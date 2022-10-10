Menu
AMD Ryzen 7000’s RDNA 2 iGPU Can Offer 20% Better Performance With 3 GHz Overclock, New AM5 BIOS Introduces AVX On/Off Switch

Hassan Mujtaba
Oct 10, 2022, 11:32 AM EDT

The AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs come with an integrated RDNA 2 GPU that can be overclocked up to 3 GHz with little effort with MSI's new BIOS.

MSI Demonstrates AMD Ryzen 7000 RDNA 2 iGPU 3 GHz Overclock, New AM5 BIOS With AVX On/Off Switch & More

In a new video published by MSI's in-house and legendary overclocker, TOPPC, we get to see some new features and tricks for AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs on the latest BIOS. First up, we have the thermal limit profiles tested with PBO Enhanced Mode. This is a new feature introduced by MSI on its X670E and X670 motherboard that really helps lower down the temperatures without comprising a lot on performance. We exclusively covered the feature in detail over here.

Related Story
AMD B650E & B650 Motherboards Launched, Starting at $159.99 US With No Board At The Promised $125 US MSRP In Sight

Secondly, MSI is also introducing AVX Control Options for AMD Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs on their AM5 motherboards. Currently, all AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs have AVX512 support set to enabled by default and there was no option to disable it. However, with the new BIOS, users can disable and enable all AVX modes (AVX2 / AVX512). We have also talked about how Ryzen 7000 CPUs AVX-512 capabilities make them the top option for game emulators such as RPCS3 (Sony PS3).

And the final option that MSI is giving is the option to enable RDNA 2 iGPU overclocking. All AMD Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs come with an integrated RDNA 2 GPU that features 2 compute units or a single WGP (128 cores).

By default, the iGPU is clocked at 2200 MHz or 2.2 GHz but with MSI's latest BIOS, users will get overclocking support within BIOS. However, it should be noted that the iGPU is sharing voltage with the CPU so overclocking the GPU can affect CPU overclocking & performance.

Related Story
AMD Improves CPU Power Efficiency In Linux OS With New P-State EPP Drivers

With that said, MSI showcases overclocks of up to 3 GHz on the AMD Ryzen 7000 iGPU. With a 3 GHz overclock using the JEDEC DDR5-4800 spec, the RDNA 2 chip can offer up to 20% higher GPU performance in 3DMark Fire Strike. If you are using DDR5-6000 memory than the higher memory bandwidth can lead to an additional 2% performance gain of up to 22% which is quite neat. Now it must be pointed out that the RDNA 2 iGPU on the Ryzen 7000 CPUs is in no way intended for gaming purposes but it will still be cool to see some benchmarks in games that the tiniest RDNA 2 GPU has to offer.

Subscribe
