Intel Core i9-11900K Rocket Lake Flagship Scores Huge In Geekbench, Fastest Single-Threaded CPU Performance Ever Recorded & 13% Faster Than AMD’s Zen 3

The latest benchmarks of Intel's Core i9-11900K Rocket Lake flagship CPU have leaked over at Geekbench. The numbers show a record-breaking performance for the upcoming chip which is going to feature a brand new core architecture on an Intel Desktop platform for the first time in more than 6 years.

Intel Core i9-11900K Rocket Lake Desktop CPU Decimates All of Its Rivals in Single-Threaded Benchmark Performance, 13% Faster Than AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

The Intel Core i9-11900K with its multiple Cypress Cove core will bring the biggest CPU architectural upgrade in over 6 years. This is because ever since the 6th Generation Skylake CPUs, all Intel CPUs up till the 10th Generation Comet Lake CPUs have used the same identical chip architecture based on the 14nm process node.

Intel Core i9-11900K Rocket Lake Desktop CPU Specifications:

The Intel Core i9-11900K will be the flagship 11th Gen Rocket Lake Desktop CPU. The chip is going to feature 8 cores and 16 threads. This will result in 16 MB of L3 cache (2 MB per core) and 4 MB of L2 cache (512 KB per core). In terms of clocks, the CPU runs at base frequencies of 3.5 GHz but as for boost, the CPU will feature a maximum boost clock of 5.2 GHz (1-core) while the all-core boost frequency will be maintained at 4.8 GHz.

The chip will also feature Thermal Velocity Boost which should deliver a 100 MHz jump in the max clock frequency. This should lead to a single-core boost clock of 5.3 GHz making it the first CPU to ever hit such a high frequency out of the box. However, do remember that regardless of using the Cypress Cove cores, the Core i9-11900K will feature lower cores and threads than the Intel Core i9-10900K. This is partially due to the backporting of Cypress Cove on the refined 14nm process node. The CPU is said to feature a 1st stage power limit of 125W which is standard for a flagship Intel SKU and the 2nd stage power limit or PL2 is rated at 250W.

Intel 11th Gen Rocket Lake Desktop CPU Lineup Specs (Preliminary):

CPU Name Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock (1-Core) Boost Clock (All-Core) Cache Graphics TDP (PL1) Core i9-11900K 8 / 16 3.50 GHz 5.30 GHz 4.80 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 125W Core i9-11900 8 / 16 1.80 GHz 4.50 GHz 4.00 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W Core i9-11900T 8 / 16 TBC TBC TBC 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W Core i7-11700K 8 / 16 3.60 GHz 5.00 GHz 4.60 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 125W Core i7-11700 8 / 16 2.50 GHz 4.90 GHz TBC 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W Core i7-11700T 8 / 16 TBC TBC 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W Core i5-11600K 6 /12 3.90 GHz 4.90 GHz 4.60 GHz 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 125W Core i5-11600 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W Core i5-11600T 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W Core i5-11500 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W Core i5-11500T 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W Core i5-11400 6 /12 2.60 GHz 4.400 GHz 4.20 GHz 12 MB Intel Xe 24 EU (192 Cores) 65W Core i5-11400T 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 24 EU (192 Cores) 35W

Coming to the benchmark, the CPU was tested at least three times on the same configuration that consists of a Gigabyte Z490 AORUS Master motherboard and 32 GB of DDR4-3600 MHz memory. A maximum single-threaded score of 1905 points & a multi-threaded score of 10994 points was seen during the tests. This puts the Intel Core i9-11900K Rocket Lake CPU as the fastest single-threaded chip ever created. Compared to AMD's fastest Zen 3 chip, the Ryzen 9 5950X, the Intel CPU is 13% faster.







At the same time, it loses in multi-threaded tests due to a maximum of 8 cores and 16 threads whereas AMD's Ryzen 5000 family scales up to 16 cores and 32 threads which is twice as much as the Intel Rocket Lake flagship. The Intel Core i9-10900K scores an average of 1402 points in single-core and 10924 points in multi-core tests. Despite having more cores and threads, the 11900K, in fact, beats its predecessor with a slight performance advantage which is very impressive.

However, we must remember that this is an overclocked result. Sure the Core i9-11900K can operate at 5.3 GHz at stock but that's only valid for a single-core. The chip here can be seen running at an all-core boost of 5.3 GHz which is 500 MHz higher than its standard all-core boost of 4.8 GHz. So the stock multi-core score would be lower but even then, not by a huge margin. But with that said, we have seen that the Rocket Lake CPU is very hard to chip to cool with the AIDA64 FPU stress test pushing it to 98C even while using a 360mm AIO liquid cooler.

While this is a nice showcase for Intel, do note that the Rocket Lake CPUs won't be hitting retail till late March 2021. This puts them close to AMD's next answer which should be either in the form of an enhanced Zen 3+ 'Warhol' or a Zen 4 based next-generation Ryzen lineup. Intel also plans to get its 12th Gen 'Alder Lake' Desktop CPU lineup out by 2H 2021 or Q3 2021 which means that Rocket Lake CPUs will be replaced within 1 or 2 quarters, giving them an even shorter lifespan than Kaby Lake which was also replaced by Coffee Lake CPUs a few quarters later.

News Source: Videocardz