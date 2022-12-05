Laptops With Intel’s Powerful Raptor Lake Mobile CPUs Will Be Coming In Early 2023, Roadmap Detailed

A tweet by a relatively new leaker provides additional details to something we have already confirmed for our readers: that Intel's Raptor Lake CPUs are coming to laptops early next year. The leaker (via Videocardz) also validates another older exclusive: that Intel will be launching its HEDT Xeon family of CPUs will be launching in February 2023. It looks like Intel has quietly been preparing to start clawing back market share from AMD and 2023 is going to have a very eventful first quarter in terms of product roadmap.

Intel's Raptor Lake and NVIDIA's RTX 4000 series mobile GPUs will make a lethal combo

Now lets begin with the first order of business, the Raptor Lake mobile lineup will be announced on 3rd January at CES and according to our information the time is 9:00 AM pacific (something we have already leaked almost half a month back). Intel will be launching the Raptor Lake-H/HX lineup, Raptor Lake-P, Raptor Lake-U and Alder Lake-N (for lowe power applications).

Raptor Lake-H/HX

発表発売 2023/1/3 6:00 Raptor Lake-P

発表 2023/1/3 6:00

発売 2023/1/29 6:00 Raptor Lake-U

発表 2023/1/3 6:00

発売 2023/3/1-3/15 Alder Lake-N

発表発売 2023/1/3 6:00 — TLC (@leaf_hobby) November 30, 2022

Raptor Lake significantly improves upon Alder Lake and is an exceptionally powerful micro architecture that is designed to take aim at AMD's mobility market share. As I already talked about in an older exclusive, Raptor Lake CPUs will be powering a lot of laptops containing NVIDIA's next-generation RTX 4000 series mobility graphics cards - which will make them some of the most powerful mobile laptops on the planet.

NVIDIA will be launching the following GPUs at CES: RTX 4080 Ti/4090 Mobility with 16GB vRAM, RTX 4080 Mobility with 12GB vRAM, RTX 4070 Mobility with 8GB vRAM, RTX 4060 Mobility with 8GB vRAM, RTX 4050 Mobility with 6GB vRAM and an RTX 3050 with 6GB vRAM. Keep in mind the exact nomenclature could change but the underlying devices ie the GN21-X9, GN21-X6, GN21-X4, GN21-X2 and the RTX 3050 6GB will remain the same.

Intel will also be launching Xeon-WS HEDT processors in Q1 2023

Now lets talk about the HEDT/workstation side of things. Sapphire Rapids is also finally arriving in early 2023 and while the date for the MAX lineup was already confirmed, the full launch is actually a bit later. While the leaker only mentions the rough range of the commercial and entry workstation lineup, we have the launch and sales date for that as well.

Intel Sapphire Rapids-WS / W790 Unveil - February 18, 2023

February 18, 2023 Intel Sapphire Rapids-WS / W790 Sales - April 2023

The Fishhawk Falls platform (Intel Sapphire Rapids WS Xeon) is going to be the next-gen ecosystem featuring 8-Channel DDR5-4400 (1DPC) / DDR5-4800 (2DPC) and up to 112 PCIe Gen 5.0 lanes. These will come with ECC support and up to 4 TB DDR5 memory is possible (theoretically). There's also a good chance that we might see dual-socket SPR Expert Workstation motherboards that would boost the core count per platform to 112 cores, almost double the amount featured on AMD's flagship Threadripper, the 5995WX (64 Zen 3 cores). To sum things up:

Intel 'Expert' Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPUs

Up To 56 Cores / 112 Threads

LGA 4677 Socket Support (Possible Dual-Socket Motherboards)

112 PCIe Gen 5.0 Lanes

8-Channel DDR5 Memory (Up To 4 TB)

Intel Sapphire Rapids-WS Xeon Workstation CPU Lineup Specs:

CPU Name Architecture Process Node Cores / Threads Base Clock Max Boost L3 Cache Memory Support Max PCIe Gen5 Lanes TDP Xeon W9-3495X Golden Cove (MCM) 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' 56/112 1.9 GHz 4.8 GHz 105 MB 8-Channel DDR5 112 Gen 5 350W Xeon W9-3475X Golden Cove (MCM) 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' 36/72 2.2 GHz 4.8 GHz 82.5 MB 8-Channel DDR5 112 Gen 5 300W Xeon W7-3465X Golden Cove (MCM) 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' 28/56 2.5 GHz 4.8 GHz 75.0 MB 8-Channel DDR5 112 Gen 5 300W Xeon W7-3455 Golden Cove (MCM) 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' 24/48 2.5 GHz 4.8 GHz 67.5 MB 8-Channel DDR5 112 Gen 5 270W Xeon W7-3445 Golden Cove (MCM) 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' 20/40 2.6 GHz 4.8 GHz 52.5 MB 8-Channel DDR5 112 Gen 5 270W Xeon W5-3435X Golden Cove (MCM) 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' 16/32 2.1 GHz 4.7GHz 45.0 MB 8-Channel DDR5 112 Gen 5 270W Xeon W5-3433 Golden Cove (MCM) 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' 16/32 2.0 GHz 4.2 GHz 45.0 MB 8-Channel DDR5 112 Gen 5 220W Xeon W5-3425 Golden Cove (MCM) 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' 12/24 3.2 GHz 4.6 GHz 30.0 MB 8-Channel DDR5 112 Gen 5 270W Xeon W5-3423 Golden Cove (MCM) 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' 12/24 2.1 GHz 4.2 GHz 30.0 MB 8-Channel DDR5 112 Gen 5 220W Xeon W7-2495X Golden Cove (Mono) 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' 24/48 2.5 GHz 4.8 GHz 45.0 MB 4-Channel DDR5 64 Gen 5 225W Xeon W7-2475X Golden Cove (Mono) 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' 20/40 2.6 GHz 4.8 GHz 37.5 MB 4-Channel DDR5 64 Gen 5 225W Xeon W5-2465X Golden Cove (Mono) 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' 16/32 3.1 GHz 4.7GHz 33.7 MB 4-Channel DDR5 64 Gen 5 200W Xeon W5-2445X Golden Cove (Mono) 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' 12/24 3.2 GHz 4.6 GHz 30.0 MB 4-Channel DDR5 64 Gen 5 200W Xeon W5-2445 Golden Cove (Mono) 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' 10/20 3.1 GHz 4.6 GHz 26.2 MB 4-Channel DDR5 64 Gen 5 175W Xeon W5-2435 Golden Cove (Mono) 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' 8/16 3.1 GHz 4.5 GHz 22.5 MB 4-Channel DDR5 64 Gen 5 165W Xeon W3-2425 Golden Cove (Mono) 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' 6/12 3.0 GHz 4.4 GHz 15.0 MB 4-Channel DDR5 64 Gen 5 130W Xeon W3-2423 Golden Cove (Mono) 10nm ESF 'Intel 7' 6/6 2.1 GHz 4.2 GHz 15.0 MB 4-Channel DDR5 64 Gen 5 110W