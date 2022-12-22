Intel Core i9-13980HX Flagship Raptor Lake-HX CPU Spotted In ASUS’s Next-Gen ROG STRIX Laptop

Intel's super-fast Core i9-13980HX Raptor Lake-HX CPU which will power some of the fastest next-gen gaming laptops has been spotted.

ASUS Preps Next-Gen ROG STRIX Laptop With Intel's Ultra-Fast Core i9-13980HX Raptor Lake-HX Flagship CPU

Just a few days ago, we exclusively reported that Intel was working on the Core i9-13980HX CPU that aims to be the fastest laptop chip on the planet when it launches. Now a laptop from ASUS featuring the chip has possibly appeared within the Geekbench 5 database but before we take a look at that, let's talk specifications for this insanity of a chip.

The Intel Core i9-13980HX Raptor Lake-HX CPU is designed to feature 8 P-Cores based on the Raptor Cove and 16 E-Cores based on the Gracemont architecture. The full configuration has 24 cores and 32 threads which is the same configuration as the desktop Core i9-13900K. The CPU comes with the same 36 MB of L3 cache and has a maximum turbo frequency of up to 5.6 GHz which is 600 MHz faster than the Core i9-12950HX/Core i9-12900HX CPUs. The CPU will be one of the several Raptor Lake-HX/H/P options launching at CES 2023.

So coming to the Geekbench 5 leak, the CPU can be seen running inside an ASUS 'ROG Strix G634JZ' laptop which additionally features 64 GB of DDR5 memory. Now the rest of the specifications aren't known but the power plan was set to 'Turbo'. In terms of performance, the CPU scored 1970 points in single-core and 20826 points in multi-core tests. This is more or less similar to the 13900HX CPU result which we covered just a few days ago. This kind of performance puts laptops on par with modern-day enthusiast-grade CPUs such as the Core i7-13700K or the Ryzen 9 7900X.

Intel Raptor Lake Laptop CPUs Geekbench Benchmark (Single-Core) Single-Core Score 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 Core i9-13900HX 2k Core i9-13980HX 2k Core i9-12900H 2k Core i9-12900HX 1.9k Core i9-13900HK 1.9k Core i9-12950HX 1.9k Core i7-12850HX 1.8k Core i7-13700H 1.8k Core i5-12600HX 1.6k Ryzen 9 6900HX 1.6k Core i9 11980HK 1.6k Ryzen 5980HX 1.5k Ryzen 9 5900HX 1.4k

Intel Raptor Lake Laptop CPUs Geekbench Benchmark (Multi-Core) Multi-Core Score 0 5000 10000 15000 20000 25000 30000 0 5000 10000 15000 20000 25000 30000 Core i9-13900HX 20.9k Core i9-13980HX 20.8k Core i9-12900HX 16k Core i9-12900H 14.5k Core i9-12950HX 13.7k Core i9-13900HK 12.4k Core i7-12850HX 12k Core i7-13700H 10.8k Ryzen 9 6900HX 10.2k Core i9 11980HK 9.1k Ryzen 5980HX 8.2k Core i5-12600HX 8k Ryzen 9 5900HX 7.6k

However, the score seems slightly underwhelming since the 13980HX should be offering better performance than the 13900HX due to its 200 MHz higher clock speed. One possibility is that the ASUS ROG STRIX laptop doesn't meet the thermal design for the Core i9-13980HX and it could be thermally throttled. The second possibility is that we are looking at the performance that lags behind due to the power limits of this certain laptop.

Lower score than the 13900HX. Checked the clocks and well it's barely boosting beyond 5.2 GHz which means ASUS's design is power-limited or thermally throttled. 13980HX should boost up to 5.6 on a properly designed laptop. https://t.co/OfpBbn9FuP pic.twitter.com/wBjMlzApsj — Hassan Mujtaba (@hms1193) December 22, 2022

This could also very well be an engineering sample or a prototype laptop design that isn't designed for retail use. In any case, we know that cooling the Core i9-13980HX will be a difficult job for laptop makers to work with and laptops are known to be severely constrained in terms of power versus the desktop offerings. This also won't be the first time when a higher-tier chip performs similarly to a lower-tier chip due to thermal throttling.

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Mobility CPU Lineup:

CPU Name Process / Architecture Family Cores/Threads Base Clock Boost Clock GPU Cores TDP (PL1) Core i9-13980HX Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-HX 24 (8+16) TBD 5.6 GHz 32 EU 55W Core i9-13900HX Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-HX 24 (8+16) 3.9 GHz 5.4 GHz 32 EU 55W Core i7-13700HX Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-HX 16 (8+8) 3.7 GHz 5.0 GHz 32 EU 55W Core i5-13650HX Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-HX 14 (6+8) 3.6 GHz 4.9 GHz 32 EU 55W Core i5-13500HX Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-HX 14 (6+8) 3.5 GHz 4.7 GHz 32 EU 55W Core i3-13450HX Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-HX 10 (6+4) 3.4 GHz 4.6 GHz 32 EU 55W Core i9-13900HK Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-H 14 (6+8) TBD 5.4 GHz 96 EUs 45W Core i7-13700H Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-H 14 (6+8) TBD 5.0 GHz 96 EUs 45W Core i7-13620H Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-H 10 (6+4) TBD 4.9 GHz TBD 45W Core i5-13500H Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-H 10 (6+4) TBD 4.7 GHz TBD 45W Core i5-13420H Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-H 8 (4+4) TBD 4.6 GHz TBD 45W Core i7-1370P Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-P 14/20 1.9 GHz 5.0 GHz TBD 28W

News Source: Benchleaks