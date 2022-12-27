NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU Specs & Benchmarks Leak: 20% Faster Than RTX 3080 Ti

Hassan Mujtaba
Copy Shortlink

NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU specifications and benchmarks have leaked out within the Geekbench 5 database.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU Is 20% Faster Than The Flagship Ampere Mobility GPU

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU has been spotted within ACER's next-gen Predator 'PH16-71' laptop which features some high-end specifications including the Core i9-13900HX Raptor Lake-HX CPU with 24 cores and 32 threads. The laptop is equipped with 32 GB DDR5 memory and should be one high-end machine designed for enthusiast gamers.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Graphics Cards Listed For Over $1000 US In China

As for the GPU, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU was no mystery since we had already confirmed it in our previous leak. The graphics chip features a total of 58 SMs of 7424 cores & a memory configuration that includes a 12 GB GDDR6 capacity running across a 192-bit interface. The GPU is the Ada AD104 design which is the same chip used by the upcoming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Desktop graphics card but a cut-down version of it. In fact, the GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU comes with almost 24% lower cores than the desktop RTX 4080 graphics card. The GPU clocked up to 2010 MHz during the benchmark run.

In terms of performance, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU scored an impressive 20% performance jump over the RTX 3080 Ti which is the fastest Ampere Laptop chip. Compared to NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, the successor is around 29% faster which is decent but expect to see slightly better performance in the final revision. With that said, there's also the RTX 4090 which should take up the top spot in the lineup and should be a good 30-40% faster than the RTX 3080 Ti.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 OpenCL (Geekbench 5) Benchmark
Score
0
65980
131960
197940
263920
329900
395880
0
65980
131960
197940
263920
329900
395880
RTX 4090
395.9k
RTX 4080
248.9k
RTX 3090 Ti
229.7k
RX 7900 XTX
228.6k
RTX 3090
204.9k
RTX 3080 Ti
201.4k
RTX 3080
181.1k
RTX 4080 (Laptop)
178k
RX 6900 XT
170k
RTX 3080 Ti (Laptop)
148.5k
RTX 2080 Ti
145.3k
RTX 3080 (Laptop)
138.4k
RTX 3070 (Laptop)
122k
RTX 3060 (Laptop)
98.7k

As per the previous report, NVIDIA's Ada GeForce RTX 40 series laptop GPUs will offer up to a 30% performance improvement over their predecessors while adding the latest features such as DLSS3 and enhanced ray tracing performance. According to the product roadmap, we are seeing a lot of SKUs, getting announced in January, that is coupled with Intel's upcoming Raptor Lake-H CPU series. This means that Intel will also be announcing its Raptor Lake-H mobility CPU series at CES and the NVIDIA RTX 40 / Raptor Lake-H combo laptops will be among the first to market by the end of January/early February.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Ada Laptop GPUs 'Rumored':

GPU NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050
Process NodeTSMC 4NTSMC 4NTSMC 4NTSMC 4NTSMC 4N
GPU CoreAD103AD104AD106AD107AD107
GPU SKUGN21-X11GN21-X9GN21-X6GN21-X4GN21-X2
VRAM16 GB12 GB8 GB8 GB6 GB
Base Clock (Standard TGP)~1.59 GHz~1.86 GHz~2.07 GHzTBD~2.37 GHz
Boost Clock (Standard TGP)~2.04 GHz~2.28 GHz~2.17 GHzTBD~2.37 GHz
TBP150-175W (+25W DB)150-175W (+25W DB)115-140W (+25W DB)115-140W (+25W DB)
85W (+10W DB)		115-140W (+25W DB)
85W (+10W DB)

News Source: Benchleaks

Share this story

Deal of the Day

Further Reading

Comments

 