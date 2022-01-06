ASRock Z690 Aqua & Z690 Aqua OC Limited Edition Motherboards Launched: Factory Fitted With Enhanced Thermal Velocity Boost BIOS For Intel Core i9-12900KS

ASRock has unleashed its two limited edition overclocking motherboards, the Z690 Aqua and Z690 Aqua OC.

ASRock Z690 Aqua OC & Z690 Aqua Motherboards Launched: Intel Core i9-12900KS Overclocking Ready

Both motherboards are factory fitted with the latest overclock-ready BIOS for the Intel Core i9-12900KS which will push performance further through the Enhanced Thermal Velocity Boost technology. The Intel Core i9-12900KS will be the fastest Alder Lake CPU with a maximum core clock of 5.5 GHz and 5.2 GHz across all P-Cores. Overclockers are really going to push the Intel Alder Lake CPUs to the next level using ASRock Z690 Aqua OC motherboard.

ASRock Launches DeskMeet 8-Liter Mini PC Series In Intel B660 & AMD X300 Options

ASRock is also going to release the Enhanced Thermal Velocity Boost feature on a range of Z690 and B660 motherboards through BIOS that's already available.

⚠️ New BIOS for Intel 600 Series Motherboards ⚠️ B660M-HDV

H610M-HDV/M.2

Z690 Steel Legend WiFi 6E Update Intel Microcode

Added Intel Enhanced Thermal Velocity Boost option for 12900KS processor. Link:https://t.co/Q0Amof8uC8 — r/ASRock (@redditASRock) January 5, 2022

Press Release: Leading global motherboard manufacturer, ASRock, is proud to announce its latest Z690 flagship motherboard, the ASRock Z690 AQUA. Designed to unlock the best of Intel 12th Generation Core ‘K Series' processors, the AQUA incorporates almost every leading feature imaginable. Looking as good as it cools, the Z690 AQUA truly stands out from all others.

ASRock Adds The Z690 Taichi Razer Edition Motherboard To Its Intel 600-Series Portfolio

"After the critical acclaim of our previous AQUA limited-edition motherboard, we're extremely excited to launch the Z690 AQUA, which features our most impressive and innovative tuning and cooling technologies that are designed to break the boundaries of what PC performance is capable of." Said Chris Lee, Vice President of ASRock motherboard and gaming monitor business unit.

Liquid-cooling, ARGB, and OLED built-in

The Z690 AQUA features a water-cooling mono-block that efficiently cools both CPU and VRM, ensuring maximum performance while keeping the system completely chilled. ASRock includes a digital water leak detector in the package to ensure PC builders can create a legendary water-cooled machine in full confidence. Every PC builder demands addressable RGB effects that sync to their favorite colors and reflects their personal style, and the Z690 AQUA offers ARGB lighting and a built-in informational OLED display that can really draw the eye.









Extreme 19+1 phase 105A SPS Dr.MOS VRM design

To complement its impressive water-cooling hardware, underneath, a powerful 19+1 phase VRM design with 105 Amp SPS ensures the Intel 12th Generation Core CPU always has enough power, even when highly overclocked. An unprecedented 12-layer PCB with 2oz copper layers ensures the Z690 AQUA is a flagship-grade motherboard through-and-through.

Extensive connectivity including Thunderbolt4

Ensuring maximum performance beyond the motherboard, two Thunderbolt4 ports give 40Gbps of performance are available, plus not just one, but two USB 3.2 Gen2x2 front panel connectors give an extra 20Gbps USB connectivity at the front of a PC chassis. Featuring 10Gbps AQUANTIA LAN, plus 2.5Gbps LAN and WiFi 6E, the Z690 AQUA ensures the widest variety of the fastest multi-gigabit connectivity is on hand to use, whatever your home networking needs.

































Z690 AQUA OC – Next-level design to break extreme OC records

Building on the epic foundations of the Z690 AQUA, the Z690 AQUA OC is a limited edition motherboard designed expressly for extreme overclocking. In addition to the 12-layer PCB, 19+1 Digi Power Phase with 105A SPS, an external clock generator boosts OC potential. The two DIMM layouts – one DIMM per channel – ensure optimum signal routing to unlock maximum DDR5 OC potential. With only 500 units of this incredible motherboard available – each with its own production number - get ready to get your hands on one of the world's most exclusive flagship motherboards!