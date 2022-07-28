Intel Raptor Lake Core i7-13700K & Core i5-3600K DDR5 & DDR4 Benchmarks Leaked, Up To 12% Faster Single & 40% Faster Multi-Core Performance, Higher Power Draw & Temps

The latest benchmarks of Intel's Raptor Lake Core i7-13700K and Core i5-13600K on DDR5 and DDR4 platforms have been leaked. The new test results once again come from ExtremePlayer at Bilibili who has compiled various performance, power, and temperature results of the 13th Gen CPUs.

We have already seen various test results of Intel's Raptor Lake CPUs, the Core i9-13900K, Core i7-13700K, and Core i5-13600K. The new benchmarks give us a better look at the DDR5 vs DDR4 performance while also providing power figures and temperatures of the two QS chips which is what we'll be getting in the final retail version. Due to premature BIOS, there might be some but small disbranches between the retail & QS parts but we can expect final performance to be within the 5-10% margin.

Before we talk about the performance results, let's take a quick look at the specifications that both of these chips have to offer:

Intel Core i7-13700K 16 Core Raptor Lake CPU Specs

The Intel Core i7-13700K CPU will be the fastest 13th Gen Core i7 chip on offer within the Raptor Lake CPU lineup. The chip features a total of 16 cores and 24 threads. This configuration is made possible with 8 P-Cores based on the Raptor Cove architecture and 8 E-Cores based on the Grace Mont core architecture. The CPU comes with 30 MB of L3 cache and 24 MB of L2 cache for a total combined 54 MB cache. The chip was running at a base clock of 3.4 GHz and a boost clock of 5.40 GHz. The all-core boost is rated at 5.3 GHz for the P-Cores while the E-Cores feature a base clock of 3.4 GHz and a boost clock of 4.3 GHz.

Core i7-13700K 8+8 (16/24) - 3.4 / 5.3 GHz - 54 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) / 225W (PL2)?

- 3.4 / 5.3 GHz - 54 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) / 225W (PL2)? Core i7-12700K 8+4 (12/20) - 3.6 / 5.0 GHz, 25 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) / 190W (PL2)

Intel Core i5-13600K 14 Core Raptor Lake CPU Specs

The Intel Core i5-13600K features a total of 14 cores which include 6 P-Cores based on the Raptor Cove and 8 E-Cores based on current Gracemont cores. That's the same P-Core count as the Intel Core i5-12600K but the E-Core count has been doubled. So we are looking at a 40% core count bump and a 25% thread count bump vs the Alder Lake Core i5-12600K. The CPU comes with 24 MB of L3 and 20 MB of L2 cache for a combined total of 44 MB cache. Clock speeds are set at 3.5 GHz base, 5.2 GHz boost, and 5.1 GHz all-core boost while the E-Cores operate at 3.5 GHz base & 3.9 GHz boost clocks.

Core i5-13600K 6+8 (14/20) - 3.5 / 5.1 GHz - 44 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) /180W (PL2)?

- 3.5 / 5.1 GHz - 44 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) /180W (PL2)? Core i5-12600K 6+4 (10/16) - 3.6 / 4.9 GHz - 20 MB Cache, 125W (PL1) / 150W (PL2)

Intel Raptor Lake Core i7-13700K & Core i5-13600K CPU Power Consumption (Image Credits: ExtremePlayer):

For testing, the tech outlet used the ASRock Z690 Steel Legend WiFi 6E motherboards in both DDR5 and DDR4 flavors for comparative results. For DDR5, a DDR5-6400 32 GB (CL40) kit was used & for DDR4, a DDR4-3600 32 GB CL18 kit was used. Cooling included a Thermalright Frozen Magic 360 AIO cooler.

As for the performance, both Intel Raptor Lake CPUs were tested within a variety of benchmarks. In CPU-z, the Core i7-13700K delivered a 10% boost in single-core and 34% boost in multi-core versus its predecessor while the Core i5-13600K delivered a 5% single-core and 40% multi-core boost over its predecessor. You can see the full benchmarks in the following charts.

Intel Raptor Lake Core i7-13700K & Core i5-13600K CPU Benchmarks (Image Credits: ExtremePlayer):

Rounding up all the single-core tests, the Intel Core i7-13700K CPU delivers a 12% improvement in single-core while the Core i5-13600K delivers a 9.6% improvement in single-core tests. For multi-core tests, the Intel Core i7-13700K delivers an average of 32.7% performance uplift while the Core i5-13600K delivers an average 34% performance uplift over its predecessor.

Intel Raptor Lake Core i7-13700K & Core i5-13600K CPU Latency Tests (Image Credits: ExtremePlayer):

In terms of memory latency, both chips deliver nearly the same latency with DDR4 memory but the DDR5 DRAM results in slightly improved latency figures on the higher-end model, dropping the full latency time by 4.86%.

Intel Raptor Lake Core i7-13700K & Core i5-13600K CPU Benchmarks Compilation (Image Credits: ExtremePlayer):

As for the power draw, the Intel Core i7-13700K consumed around 30% higher power than the Core i7-12700KF while the Core i5-13600K consumed around 20% more power than its predecessor. This additional power resulted in a lot of heat and both chips were operating over 100C with the Core i7 even hitting the 115C wall limit. The maximum package power was reported at 433W.

Additional benchmarks of the Core i9-13900K can be seen here and here, you can also check out more Core i5-13600K benchmarks here. The Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs including the flagship Core i9-13900K & Core i5-13600K CPUs is expected to launch in October on the Z790 platform. The CPUs will be going up against AMD's Ryzen 7000 CPU lineup which also launches in Fall 2022.

Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake-S & 13th Gen Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPU Comparison (Preliminary):