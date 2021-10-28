Intel Core i9-12900K Overclocked To 6.8 GHz On ASRock’s Next-Gen Z690 Aqua OC Motherboard, Breaks Several World Records

During the Innovation Event, Intel showcased the overclocking prowess of its Alder Lake Core i9-12900K CPU by achieving several world records.

Intel Crushes Several World Records By Overclocking The Alder Lake Core i9-12900K To 6.8 GHz

The Intel Core i9-12900K Alder Lake flagship CPU is going to be an insane chip out of the box but what makes it even better is its overclocking capabilities. For demonstrating the CPU overclocking capabilities, Intel invited renowned overclocker, Allen Golibersuch aka Splave to the event. We have seen some impressive overclocking records from Splave for previous launches & the Alder Lake OC is another great achievement by him.

For the demonstration, Splave used the ASRock Z690 Aqua OC Edition motherboard which is one of ASRock's upcoming flagship designs that will rock a liquid cooling water block. A pair of Klevv DDR5-4800 memory was used that was overclocked to DDR5-6200 with CL34 timings, a Reaktor 3.0 pot is used for cooling with LN2 while the entire system was powered by a 1600W EVGA SuperNova PSU. Since the ASRock Z690 OC comes with a dual DIMM design, it tends to offer better memory OC vs standard motherboards but this overclocking configuration was specifically done to push the CPU.

The Intel Core i9-12900K was then pushed to an impressive 6.8 GHz OC across all 8 Performance cores which are based on the Golden Cove architecture. The Efficiency cores were also pushed to an impressive 5.3 GHz which gives us a 31% frequency jump on the P-Cores over stock and a 36% jump for the E-Cores.

There were several new world records that were achieved with this overclocked Intel Core i9-12900K. In Geekbench 4, the system achieved 2740 points in single-core and 26,649 points in multi-core tests. In Geekbech 4, the system achieved 11,669 points in single-core and 93,232 points in multi-core tests. Finally, we have XTU 2.0 where the chip achieved a score of 12,765 points but at a slightly reduced 6.7 GHz overclock to maintain stability.

Benchmark Score Single-Core Multi-Core XTU 2.0 12,765 N/A N/A Geekbench 4 - 11,669 93,232 Geekbench 5 - 2,740 26,649

We have used Geekbench 5 for comparison against other chips and the Core i9-12900K at 6.8 GHz is 47% faster than the Core i9-11900K and 62% faster than the Ryzen 9 5950X on their stock speed. In Multi-core tests, the Core i9-12900K at 6.8 GHz is 60% faster than the Ryzen 9 5950X at its stock speed. If we compare the fastest overclocked results for the Ryzen 9 5950X, the Core i9-12900K at 6.8 GHz still ends up 27% faster in multi-core and 29% faster in single-core tests. Versus the fastest Geekbench 5 LN2 results for the Core i9-11900K, the Core i9-12900K at 6.8 GHz is 19% faster in ST and an insane 95% faster in multi-core tests.



























Intel Alder Lake CPUs will be available in the retail segment next week and chips such as the unlocked Core i9-12900K will feature a range of overclocking enhancements for overclockers and enthusiasts which you can read more about over here.