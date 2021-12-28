Intel Core i7-12700F Non-K Alder Lake CPU Is About 10% Faster Than AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800X In Leaked Benchmark

The latest Intel Core i7-12700F Non-K Alder Lake CPU benchmark has leaked within Geekbench and it shows strong performance against AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X.

Intel's Core i7-12700F Non-K Alder Lake CPU Beats The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X By 10% In Leaked Benchmarks While Being $80 US Cheaper

The Intel Core i7-12700F is one of the several Non-K Alder Lake CPUs launching next week at CES 2022. The CPU is also one of the few Non-K chips to retain the hybrid design of its unlocked 'K' series siblings. As such, the chip features 12 cores (8+4) and 20 threads. The CPU will feature a base clock of 2.1 GHz and a boost clock of up to 4.9 GHz. There will also be 25 MB of L3 cache in a 65W package design. The CPU is expected to feature a maximum turbo power draw of under 150 Watts.

Intel Enthusiast Gaming Graphics Cards Based on ARC Battlemage GPUs Coming in Mid-2023, Will Tackle High-End NVIDIA Lovelace & AMD RDNA 3 GPUs

As for the leaked benchmark, the Intel Core i7-12700 was tested on an ASUS TUF Gaming Z690-PLUS WiFi D4 motherboard. This is a DDR4 variant of the motherboard and was equipped with 32 GB of DDR4-3200 memory. A balanced power plan was used within Windows 10 so we aren't even looking at the maximum potential that this chip has to offer. Despite that, the performance looks really good given the price.

The Intel Core i7-12700F Non-K Desktop CPU scored 1849 points in single-core and 11277 points in the multi-core tests. Compared to the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X, this is a 10% lead on average and what makes this performance even better is that the 12700F is going to be priced at around $330 US and that's $80 US cheaper than what the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X costs over at Newegg. Compared to the same retailer listings (BestBuy), you are getting up to $110 US savings with the Alder Lake option & also better performance/power efficiency.

We have also seen earlier leaks where the same chip was almost as fast as the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X which is far more impressive and shows what could be done with the chip running on Windows 11 & with the maximum performance power plan enabled.

Intel's Non-K lineup has the potential to shake things up in the entry-level and mainstream segment just like the K-series chips did in the high-end segment. The Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPUs will come with the new Intel boxed cooler which features a fancy new design and is fully compliant with the LGA 1700 socket. Aside from that, Intel will also debut its H670, B660, and H610 motherboards at CES 2022 which will bring the price of the Alder Lake further down & will carry both DDR5/DDR4 memory support.

Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake Desktop CPU Specs "Preliminary"

CPU Name P-Core Count E-Core Count Total Core / Thread P-Core Base / Boost (Max) P-Core Boost (All-Core) E-Core Base / Boost E-Core Boost (All-Core) L3 Cache TDP (PL1) TDP (PL2) Expected (MSRP) Price Core i9-12900KS 8 8 16 / 24 3.2 / 5.2 GHz 5.2 GHz 2.4 / 3.9 GHz 3.7 GHz 30 MB 125W TBC TBC Core i9-12900K 8 8 16 / 24 3.2 / 5.2 GHz 5.0 GHz 2.4 / 3.9 GHz 3.7 GHz 30 MB 125W 241W $599 US Core i9-12900 8 8 16 / 24 2.4 / 5.1 GHz TBA 1.8 / TBA GHz TBA 30 MB 65W ~200W $520 US

$500 US (F) Core i9-12900T 8 8 16 / 24 TBA / 4.9 GHz TBA TBA TBA 30 MB 35W TBA TBA Core i7-12700K 8 4 12 / 20 3.6 / 5.0 GHz 4.7 GHz 2.7 / 3.8 GHz 3.6 GHz 25 MB 125W 190W $419 US Core i7-12700 8 4 12 / 20 2.1 / 4.9 GHz TBA 1.6 / TBA GHz TBA 25 MB 65W ~190W $360 US

$330 US (F) Core i7-12700T 8 4 12 / 20 TBA / 4.7 GHz TBA TBA TBA 25 MB 35W TBA TBA Core i5-12600K 6 4 10 / 16 3.7 / 4.9 GHz 4.5 GHz 2.8 / 3.6 GHz 3.4 GHz 20 MB 125W 150W $299 US Core i5-12600 6 0 6 / 12 3.3 / 4.8 GHz 4.4 GHz N/A N/A 18 MB 65W ~200W $240 US Core i5-12500 6 0 6 / 12 3.0/ 4.6 GHz TBA N/A N/A 18 MB 35W TBA $220 US Core i5-12500T 6 0 6 / 12 TBA / 4.4 GHz TBA N/A N/A 18 MB 35W TBA TBA Core i5-12400 6 0 6 / 12 2.5 / 4.4 GHz 4.0 GHz N/A N/A 18 MB 65W ~150W $210 US

$180 US (F) Core i5-12400T 6 0 6 / 12 TBA / 4.2 GHz TBA N/A N/A 18 MB 35W TBA TBA Core i3-12300 4 0 4 / 8 2.5 / 4.4 GHz TBA N/A N/A 12 MB 60W

58W (F) ~100W TBA Core i3-12200T 4 0 4 / 8 TBA / 4.2 GHz TBA N/A N/A 12 MB 35W TBA TBA Core i3-12100 4 0 4 / 8 3.3 / 4.3 GHz TBA N/A N/A 12 MB 60W

58W (F) ~100W $140 US

$110 US (F) Core i3-12100T 4 0 4 / 8 TBA / 4.1 GHz TBA N/A N/A 12 MB 35W TBA TBA Intel Pentium G7400 2 0 2 / 4 3.7 GHz N/A N/A N/A 6 MB 46W TBA $80 US Intel Celeron G6900 2 0 2 / 4 3.4 GHz N/A N/A N/A 4 MB 46W TBA $60 US

News Source: Benchleaks