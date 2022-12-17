Intel Core i9-13980HX ‘Raptor Lake-HX’ CPU To Be The World’s Fastest Laptop Chip With 24 Cores at 5.6 GHz

Intel's Raptor Lake-HX lineup will be unveiled at CES 2023 and will include the Core i9-13980HX, the fastest laptop CPU to date with 24 cores.

Intel Raptor Lake-HX CPU Family To Feature World's Fastest Core i9-13980HX Laptop CPU With 24 Cores & Up To 5.6 GHz Clock Frequency

So far, we know about five Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake-HX Laptop SKUs which were leaked a while back. The lineup was initially going to feature up to a Core i9-13900HX with 24 cores, 32 threads & up to 5.4 GHz clock speeds but Intel has decided to design a 'Halo' SKU which will sit a tier above & offer the fastest performance of any laptop CPU out there.

Meet the Intel Core i9-13980HX, this monster of a CPU is designed to feature 8 P-Cores based on the Raptor Cove and 16 E-Cores based on the Gracemont architecture. The full configuration has 24 cores and 32 threads which is the same configuration as the desktop Core i9-13900K. The CPU also comes with the same 36 MB of L3 cache and has a maximum turbo frequency of up to 5.6 GHz which is 600 MHz faster than the Core i9-12950HX/Core i9-12900HX CPUs.

Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900K Gets High-Res & Beautiful CPU Die Shot (Image Credits: Fritzchens Fritz)

In addition to the Raptor Lake-HX lineup, the standard Intel Raptor Lake-P family will include the high-end Core i9-13900HK leading the pack with 14 cores (6+8 configuration), a total of 24 MB L3 cache and up to 5.4 GHz clock speeds. This CPU will also offer a 400 MHz clock increase over 12th Gen predecessors such as the Core i9-12900HK.

Both high-end Intel Core i9 Raptor Lake Laptop lineups will be equipped with flagship designs that will be unveiled at CES 2023 along with higher-end NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series graphics options. We can also expect the use of some premium cooling techniques on the laptops since CPUs with this kind of specifications are going to run a bit hot and will require a lot of power than standard chips. Intel's Raptor Lake-HX CPU lineup will be positioned directly against AMD's Dragon Range Laptop CPU lineup which is also expected to reuse desktop silicon on laptops with up to 16 cores and 32 threads.

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Mobility CPU Lineup:

CPU Name Process / Architecture Family Cores/Threads Base Clock Boost Clock GPU Cores TDP (PL1) Core i9-13900HX Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-HX 24 (8+16) 3.9 GHz 5.4 GHz 32 EU 55W Core i7-13700HX Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-HX 16 (8+8) 3.7 GHz 5.0 GHz 32 EU 55W Core i5-13650HX Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-HX 14 (6+8) 3.6 GHz 4.9 GHz 32 EU 55W Core i5-13500HX Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-HX 14 (6+8) 3.5 GHz 4.7 GHz 32 EU 55W Core i3-13450HX Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-HX 12 (6+4) 3.4 GHz 4.6 GHz 32 EU 55W Core i9-13900HK Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-H 14 (6+8) TBD 5.4 GHz 96 EUs 45W Core i7-13700H Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-H 14 (6+8) TBD 5.0 GHz 96 EUs 45W Core i7-13620H Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-H TBD TBD TBD TBD 45W Core i5-13500H Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-H 12 (4+8) TBD TBD TBD 45W Core i5-13420H Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-H TBD TBD TBD TBD 45W Core i7-1370P Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-P 14/20 1.9 GHz 5.0 GHz TBD 28W