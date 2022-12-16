AORUS B650E Tachyon Motherboard Pictured, Designed To Push DDR5 Memory To The Extreme

AORUS's high-end and extreme overclocking-ready B650E Tachyon motherboard has finally been unveiled by professional overclocker, SkatterBencher.

AORUS B650E Tacyhon Is Ready To Showcase The True Potential of DDR5 Memory Overclocking on the AMD AM5 Platform

It's been several months since AMD introduced its AM5 platform. The B650(E) platform hit store shelves back in October so it has been over two months since then. During the pre-launch, AMD partners such as Gigabyte announced that they were working on their high-end boards with full support for extreme DDR5 overclocking. These boards were missing on the X670(E) lineup but it looks like AORUS decided to use the prowess of the B650(E) chipset and use that specifically for their best DDR5 overclocking motherboard.

During the AM4 generation, we saw several extreme memory overclocking motherboards with dual-DIMM designs geared for memory overclocking. MSI was among the top of these offerings with its B550 MEG Unify-X series design but it looks like AORUS has taken the lead on the AM5 platform with its B650E Tachyon.

Talking about specs, the AORUS B650E Tachyon motherboard comes with a very solid power delivery that is cooled by two large heatsinks, and the AM5 CPU socket is powered by a single connector (8-Pin EPS). The motherboard has all the useful Gen 5.0 M.2 and Gen 5.0 slots. The motherboard has four M.2 slots and two PCIe x16 slots (1x Gen 5 + 1x Gen 4). There are four storage ports (SATA III) and the motherboard has all the essential overclocking & tuning options available. The voltage measuring points and BIOS switches are located next to the right-angled connector (24-Pin EPS) while the BCLK adjustment switches & the DEBUG LED are located below the PCH.

Will Gigabyte Have A Tachyon Motherboard For AM5? Gigabyte's Sofos Oikonomou has stated that there will indeed be a Tachyon motherboard based on the AM5 socket but it will be based on a different chipset, not the X670 so we are likely looking at a B650(E) product. — Hassan Mujtaba (@hms1193) August 4, 2022

The AORUS B650E Tachyon definitely looks like one proper motherboard for DDR5 memory overclocking and it will be interesting to see how the AM5 platform stacks up to the Intel LGA 1700/1800 platform which has pushed memory speeds beyond 10 Gb/s. There are no details regarding pricing or launch yet but we can expect the motherboard to hit retail around Q1 23.

