EUs (TBD) 3072 (TBD) 12 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 192-bit ~200W Arc A580 Xe-HPG 256EU (TBD) Arc ACM-G10 256 EUs (TBD) 2048 (TBD) 8 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 128-bit ~150W Arc A380 Xe-HPG 128EU (TBD) Arc ACM-G11 128 EUs (TBD) 1024 (TBD) 6 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 96-bit ~100W Arc A350 Xe-HPG 96 (TBD) Arc ACM-G11 96 EUs (TBD) 768 (TBD) 4 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 64-bit ~75W Arc A310 Xe-HPG 64 (TBD) Arc ACM-G11 64 EUs (TBD) 512 (TBD) 4 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 64-bit ~50W

