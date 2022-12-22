Intel Core i9-13980HX Flagship Raptor Lake-HX CPU Spotted In ASUS’s Next-Gen ROG STRIX Laptop

Hassan Mujtaba
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake-HX High-End Laptop CPU Lineup Leaks Out, Core i9-13900HX Flagship With 24 Cores & 5.4 GHz Clocks 1

Intel's super-fast Core i9-13980HX Raptor Lake-HX CPU which will power some of the fastest next-gen gaming laptops has been spotted.

ASUS Preps Next-Gen ROG STRIX Laptop With Intel's Ultra-Fast Core i9-13980HX Raptor Lake-HX Flagship CPU

Just a few days ago, we exclusively reported that Intel was working on the Core i9-13980HX CPU that aims to be the fastest laptop chip on the planet when it launches. Now a laptop from ASUS featuring the chip has possibly appeared within the Geekbench 5 database but before we take a look at that, let's talk specifications for this insanity of a chip.

The Intel Core i9-13980HX Raptor Lake-HX CPU is designed to feature 8 P-Cores based on the Raptor Cove and 16 E-Cores based on the Gracemont architecture. The full configuration has 24 cores and 32 threads which is the same configuration as the desktop Core i9-13900K. The CPU comes with the same 36 MB of L3 cache and has a maximum turbo frequency of up to 5.6 GHz which is 600 MHz faster than the Core i9-12950HX/Core i9-12900HX CPUs. The CPU will be one of the several Raptor Lake-HX/H/P options launching at CES 2023.

So coming to the Geekbench 5 leak, the CPU can be seen running inside an ASUS 'ROG Strix G634JZ' laptop which additionally features 64 GB of DDR5 memory. Now the rest of the specifications aren't known but the power plan was set to 'Turbo'. In terms of performance, the CPU scored 1970 points in single-core and 20826 points in multi-core tests. This is more or less similar to the 13900HX CPU result which we covered just a few days ago. This kind of performance puts laptops on par with modern-day enthusiast-grade CPUs such as the Core i7-13700K or the Ryzen 9 7900X.

However, the score seems slightly underwhelming since the 13980HX should be offering better performance than the 13900HX due to its 200 MHz higher clock speed. One possibility is that the ASUS ROG STRIX laptop doesn't meet the thermal design for the Core i9-13980HX and it could be thermally throttled. The second possibility is that we are looking at the performance that lags behind due to the power limits of this certain laptop.

This could also very well be an engineering sample or a prototype laptop design that isn't designed for retail use. In any case, we know that cooling the Core i9-13980HX will be a difficult job for laptop makers to work with and laptops are known to be severely constrained in terms of power versus the desktop offerings. This also won't be the first time when a higher-tier chip performs similarly to a lower-tier chip due to thermal throttling.

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Mobility CPU Lineup:

CPU NameProcess / ArchitectureFamilyCores/ThreadsBase ClockBoost ClockGPU CoresTDP (PL1)
Core i9-13980HXIntel 10 / Raptor LakeRPL-HX24 (8+16)TBD5.6 GHz32 EU55W
Core i9-13900HXIntel 10 / Raptor LakeRPL-HX24 (8+16)3.9 GHz5.4 GHz32 EU55W
Core i7-13700HXIntel 10 / Raptor LakeRPL-HX16 (8+8)3.7 GHz5.0 GHz32 EU55W
Core i5-13650HXIntel 10 / Raptor LakeRPL-HX14 (6+8)3.6 GHz4.9 GHz32 EU55W
Core i5-13500HXIntel 10 / Raptor LakeRPL-HX14 (6+8)3.5 GHz4.7 GHz32 EU55W
Core i3-13450HXIntel 10 / Raptor LakeRPL-HX10 (6+4)3.4 GHz4.6 GHz32 EU55W
Core i9-13900HKIntel 10 / Raptor LakeRPL-H14 (6+8)TBD5.4 GHz96 EUs45W
Core i7-13700HIntel 10 / Raptor LakeRPL-H14 (6+8)TBD5.0 GHz96 EUs45W
Core i7-13620HIntel 10 / Raptor LakeRPL-H10 (6+4)TBD4.9 GHzTBD45W
Core i5-13500HIntel 10 / Raptor LakeRPL-H10 (6+4)TBD4.7 GHzTBD45W
Core i5-13420HIntel 10 / Raptor LakeRPL-H8 (4+4)TBD4.6 GHzTBD45W
Core i7-1370PIntel 10 / Raptor LakeRPL-P14/201.9 GHz5.0 GHzTBD28W

News Source: Benchleaks

