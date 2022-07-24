Menu
Intel Raptor Cove Cores For 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs Feature The Same Architecture As Alder Lake’s Golden Cove Cores

Hassan Mujtaba
Jul 24, 2022
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z690 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October, H770 & B760 Motherboards at CES 2023

Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs are going to share the same core architectures as the 12th Gen Alder Lake family with a few optimizations here and there. The confirmation comes from the Intel TMA (Top-down Microarchitecture Analysis) documentation discovered by @InstLatX64.

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Cove & 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs Share The Same Core Architectures But With A Few Optimizations

Although we knew that Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs will utilize the 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' based Raptor Cove and Gracemont cores which had few changes compared to the versions used in the 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs, the Intel documentation itself confirms that on a microarchitectural level, both core designs, Raptor Cove and Golden Cove, are the same.

Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs are expected to bring decent single-core and massive multi-core performance uplifts but we aren't expecting IPC gains since the underlying architecture is the same. What has changed though are the clock speeds, cache sizes & core configurations, all three of which are resulting in the performance uplift versus the 12th Generation Alder Lake CPUs.

So one could see Raptor Cove as an optimized version of Golden Cove with the same architecture but a slightly different layout. This explains why the previously leaked clock-to-clock benchmarks showed no difference at all when the Core i9-12900K and Core i9-13900K were compared against each other at the same clock speeds.

Intel Core i9-13900K & Core i9-12900K offer the same single-thread performance at a fixed 5.2 GHz which show no IPC gains. (Image Credits: Extreme Player)

On the other hand, AMD is expected to bring an 8-10% gain for its IPC figures on Zen 4 cores. The 15%+ single-threaded performance includes the 8-10% IPC gain & the clock speeds plus the use of the newer DDR5-5600 memory standard. Raptor Lake will also be utilizing much higher clocks than its predecessor and DDR5-5600.

Now while we won't see any IPC gain with Intel's Raptor Cove cores and the same Gracemont cores (which have doubled for 13th Gen and also pack increased cache), the Zen 4 cores will offer up to a 10% IPC uplift over Zen 3 and we know that Alder Lake is slightly better when we look at its IPC that stands around 10-12% better than AMD's offering. So even without IPC gains, Raptor Lake will still end up being a competitive solution in the single-threaded segment against Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs. The same docs also confirmed that 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPUs comprise Redwood Cove P-Cores and Crestmont E-Cores.

Intel Mainstream Desktop CPU Generations Comparison:

Intel CPU FamilyProcessor ProcessProcessor ArchitectureProcessors Cores/Threads (Max)TDPsPlatform ChipsetPlatformMemory SupportPCIe SupportLaunch
Sandy Bridge (2nd Gen)32nmSandy Bridge4/835-95W6-SeriesLGA 1155DDR3PCIe Gen 2.02011
Ivy Bridge (3rd Gen)22nmIvy Bridge4/835-77W7-SeriesLGA 1155DDR3PCIe Gen 3.02012
Haswell (4th Gen)22nmHaswell4/835-84W8-SeriesLGA 1150DDR3PCIe Gen 3.02013-2014
Broadwell (5th Gen)14nmBroadwell4/865-65W9-SeriesLGA 1150DDR3PCIe Gen 3.02015
Skylake (6th Gen)14nmSkylake4/835-91W100-SeriesLGA 1151DDR4PCIe Gen 3.02015
Kaby Lake (7th Gen)14nmSkylake4/835-91W200-SeriesLGA 1151DDR4PCIe Gen 3.02017
Coffee Lake (8th Gen)14nmSkylake6/1235-95W300-SeriesLGA 1151DDR4PCIe Gen 3.02017
Coffee Lake (9th Gen)14nmSkylake8/1635-95W300-SeriesLGA 1151DDR4PCIe Gen 3.02018
Comet Lake (10th Gen)14nmSkylake10/2035-125W400-SeriesLGA 1200DDR4PCIe Gen 3.02020
Rocket Lake (11th Gen)14nmCypress Cove8/1635-125W500-SeriesLGA 1200DDR4PCIe Gen 4.02021
Alder Lake (12th Gen)Intel 7Golden Cove (P-Core)
Gracemont (E-Core)		16/2435-125W600 SeriesLGA 1700/1800DDR5 / DDR4PCIe Gen 5.02021
Raptor Lake (13th Gen)Intel 7Raptor Cove (P-Core)
Gracemont (E-Core)		24/3235-125W700-SeriesLGA 1700/1800DDR5 / DDR4PCIe Gen 5.02022
Meteor Lake (14th Gen)Intel 4Redwood Cove (P-Core)
Crestmont (E-Core)		TBA35-125W800 Series?LGA 1851DDR5PCIe Gen 5.02023
Arrow Lake (15th Gen)Intel 20ALion Cove (P-Core)
Skymont (E-Core)		40/48TBA900-Series?LGA 1851DDR5PCIe Gen 5.02024
Lunar Lake (16th Gen)Intel 18ATBDTBATBA1000-Series?TBADDR5PCIe Gen 5.0?2025
Nova Lake (17th Gen)Intel 18ATBDTBATBA2000-Series?TBADDR5?PCIe Gen 6.0?2026

