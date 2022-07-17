Menu
Company

Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU Gaming & Synthetic Performance Benchmarks Leaked, 5% Faster Than Core i9-12900K On Average

Hassan Mujtaba
Jul 17, 2022
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPU Platform Details Leaked: More Cores, More Cache, DDR5-5600 Support But Missing PCIe Gen 5 M.2

The first gaming and synthetic performance benchmarks of Intel's Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake 5.5 GHz CPU have been leaked by Extreme Player at Bilibili (via HXL).

Intel's Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake Is 5% Faster Than Core i9-12900K Alder Lake on Average In Leaked Gaming Benchmarks

The Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU tested in the leaked benchmarks is a QS sample that features 24 cores and 32 threads in an 8 P-Core and 16 E-Core configuration. The CPU carries a total of 36 MB of L3 cache and 32 MB of L2 cache for a combined 68 MB of 'Smart Cache. It also comes with a base (PL1) TDP of 125W & an MTP of around 250W.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
Intel Arc Alchemist ‘Xe-HPG’ GPUs Specs, Performance, Price & Availability – Everything You Need To Know

This chip is running around the same 3.0 GHz base and 5.5 GHz boost clocks that we saw in the previous benchmarks by the same leaker. The final chip is expected to hit single-core boost clocks of up to 5.7-5.8 GHz though that remains to be seen till the final variant makes it to the market.

In terms of performance, we have more detailed gaming and synthetic benchmarks with the Intel Core i9-13900K (5.5 GHz) and Core i9-12900K (4.9 GHz) running at their stock frequencies on a Z690 platform with 32 GB of DDR5-6400 memory and a GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card. The Core i9-13900K already has a 12.2% clock speed advantage over the Core i9-12900K so it should be faster by default even if the architecture is the same. The extra uplift comes from the increased cache as it gets over a 50% bump (68 MB vs 44 MB).

Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900K vs Alder Lake Core i9-12900K Synthetic Benchmarks (via Extreme Player):

The gaming performance was tested in various titles at 2160p, 1440p, and 1080p resolutions. The average performance improvement seems to be around 5-10% across all three resolutions for the Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU versus its Core i9-12900K Alder Lake predecessors. There are only a few cases where the chip showed huge gains. The cache and higher clocks really seem to be benefitting the minimum frame rate with around 25-30% jumps in a few titles such as PUBG, Forza Horizon 5, and up to 70-80% gains in Red Dead Redemption 2.

The same was the case with the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D which not only saw average performance go up with its extra 3D V-Cache but the minimum FPS numbers also went up quite a bit thanks to the increased cache. Notably, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D offered a much bigger cache size compared to the Raptor Lake cache bump (vs Alder Lake CPUs).

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
Intel Shows Off Its Flagship Arc Alchemist Graphics Card, The Arc A770 Limited Edition, Runs Under 70C In Gaming

Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900K vs Alder Lake Core i9-12900K Gaming Benchmarks (via Extreme Player):

2022-07-17_17-55-17
2022-07-17_17-55-28
2022-07-17_17-55-40
2022-07-17_17-55-47
2022-07-17_17-56-05
2022-07-17_17-56-16
2022-07-17_17-56-26
2022-07-17_17-56-36
2 of 9

Intel Core i9-13900K vs Core i9-12900K Full Gaming Benchmark Performance Breakdown:

One interesting comparison that has been made is the power consumption figures where the Intel Core i9-13900K consumes up to 52% higher in games than the Core i9-12900K and an average of 20% higher power consumption across all three resolutions tested. This means that the next-gen Raptor Lake CPU lineup is going to be more power-hungry than Alder Lake, even in games. The breakdown of average FPS at each resolution is as follows:

  • Intel Core i9-13900K vs Core i9-12900K at 1080p: 4.22% Faster Performance on Average
  • Intel Core i9-13900K vs Core i9-12900K at 1440p: 6.97% Faster Performance on Average
  • Intel Core i9-13900K vs Core i9-12900K at 2160p: 3.30% Faster Performance on Average
  • Intel Core i9-13900K vs Core i9-12900K All Res Avg - 4.83% Faster

As for the minimum FPS, the breakdown at each resolution is as below:

  • Intel Core i9-13900K vs Core i9-12900K at 1080p: 27.93% Faster Minimum FPS
  • Intel Core i9-13900K vs Core i9-12900K at 1440p: 21.83% Faster Minimum FPS
  • Intel Core i9-13900K vs Core i9-12900K at 2160p: 12.82% Faster Minimum FPS
  • Intel Core i9-13900K vs Core i9-12900K All Res Min Avg: 20.86% Faster

And finally, we have the maximum FPS breakdown for each resolution as listed below:

  • Intel Core i9-13900K vs Core i9-12900K at 1080p: 6.29% Faster Maximum FPS
  • Intel Core i9-13900K vs Core i9-12900K at 1440p: 4.42% Faster Maximum FPS
  • Intel Core i9-13900K vs Core i9-12900K at 2160p: 2.58% Faster Maximum FPS
  • Intel Core i9-13900K vs Core i9-12900K All Res Max Avg: 4.43% Faster

Following are all of these results as compiled by @Harukaze5719:

Breaking down the power consumption figures for each resolution tested, we get the following results for the Intel Core i9-13900K vs Core i9-12900K:

  • Intel Core i9-13900K vs Core i9-12900K at 1080p: 19.1% Higher Power Consumption
  • Intel Core i9-13900K vs Core i9-12900K at 1440p: 19.8% Higher Power Consumption
  • Intel Core i9-13900K vs Core i9-12900K at 1440p: 26.2% Higher Power Consumption

Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900K vs Alder Lake Core i9-12900K Power Consumption (via Extreme Player):

Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake-S & 13th Gen Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPU Comparison (Preliminary):

CPU NameP-Core CountE-Core CountTotal Core / ThreadP-Core Base / Boost (Max)P-Core Boost (All-Core)E-Core Base / BoostE-Core Boost (All-Core)CacheTDPMSRP
Intel Core i9-13900K81624 / 32TBA / TBA?TBATBATBA68 MB125W (PL1)
228W (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i9-12900K8816 / 243.2 / 5.2 GHz4.9 GHz (All Core)2.4 / 3.9 GHz3.7 GHz (All Core)30 MB125W (PL1)
241W (PL2)		$599 US
Intel Core i7-13700K8816 / 24TBA / TBA?TBATBATBA54 MB125W (PL1)
228W (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i7-12700K8412 / 203.6 / 5.0 GHz4.7 GHz (All Core)2.7 / 3.8 GHz3.6 GHz (All Core)25 MB125W (PL1)
190W (PL2)		$419 US
Intel Core i5-13600K6814 / 20TBA / TBA?TBATBATBA44 MB125W (PL1)
228W (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i5-12600K6410 / 163.7 / 4.9 GHz4.5 GHz (All Core)2.8 / 3.6 GHz3.4 GHz (All Core)20 MB125W (PL1)
150W (PL2)		$299 US

The Intel Core i9-13900K delivered around 10% faster single-threaded and 35% faster multi-thread performance on average versus the Core i9-12900K in the previously leaked benchmarks. Overall, it looks like the CPU will be faster than the Ryzen 9 7950X in workload-specific tasks while being on par in gaming benchmarks. But with AMD releasing its Ryzen 7000 3D V-Cache chips based on the same Zen 4 core architecture later this year, Intel's gaming crown, if they manage to grab it from Zen 4, will be short-lived.

The Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs including the flagship Core i9-13900K is expected to launch in October on the Z790 platform. The CPUs will be going up against AMD's Ryzen 7000 CPU lineup which also launches in Fall 2022.

Products mentioned in this post

Forza Horizon 5
USD 43
GeForce RTX 3090
USD 1,299
Red Dead Redemption 2
USD 32

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
02:15
Gigabyte Fires Back! Achieves DDR5-10022 Memory Overclock Record With Z690 Tachyon Motherboard
02:39
MSI To Enable AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D BCLK Overclocking With Upcoming AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS
Filter videos by
Order