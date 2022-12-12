Intel Docs Confirm LGA 1851 Socket For Meteor Lake-S Desktop CPUs & LPDDR5X-7500 Memory Support

Intel's website has content not accessibly available for public viewing, but ComputerBase located information on the sitemap disclosing information regarding Intel's next-gen Meteor Lake desktop CPUs which will get support on the latest LGA 1851 socket. The data lists information linking to a new CPU socket for the Meteor Lake desktop lineup & verifies the support for LPDDR5X-7500 memory.

Intel LGA 1851 Socket For Meteor Lake-S Desktop CPUs Confirmed Along With LPDDR5X-7500 Memory Support

The new LGA 1851 socket will house the new Intel Meteor Lake-S desktop CPUs. The socket is the exact dimensions as the LGA-1700 socket, with one slight difference. The IHS of the socket protrudes higher than previous sockets, which could ensure adequate room for Intel's new multi-tile technology. Another reason could be to avoid issues seen before with Intel's Alder Lake CPU deflecting and overheating due to strain from warping.

Intel LGA-1851 socket versus LGA-1700 socket. Image source: Benchlife

The information in the sitemap shows the following information, with a few highlighted areas showing the mentioned new socket.

There is also some valuable information from some of the links in the image above, such as (via Videocardz):

LGA 1851 Socket lga1851-mtl-ps-interposer-for-the-gen5-vr-test-tool

lga1851-mtl-ps-interposer-prototypes-internal-only Meteor Lake-S meteor-lake-p-lpddr5x-7500-x32-type-4-alpha-pdk-for-memory-suppliers

meteor-lake-m-lpddr5x-6400-type-4-alpha-pdk-for-memory-suppliers

meteor-lake-s-ddr5-beta-cpu-upgrade-for-memory-suppliers Arrow Lake-S arrow-lake-s-ddr5-qual-cpu-upgrade-for-memory-suppliers

With this information, we can conclude that Intel has verified the existence of the new LGA 1851 socket and the preparation that it will be compatible with Meteor Lake and Arrow Lake desktop processors, as signified by the "S" labeling used. Also, with the information listed, we can conclude that the company will support LPDDR5X-7500 memory. Intel's Arrow Lake CPU lineup is anticipated to support LPDDR5X-8400 memory and DDR5 UDIMM and SO-DIMM versions with support for ECC.

The latest Intel roadmap shows 18A ready for risk production by 2H 2024, which is ahead of schedule.

Intel 14th Gen Meteor Lake Desktop CPU Lineup (2024)

Intel's 14th Gen Meteor Lake-S Desktop CPUs will take a step back and reduce the number of P-Cores while retaining the number of E-Cores. The lineup listed in leaked charts includes five different SKU configurations with the top variants featuring up to 22 cores in a combination of 6 P-Cores and 16 E-Cores. The P-Cores on the Meteor Lake CPUs are based on the brand-new Redwood Cove architecture while the E-Cores will utilize the Crestmont design. Both of these are new and improved architecture as reported by Coelacanth-Dream a few weeks back.

The full list of configurations includes:

Meteor Lake-S 22 (6P + 16E) / 4 Xe Cores / 125W TDP

In addition to the SKUs, we also get to learn that all SKUs will feature at least 4 Xe Cores for the iGPU and that's going to offer 64 Execution Units or 512 ALUs. That's 2 Xe Cores less than the DG2-powered Arc A310 graphics card which is the lowest-tier discrete board in the family but an integrated GPU with this much capability will be on par or even better than the RDNA 2 iGPU on AMD's Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs. Only the top die configuration will have a 125W "Unlocked" SKU range while the rest will come in the standard "Non-K" and "T" series with 65W and 35W TDPs.

The one thing to note here is that the 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPUs will only be available in up to Core i7 parts and there will be no Core i9 part due to the lowered core count. The CPU will retain the Intel 4 (CPU) + TSMC N5 (tGPU) + TSMC N6 (SOC) process nodes.

Intel Mainstream CPU Generations Comparison:

Intel CPU Family Processor Process Processor Architecture Processors Cores/Threads (Max) TDPs Platform Chipset Platform Memory Support PCIe Support Launch Sandy Bridge (2nd Gen) 32nm Sandy Bridge 4/8 35-95W 6-Series LGA 1155 DDR3 PCIe Gen 2.0 2011 Ivy Bridge (3rd Gen) 22nm Ivy Bridge 4/8 35-77W 7-Series LGA 1155 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2012 Haswell (4th Gen) 22nm Haswell 4/8 35-84W 8-Series LGA 1150 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2013-2014 Broadwell (5th Gen) 14nm Broadwell 4/8 65-65W 9-Series LGA 1150 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2015 Skylake (6th Gen) 14nm Skylake 4/8 35-91W 100-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2015 Kaby Lake (7th Gen) 14nm Skylake 4/8 35-91W 200-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2017 Coffee Lake (8th Gen) 14nm Skylake 6/12 35-95W 300-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2017 Coffee Lake (9th Gen) 14nm Skylake 8/16 35-95W 300-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2018 Comet Lake (10th Gen) 14nm Skylake 10/20 35-125W 400-Series LGA 1200 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2020 Rocket Lake (11th Gen) 14nm Cypress Cove 8/16 35-125W 500-Series LGA 1200 DDR4 PCIe Gen 4.0 2021 Alder Lake (12th Gen) Intel 7 Golden Cove (P-Core)

Gracemont (E-Core) 16/24 35-125W 600 Series LGA 1700/1800 DDR5 / DDR4 PCIe Gen 5.0 2021 Raptor Lake (13th Gen) Intel 7 Raptor Cove (P-Core)

Gracemont (E-Core) 24/32 35-125W 700-Series LGA 1700/1800 DDR5 / DDR4 PCIe Gen 5.0 2022 Meteor Lake (14th Gen) Intel 4 Redwood Cove (P-Core)

Crestmont (E-Core) 22/28 35-125W 800 Series? LGA 1851 DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0 2023 Arrow Lake (15th Gen) Intel 20A Lion Cove (P-Core)

Skymont (E-Core) 24/32 TBA 900-Series? LGA 1851 DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0 2024 Lunar Lake (16th Gen) Intel 18A TBD TBA TBA 1000-Series? TBA DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0? 2025 Nova Lake (17th Gen) Intel 18A TBD TBA TBA 2000-Series? TBA DDR5? PCIe Gen 6.0? 2026

News Sources: ComputerBase, Intel, @harukaze5719 (Twitter), VideoCardz