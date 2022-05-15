Intel Arc Desktop Gaming Graphics Cards Confirmed Through Latest Drivers: Alchemist Lineup To Include A310, A380, A580, A750, A770, Pro A40, Pro A50
Intel's Arc Alchemist gaming graphics cards for desktop PCs have been confirmed in the latest GPU driver release. The 30.0.101.1732 driver brings new game support and optimizations for the Arc A-series mobility GPUs such ss Arc A370M & Arc A350M but it also reveals the desktop cards in their final naming scheme.
Intel Arc A-Series Desktop Gaming Graphics Cards Include A310, A380, A580, A770 & Two Pro Series Alchemist Variants
The lineup is pretty much a confirmation of what we have already reported but comes straight from Intel this time. There are a few variants missing in the drivers such as the Arc A350 but it may release later hence the preliminary support is being added to the listed cards.
The Arc Alchemist lineup will include the flagship Arc A770 which will feature the full Arc ACM-G10 GPU with 32 Xe-Cores and a 256-bit bus interface. The previous rumor did state that the Arc A770 will come with lower memory and it looks like it was essentially an entirely different SKU as it will feature both 16 GB and 8 GB flavors. The core specifications will remain the same.
Moving on, we have the mid-tier Arc A750 and Arc A580. These cards are likely to compete with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 series lineup and are expected to feature 24 Xe-Cores (3072 ALUs) & 16 Xe-Cores (2048 ALUs), respectively. The Arc A750 is expected to feature 8 GB memory (256-bit) but it could also be equipped with 12 GB memory (192-bit bus) if it plans to go head to head against the 3060 series. The Arc A580 is expected to feature 8 GB of memory.
As for the entry-level lineup, Intel is expected to have three offerings, the Arc A380, A350, and A310. The models are likely to feature 8, 6, and 4 Xe-Cores with the top variant rocking 6 GB GDDR6 (96-bit) memory and the other two models featuring 4 GB GDDR6 memory (64-bit). The entry-level lineup will compete against NVIDIA's 3050 & AMD's Navi 24 offerings. In addition, to the gaming variants, Intel will also have two Pro variants, the Arc A50 and Arc A40. The first could utilize the ACM-G10 GPU while the latter could utilize the ACM-G11 GPU.
- Arc A770: ACM-G10 GPU, Up To 16 GB Memory (Faster Than RTX 3060 Ti)
- Arc A750: ACM-G10 GPU, Up To 12 GB Memory (Faster Than RTX 3060)
- Arc A580: ACM-G10 GPU, Up To 8 GB Memory (On Par With RTX 3060)
- Arc A380: ACM-G11 GPU, Up To 6 GB Memory (Faster Than RTX 3050)
- Arc A350: ACM-G11 GPU, Up To 4 GB Memory (On Par With RTX 3050)
- Arc A310: ACM-G11 GPU, Up To 4 GB Memory (Faster Than RX 6400)
Lastly, there's one model that has so far not been confirmed and that's the Intel Arc A780. We don't know what this offering is going to offer over the already flagship A770 configuration but this could very well be the 'Limited Edition' model.
Intel recently confirmed that due to a lack of software driver readiness and COVID lockdowns impacting the supply chain, they had to reschedule the Arc desktop card lineup to late Summer 2022. The only GPUs available within the entire Arc range are the A370M and Arc A350M for laptops and that too for specific markets such as South Korea and APAC. Intel is expected to roll out its mobility GPUs in other regions by end of Q2 2022.
Intel Arc A-Series Desktop Graphics Card Lineup 'Rumored':
|Graphics Card Variant
|GPU Variant
|GPU Die
|Execution Units
|Shading Units (Cores)
|Memory Capacity
|Memory Speed
|Memory Bus
|TGP
|Arc A780
|Xe-HPG 512EU (TBD)
|Arc ACM-G10
|512 EUs (TBD)
|4096 (TBD)
|16 GB GDDR6
|16 Gbps
|256-bit
|~275W
|Arc A770
|Xe-HPG 512EU (TBD)
|Arc ACM-G10
|512 EUs (TBD)
|4096 (TBD)
|16 GB GDDR6
|16 Gbps
|256-bit
|~250W
|Arc A770
|Xe-HPG 512EU (TBD)
|Arc ACM-G10
|512 EUs (TBD)
|4096 (TBD)
|8 GB GDDR6
|16 Gbps
|256-bit
|~250W
|Arc A750
|Xe-HPG 384EU (TBD)
|Arc ACM-G10
|384 EUs (TBD)
|3072 (TBD)
|12 GB GDDR6
|16 Gbps
|192-bit
|~200W
|Arc A580
|Xe-HPG 256EU (TBD)
|Arc ACM-G10
|256 EUs (TBD)
|2048 (TBD)
|8 GB GDDR6
|16 Gbps
|128-bit
|~150W
|Arc A380
|Xe-HPG 128EU (TBD)
|Arc ACM-G11
|128 EUs (TBD)
|1024 (TBD)
|6 GB GDDR6
|16 Gbps
|96-bit
|~100W
|Arc A350
|Xe-HPG 96 (TBD)
|Arc ACM-G11
|96 EUs (TBD)
|768 (TBD)
|4 GB GDDR6
|16 Gbps
|64-bit
|~75W
|Arc A310
|Xe-HPG 64 (TBD)
|Arc ACM-G11
|64 EUs (TBD)
|512 (TBD)
|4 GB GDDR6
|16 Gbps
|64-bit
|~50W
News Source: Momomo_US
