Intel Core i7-13700K & Core i5-13600K Raptor Lake CPUs Gaming Benchmarks Leaked, Up To 14% Faster Versus Alder Lake

It looks like we literally have all the benchmarks leaked for Intel's upcoming 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs, even the gaming performance numbers which have now been published by ExtremePlayer. The leaker has now published the gaming numbers for Intel's Core i7-13700K and Core i5-13600K CPUs.

Intel Core i7-13700K & Core i5-13600K Raptor Lake CPU Gaming Benchmarks Leaked, Big Cache Brings Double-Digit Improvement To Minimum Framerate

ExtremePlayer brought to us the synthetic workload performance of Intel's top-three K-Series Raptor Lake SKUs, the Core i9-13900K, the Core i7-13700K, and the Core i5-13600K. The leaker published the gaming benchmarks of the top Core i9-13900K CPU too. Now, we have gaming benchmarks of the Core i7-13700K and Core i5-13600K (QS SKUs) to feast our eyes upon.

As noted in the previous leaks, the Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs will consume more power and run hotter than Alder Lake though how they behave in games and what sort of efficiency they have to offer remains to be seen until proper benchmarks come out later this year.

Intel Core i7-13700K 16 Core Raptor Lake CPU Specs

The Intel Core i7-13700K CPU will be the fastest 13th Gen Core i7 chip on offer within the Raptor Lake CPU lineup. The chip features a total of 16 cores and 24 threads. This configuration is made possible with 8 P-Cores based on the Raptor Cove architecture and 8 E-Cores based on the Grace Mont core architecture. The CPU comes with 30 MB of L3 cache and 24 MB of L2 cache for a total combined 54 MB cache. The chip was running at a base clock of 3.4 GHz and a boost clock of 5.40 GHz. The all-core boost is rated at 5.3 GHz for the P-Cores while the E-Cores feature a base clock of 3.4 GHz and a boost clock of 4.3 GHz.

Core i7-13700K 8+8 (16/24) - 3.4 / 5.3 GHz - 54 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) / 244W (PL2)?

Intel Core i5-13600K 14 Core Raptor Lake CPU Specs

The Intel Core i5-13600K features a total of 14 cores which include 6 P-Cores based on the Raptor Cove and 8 E-Cores based on current Gracemont cores. That's the same P-Core count as the Intel Core i5-12600K but the E-Core count has been doubled. So we are looking at a 40% core count bump and a 25% thread count bump vs the Alder Lake Core i5-12600K. The CPU comes with 24 MB of L3 and 20 MB of L2 cache for a combined total of 44 MB cache. Clock speeds are set at 3.5 GHz base, 5.2 GHz boost, and 5.1 GHz all-core boost while the E-Cores operate at 3.5 GHz base & 3.9 GHz boost clocks.

Core i5-13600K 6+8 (14/20) - 3.5 / 5.1 GHz - 44 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) /180W (PL2)?

Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake-S & 13th Gen Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPU Comparison (Preliminary):

CPU Name P-Core Count E-Core Count Total Core / Thread P-Core Base / Boost (Max) P-Core Boost (All-Core) E-Core Base / Boost E-Core Boost (All-Core) Cache TDP MSRP Intel Core i9-13900K 8 16 24 / 32 TBA / 5.5 GHz+ 5.4 GHz (All-Core) TBA TBA 68 MB 125W (PL1)

250W (PL2)? TBA Intel Core i9-12900K 8 8 16 / 24 3.2 / 5.2 GHz 4.9 GHz (All Core) 2.4 / 3.9 GHz 3.7 GHz (All Core) 30 MB 125W (PL1)

241W (PL2) $599 US Intel Core i7-13700K 8 8 16 / 24 3.4 / 5.4 GHz 5.3 GHz (All Core) 3.4 / 4.3 GHz TBA 54 MB 125W (PL1)

228W (PL2)? TBA Intel Core i7-12700K 8 4 12 / 20 3.6 / 5.0 GHz 4.7 GHz (All Core) 2.7 / 3.8 GHz 3.6 GHz (All Core) 25 MB 125W (PL1)

190W (PL2) $419 US Intel Core i5-13600K 6 8 14 / 20 3.5 / 5.2 GHz 5.1 GHz (All-Core) 3.5 / 3.9 GHz TBA 44 MB 125W (PL1)

180W (PL2)? TBA Intel Core i5-12600K 6 4 10 / 16 3.7 / 4.9 GHz 4.5 GHz (All Core) 2.8 / 3.6 GHz 3.4 GHz (All Core) 20 MB 125W (PL1)

150W (PL2) $299 US

Intel Core i7-13700K 16 Core Raptor Lake CPU Gaming Benchmarks

So coming to the benchmarks, the performance was measured within 10 games. The game list includes CSGO, FFXIV, PUBG, Naraka Bladepoint, Apex Legends, Forza Horizon 5, Monster Hunter Rise, Far Cry 6, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Horizon Zero Dawn. The leaker also benchmarked the chips within various 3DMark benchmarks such as Firestrike and Time Spy.

GAMING FPS comparison

i5 12600K vs i5 13600K (D4/D5)

@VideoCardz added new chart with DDR5 😉 pic.twitter.com/woQK4kcVat — 포시포시 (@harukaze5719) July 31, 2022

There are a lot of figures to go through but credits to Harukaze5719 who has done an amazing job compiling those figures in some neat charts which are easier to interpret. The Intel Core i7-13700K Raptor Lake CPU offers:

Intel Core i7-13700K vs Core i7-12700K at 1080p: 6.65% Faster Performance on Average

6.65% Faster Performance on Average Intel Core i7-13700K vs Core i7-12700K at 1440p: 5.30% Faster Performance on Average

5.30% Faster Performance on Average Intel Core i7-13700K vs Core i7-12700K at 2160p: 4.06% Faster Performance on Average

4.06% Faster Performance on Average Intel Core i7-13700K vs Core i7-12700K All Res Avg - 5.33% Faster

As for the minimum FPS, the breakdown at each resolution is as below:

Intel Core i7-13700K vs Core i7-12700K at 1080p: 11.38% Faster Minimum FPS

11.38% Faster Minimum FPS Intel Core i7-13700K vs Core i7-12700K at 1440p: 11.04% Faster Minimum FPS

11.04% Faster Minimum FPS Intel Core i7-13700K vs Core i7-12700K at 2160p: 13.04% Faster Minimum FPS

13.04% Faster Minimum FPS Intel Core i7-13700K vs Core i7-12700K All Res Min Avg: 11.82% Faster

And finally, we have the maximum FPS breakdown for each resolution as listed below:

Intel Core i7-13700K vs Core i7-12700K at 1080p : 6.52% Faster Maximum FPS

: 6.52% Faster Maximum FPS Intel Core i7-13700K vs Core i7-12700K at 1440p: 9,84% Faster Maximum FPS

9,84% Faster Maximum FPS Intel Core i7-13700K vs Core i7-12700K at 2160p: 7.84% Faster Maximum FPS

7.84% Faster Maximum FPS Intel Core i7-13700K vs Core i7-12700K All Res Max Avg: 8.06% Faster

Core i7-13700K vs Core i7-12700K Gaming Benchmarks (Image Credits: Harukaze5719):

So it looks like the Core i7-13700K is around 5% faster on average than its predecessor while the bigger cache and higher clocks help it maintain an 11.82% higher minimum framerate. With DDR4, you can get slightly better performance at 1440P and 2160P resolutions.

Intel Core i5-13600K 14 Core Raptor Lake CPU Gaming Benchmarks

The Intel Core i5-13600K was also tested through the same gaming selection and yielded 6% better performance than its predecessor with 12.4% faster minimum FPS on average. Compared to the Core i7-13700K which saw some gains with DDR4 memory in higher resolutions, the i5 doesn't see any gains at all on the older memory standard.

Intel Core i5-13600K vs Core i5-12600K at 1080p: 11.5% Faster Performance on Average

11.5% Faster Performance on Average Intel Core i5-13600K vs Core i5-12600K at 1440p: 4.64% Faster Performance on Average

4.64% Faster Performance on Average Intel Core i5-13600K vs Core i5-12600K at 2160p: 2.36% Faster Performance on Average

2.36% Faster Performance on Average Intel Core i5-13600K vs Core i5-12600K All Res Avg - 6.16% Faster

As for the minimum FPS, the breakdown at each resolution is as below:

Intel Core i5-13600K vs Core i5-12600K at 1080p: 14.13% Faster Minimum FPS

14.13% Faster Minimum FPS Intel Core i5-13600K vs Core i5-12600K at 1440p: 10.86% Faster Minimum FPS

10.86% Faster Minimum FPS Intel Core i5-13600K vs Core i5-12600K at 2160p: 12.23% Faster Minimum FPS

12.23% Faster Minimum FPS Intel Core i5-13600K vs Core i5-12600K All Res Min Avg: 12.40% Faster

And finally, we have the maximum FPS breakdown for each resolution as listed below:

Intel Core i5-13600K vs Core i5-12600K at 1080p : 12.11% Faster Maximum FPS

: 12.11% Faster Maximum FPS Intel Core i5-13600K vs Core i5-12600K at 1440p: 7.99% Faster Maximum FPS

7.99% Faster Maximum FPS Intel Core i5-13600K vs Core i5-12600K at 2160p: 3.26% Faster Maximum FPS

3.26% Faster Maximum FPS Intel Core i5-13600K vs Core i5-12600K All Res Max Avg: 7.78% Faster

Core i5-13600K vs Core i5-12600K Gaming Benchmarks (Image Credits: Harukaze5719):

Additional benchmarks of the Core i9-13900K can be seen here and here, you can also check out more Core i5-13600K benchmarks here. The Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs including the flagship Core i9-13900K & Core i5-13600K CPUs is expected to launch in October on the Z790 platform. The CPUs will be going up against AMD's Ryzen 7000 CPU lineup which also launches in Fall 2022.

Extremeplayer Full Benchmark Compilation: