Intel Core i9-13980HX CPU Powered MSI Raider GE78HX Laptop Matches High-End Desktop CPUs In Performance

Intel's Core i9-13980HX Raptor Lake-HX CPU has once again been spotted, this time inside an MSI Raider GE78HX laptop & offering high-end desktop-class performance out of the box.

There's a reason when we first leaked information about the Core i9-13980HX, we called it not just Intel's fastest laptop chip but the fastest laptop chip, period. The Intel Core i9-13980HX is going to be a monster of a chip, in terms of performance and the amount of power it would sip on laptops. But for those who want the best of the best, this is the way to go.

The Intel Core i9-13980HX Raptor Lake-HX CPU is designed to feature 8 P-Cores based on the Raptor Cove and 16 E-Cores based on the Gracemont architecture. The full configuration has 24 cores and 32 threads which is the same configuration as the desktop Core i9-13900K. The CPU comes with the same 36 MB of L3 cache and has a maximum turbo frequency of up to 5.6 GHz which is 600 MHz faster than the Core i9-12950HX/Core i9-12900HX CPUs. The CPU will be one of the several Raptor Lake-HX/H/P options launching at CES 2023.

The latest entry of the Intel Core i9-13980HX Raptor Lake-HX CPU was spotted by REHWK which shows MSI's Raider GE78HX laptop equipped with the chip along with 32 GB of DDR5 memory. It can be seen that the CPU boosts up to 5.56 GHz which is close to its max boost clock of 5.6 GHz.

In terms of performance, this is the best score we have seen of the Intel Core i9-13980HX CPU so far with the chip scoring 2097 points in single-core and 22062 points in the multi-core tests. ASUS and ACER's laptops with the Core i9-13980HX Raptor Lake-HX CPU also leaked out but their scores will differ due to different power targets and cooling designs. It looks like MSI so far has the best cooling design for this chip out of the bunch.

Intel Core i9-13980HX vs Laptop CPUs:

Intel Core i9-13980HX vs Laptop CPUs Geekbench Benchmark (Single-Core) Single-Core Score 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 Core i9-13980HX 2.1k Core i9-13900HX 2k Core i9-12900H 2k Core i9-12900HX 1.9k Core i9-13900HK 1.9k Core i9-12950HX 1.9k Core i7-12850HX 1.8k Core i7-13700H 1.8k Core i5-12600HX 1.6k Ryzen 9 6900HX 1.6k Core i9 11980HK 1.6k Ryzen 5980HX 1.5k Ryzen 9 5900HX 1.4k

Intel Core i9-13980HX vs Laptop CPUs Geekbench Benchmark (Multi-Core) Multi-Core Score 0 5000 10000 15000 20000 25000 30000 0 5000 10000 15000 20000 25000 30000 Core i9-13980HX 22.1k Core i9-13900HX 20.9k Core i9-12900HX 16k Core i9-12900H 14.5k Core i9-12950HX 13.7k Core i9-13900HK 12.4k Core i7-12850HX 12k Core i7-13700H 10.8k Ryzen 9 6900HX 10.2k Core i9 11980HK 9.1k Ryzen 5980HX 8.2k Core i5-12600HX 8k Ryzen 9 5900HX 7.6k

Intel Core i9-13980HX vs Desktop CPUs:

Intel Core i9-13980HX vs Desktop CPUs Geekbench Benchmark (Single-Core) Single-Core 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 Core i9-13900KS 2.3k Core i9-13900K 2.2k Ryzen 9 7900X 2.2k Ryzen 9 7950X 2.2k Ryzen 7 7700X 2.2k Ryzen 5 7600X 2.2k Core i9-13980HX 2.1k Core i9-13900 2.1k Core i9-12900KS 2.1k Core i9-13900HX 2k Core i7-13700K 2k Core i5-13600K 1.9k Core i9-12900K 1.9k Core i7-12700K 1.9k M2 Max 1.9k M1 Max 1.8k Core i5-12600K 1.7k Ryzen 9 5950X 1.7k Ryzen 7 5800X 1.7k Ryzen 9 5900X 1.7k Ryzen 5 5600X 1.6k

Intel Core i9-13980HX vs Desktop CPUs Geekbench Benchmark (Multi-Core) Multi-Core 0 5000 10000 15000 20000 25000 30000 0 5000 10000 15000 20000 25000 30000 Core i9-13900KS 26.8k Core i9-13900K 24.3k Ryzen 9 7950X 24.4k Core i9-13980HX 22.1k Core i9-13900HX 20.9k Core i9-13900 20.1k Core i7-13700K 19.8k Core i9-12900KS 19k Core i9-12900K 17.3k Ryzen 9 5950X 16.5k Core i5-13600K 16.1k M2 Max 14.6k Core i7-12700K 14.1k Ryzen 9 5900X 14k M1 Max 12.3k Core i5-12600K 11.6k Ryzen 5 7600X 11.4k Ryzen 7 5800X 10.3k Ryzen 5 5600X 8.2k

Anyways, coming back to the performance scores, the Intel Core i9-13980HX Raptor Lake-HX CPU just tears things up. It is definitely faster than the desktop Core i7-13700K and the Ryzen 9 7900X but also manages to come really close to the Ryzen 9 7950X which is AMD's top Zen 4 desktop CPU right now.

This is very impressive and we can't wait to see laptops with the chip on retail shelves although they will come at a hefty premium around $3000-$4000 US. The plus side is that they'll get coupled up with some of the fastest GPUs on the market, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series, making for one hell of a portable gaming machine. MSI is also preparing its Titan GT77 HX Laptop with the world's first 4K/144Hz Mini LED display that will be unveiled at CES 2023 and will be equipped with the Intel Raptor Lake-HX CPUs.

News Source: Videocardz