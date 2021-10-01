Intel Core i9-12900K Spotted Running on Z690 AORUS Tachyon Motherboard & DDR5-8000 Memory

Intel's flagship Core i9-12900K Alder Lake CPU has been spotted running on the Z690 AORUS Tachyon motherboard along with some super speedy DDR5 memory in pictures published by REHWK.

Intel Core i9-12900K Spotted With Z690 AORUS Tachyon Motherboard & DDR5-8000 Memory

While we don't get any pictures of the test platform itself, REHWK has provided CPU-z screenshots of the test platform which include the Intel Core i9-12900K CPU, a Z690 AORUS Tachyon board, and 16 GB of DDR5 memory running at overclocked specs. REHWK also previously posted benchmarks of the Core i9-12900K in Cinebench R23 where it scored over 30,000 points in the multi-core bench.

ADATA Launches Industrial-Level DDR5 Memory Solutions

The CPU-z screenshots show the Intel Core i9-12900K which is made evident by its 125W TDP and 16 core (8+8) configuration. The motherboard used is the upcoming Z690 AORUS Tachyon that is Gigabyte's flagship overclocking motherboard and a successor to the SOC series and the Tachyon Z590. What's worth noting here is that while the motherboard features AORUS branded DDR5-4800 memory which features the standard CL40 timings, that has been overclocked to DDR5-8000 with timings set to CL50-50-50-125-150-2T.

Do note that the top XMP profile for the kit is listed at DDR4-6400 and features CL38-38-38-76-125-2T timings. This is only specific to AORUS's DDR5 memory kits.

No memory benchmarks are provided but this does show us the overclocking capability of the upcoming DDR5 memory kits. Certain memory makers have even pointed at speeds past 10,000 Mbps using ultra-high voltages that exceed 2V. It looks like each motherboard will spec their Z690 board with respective memory specifications. Komachi provided a list of ASUS Z690 motherboards that feature both DDR5 and DDR4 memory sporting speeds of up to DDR5-6400 Mbps and DDR5-5333 Mbps, respectively.

F-GAMING : DDR5-6400.

PRIME-A : DDR5-6000.

TUF PLUS WIFI D4 : DDR4-5333.

A-GAMING WIFI D4 : DDR4-5333. — 遠坂小町@Komachi (@KOMACHI_ENSAKA) October 1, 2021

Intel's Alder Lake Desktop CPUs will feature both DDR5 and DDR4 memory controllers and 600-series motherboards will also come with DDR5/DDR4 specific options. High-end motherboards will retain DDR5 while the more mainstream offerings will open up DDR4 support too. The Intel Alder Lake CPU lineup is expected to launch in November along with the respective Z690 platform and DDR5 memory kits.